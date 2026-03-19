Fixtures

Liverpool win, Spurs + Newcastle out: What it means for the Blank + Double Gameweeks

19 March 2026 16 comments
Skonto Rigga Skonto Rigga
Share:

Having looked at the Blank and Double Gameweek implications from Tuesday’s UEFA Champions League ties, we now do the same with Wednesday’s fixtures.

DOUBLE GAMEWEEK 33/BLANK GAMEWEEK 34

FPL notes: Wirtz returns, Ekitike rested + Ngumoha bright

In short, little changes with the eliminations of Newcastle United and Tottenham Hotspur.

Newcastle and Arsenal are still very likely to double in Gameweek 33 and blank in Gameweek 34. That’s because of the Gunners and their progress in the Champions League and FA Cup.

Tottenham will not have any Blank or Double Gameweeks this season – barring unexpected postponements for things like inclement weather.

Arne Slot’s side’s progress to the Champions League quarter-finals does mean one thing, however. Should the Reds get past Manchester City in the FA Cup quarter-finals, Liverpool and Crystal Palace would blank in Gameweek 34 and very likely play in Gameweek 33.

Everything Blank/Double Gameweek-related will be pretty much rubber-stamped before the Gameweek 32 deadline. Until then, we’re inching closer to a few likelier scenarios.

price change predictions
16 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. Drop Dead Tsimikas
    • 14 Years
    3 hours, 27 mins ago

    Kelleher
    VvD | VdV | Hill
    Bruno | Gordon | Wilson | Scott
    Ekitike | Thiago | JP

    Did Haaland + Rice for Gordon + Thiago. Kinda tempted to punt (imagine using that word only six months ago) on Salah, but nah.

    Open Controls
    1. Fulchester's New Centr…
      • 8 Years
      3 hours, 25 mins ago

      Damn right, ef that guy.

      Open Controls
    2. _Greg
      • 16 Years
      29 mins ago

      You won't see Salah on wildcards next week, it's been a sentimental punt for the YouTubers lol.

      Open Controls
  2. Sz21
    • 14 Years
    3 hours, 20 mins ago

    Best 2 strikers for a 1 week punt besides Thiago..

    Pedro, Sesko, Richarlison, Jimenez, Ekitike, Bowen, DCL all in the mix..

    Open Controls
    1. My heart goes Salalalalah
      • 9 Years
      2 hours, 43 mins ago

      Jimenez and Richa

      Open Controls
    2. Fulchester's New Centr…
      • 8 Years
      2 hours, 13 mins ago

      Ekitike is a no. Jimenez and Richa probably, although Sesko, so hot right now, Sesko.

      Open Controls
    3. _Greg
      • 16 Years
      34 mins ago

      I'd probably buy Pedro and Bowen. I'd be too concerned this is the week Muniz starts I think.

      Open Controls
  3. SpaceCadet
    • 12 Years
    37 mins ago

    Anything worth a hit or g2g? 2.3m itb

    sanchez
    vvd senesi diouf
    bruno wilson szobo gordon anderson
    pedro thiago

    dubravka vdv haaland gabriel

    Open Controls
    1. _Greg
      • 16 Years
      30 mins ago

      Looks absolutely fine dude.

      Open Controls
      1. SpaceCadet
        • 12 Years
        just now

        Thanks bud. Wasn't too sure about the defence.

        Open Controls
  4. Shark Team
    • 8 Years
    34 mins ago

    Best for this gw?
    A) Andersen vs BUR
    B) Hall vs SUN

    Open Controls
    1. _Greg
      • 16 Years
      31 mins ago

      It's quite difficult to get defcons Vs Burnley, they also score fairly frequently. Tyne Wear derby doesn't feel like a clean sheet game either, but chance of attacking return is higher with Hall so I saw go with him.

      Open Controls
    2. SpaceCadet
      • 12 Years
      26 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
  5. _Greg
    • 16 Years
    28 mins ago

    I'm going Palmer cap, wish me luck against scary Bruno F.

    Open Controls
    1. SpaceCadet
      • 12 Years
      just now

      Great differential. good luck.

      Open Controls
  6. Holmes
    • 12 Years
    17 mins ago

    After getting a full house in UCL fantasy, I'm feeling lucky. Rogers captain it is.

    Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.