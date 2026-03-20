Pro Pundits - Zophar

Andersen or Thiaw? Is Wilson a must-have? FPL Gameweek 31 Q&A

20 March 2026 79 comments
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Eight-time top 10k finisher Zophar hosts his weekly Q&A. Who are the best defensive picks for Gameweek 31 and beyond? Is Harry Wilson (£6.0m) essential this week? Can you get away with playing only 10 players in a Blank Gameweek? Our pundit answers all of these questions – and more.

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Q: Can having only 10 players starting be a valid strategy for Gameweek 31, even with enough free transfers to get 11 out? I’ve already used my Wildcard and am keeping blanking defenders Gabriel Magalhaes, Daniel Munoz and Nico O’Reilly, with the following weeks in mind, rather than transferring in, for example, Joachim Andersen.

FPL notes: Saliba injury, Arsenal's defence

(via I have no Wirz)

A: I always believe that quality over quantity matters in a Blank Gameweek. You need to target having the right players, rather than 11 players. 

Now, with Crystal Palace having progressed in the UEFA Conference League last night, we know that Palace cannot double now in Gameweek 32. They may not double in Gameweek 33, either. So, keeping that in mind, I think selling Daniel Munoz (£5.8m) makes sense in your case. Also, I think if you have already used your Wildcard, a Free Hit in Gameweek 34 may be a better strategy, so you need to target players who will likely double in Gameweek 33. Newcastle United fit that bill and have a good fixture this week, so I like the idea of Munoz to Malick Thiaw (£5.1m).

It’s trickier, though, if you want to buy Joachim Andersen (£4.6m). In Gameweek 32, Fulham have Liverpool away, when you wouldn’t want to play him. In Gameweek 33, it’s Brentford away, and you probably have doublers you’d rather play. And in Gameweek 34, you Free Hit, so Andersen’s usefulness is limited to just one Gameweek in the short term. In that case, I would skip the Andersen transfer. It really depends on what your Free Hit window is (Gameweek 33 or 34) and how your rotations look. 

And yes, keeping transfers in hand is more important if you have already used your Wildcard.  

Q: Who’s the best Trevoh Chalobah replacement: Malick Thiaw or Joachim Andersen?

FPL notes: Chalobah injury, early subs for Pedro, Enzo + Palmer 1

(via Pompel)

A: As mentioned earlier, it is tied into your Wildcard strategy and Free Hit strategy around the Double Gameweek. 

For example, if you are going to Free Hit in Gameweek 33, Thiaw has Palace away in Gameweek 32, which isn’t great, and a blank in Gameweek 34. If the rotations work out and you can bench him, I prefer Thiaw (especially if you have already played your Wildcard), but for the Free Hit in Gameweek 33 approach, I think Andersen generally works better. 

In fact, if you’re using the Free Hit in Gameweek 33 and the Wildcard in Gameweek 35, then I think Diogo Dalot (£4.6m) is probably the pick. As the image below shows, Tottenham Hotspur, Manchester United and Liverpool have the best fixtures in the next four Gameweeks, if you omit Gameweek 33 (when you’re Free Hitting). With Liverpool, I am worried about rotation in the Gameweek 32 fixture, as PSG are on either side in a Wednesday-Tuesday turnaround. The less said about Spurs’ defence, the better. 

Q: Is double Newcastle defence for this week and beyond a good option? Lewis Hall’s minutes should be more secure going forward. Which are the best defenders for Gameweek 31? Also, do you think a Wildcard in Gameweek 32 is still the best route if you still have all your chips?

 

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79 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. MIGHTY JOE
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 32 mins ago

    Current starting XI:

    Sanchez
    Andersen VVD Hill
    Bruno Mbeumo Rogers Szobo Dango
    Thiago Pedro

    Ekitike on the bench. Correct decision? Not sure if it maybe should be Mbeumo...

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    1. Better off with a pin and a…
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      1 hour, 4 mins ago

      Close call. I think I'd bench Ekitike.

