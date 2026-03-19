Liverpool win, Spurs + Newcastle out: What it means for the Blank + Double Gameweeks

Having looked at the Blank and Double Gameweek implications from Tuesday’s UEFA Champions League ties, we now do the same with Wednesday’s fixtures.

DOUBLE GAMEWEEK 33/BLANK GAMEWEEK 34

In short, little changes with the eliminations of Newcastle United and Tottenham Hotspur.

Newcastle and Arsenal are still very likely to double in Gameweek 33 and blank in Gameweek 34. That’s because of the Gunners and their progress in the Champions League and FA Cup.

Tottenham will not have any Blank or Double Gameweeks this season – barring unexpected postponements for things like inclement weather.

Arne Slot’s side’s progress to the Champions League quarter-finals does mean one thing, however. Should the Reds get past Manchester City in the FA Cup quarter-finals, Liverpool and Crystal Palace would blank in Gameweek 34 and very likely play in Gameweek 33.

Everything Blank/Double Gameweek-related will be pretty much rubber-stamped before the Gameweek 32 deadline. Until then, we’re inching closer to a few likelier scenarios.