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      1. MIGHTY JOE
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        1 min ago

        Yeah.. But I do fear that it is Mbeumo's turn to actually get a benching tonight.

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    2. Mr. O'Connell
      • 13 Years
      1 hour, 2 mins ago

      Rogers bench. Easy.

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      1. MIGHTY JOE
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        just now

        Can't do it!!

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    3. Sun Jihai
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      6 mins ago

      Probably Mbeumo or Rogers over Ekitke for me
      Rogers 0.25 xGI / game, Mbeumo 0.33 xGI and Ekitike 0.57
      A few predicting a Mbeumo benching for Amad too

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    4. ebb2sparky
      • 15 Years
      2 mins ago

      I wouldnt play 2 Brentford attackers away at leeds whilst benching ekitike but perhaps that explains why im doing terribly this season.

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  2. Nightcrawler
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 30 mins ago

    Lewis hall or thiaw???

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    1. MIGHTY JOE
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 2 mins ago

      Thiaw

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    2. Il Capitano
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 2 mins ago

      T

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  3. Il Capitano
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 25 mins ago

    1FT 2.5m ITB

    Dub
    VVD Senesi Andersen Alderete
    Bruno (C) Mbeumo Gordon Wilson Dango
    Ekitike

    Raya* - Guiu Haaland* Gabriel*

    Worth going for Haaland to JP/Thiago and benching Alderete or just roll given I already have 11?

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    1. Better off with a pin and a…
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      32 mins ago

      If you're WC in 32 anyway then I'd be tempted to hold the transfer for later on, when you can use it to influence multiple weeks. That's a pretty good team for this week!

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      1. Il Capitano
        • 5 Years
        just now

        Cheers, WC32 so will probably opt to save for an extra transfer to play with down the line then

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    2. antis0cial
      • 9 Years
      11 mins ago

      Probably just roll unless you think JP/Thiago will substantially outscore Alderete this week

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  4. Ha.
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 19 mins ago

    Is WC32, BB33, FH34 still optimal?

    And best defender for this week? Thiaw?

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    1. Mr. O'Connell
      • 13 Years
      18 mins ago

      I honestly have no idea. I am just winging it. Have already used my benchboost tho so don't have that headache.

      Yes. Thiaw (c).

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      1. Ha.
        • 10 Years
        17 mins ago

        Yeh a little confused with all the possibilities and I'm thinking not to overcomplicate it

        Bold, I can't look past Wilson this week

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        1. Mr. O'Connell
          • 13 Years
          17 mins ago

          Emotional hedge as a Sunderland fan. Can't see how we score.

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          1. Ha.
            • 10 Years
            15 mins ago

            Le Fee pen, easy

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            1. Mr. O'Connell
              • 13 Years
              14 mins ago

              Don't think he's gonna play. Probs lose 5-1. Worth of boast worlds.

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              1. Ha.
                • 10 Years
                11 mins ago

                Thought he and Mukiele were back in training?

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  5. Mr. O'Connell
    • 13 Years
    1 hour, 19 mins ago

    Wondering if Rayan to Wilson is worth a hit this week. Have not been impressed at all from an FPL POV.

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    1. g40steve
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 1 min ago

      Rayan train fell off the tracks

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  6. McSwegan
    • 12 Years
    1 hour, 18 mins ago

    Pickford / Dubs
    Anderson / Gabs / Timber / Muk / VVD
    Stach / Bruno F / Wilson / Semenyo / Rice
    Thiago / Haaland / Etitke

    2FT 0.1M

    A) Rice/Timber > Thiaw/Gordon
    A) Rice/Timber > Thiaw/Anderson or Dango
    B) Rice/Mukiele > Senesi/Anderson or Dango
    C) Something else

    That would give 10.

    Rival has Senesi/Anderson/Dango so picking those would block then w/c 32

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    1. Ha.
      • 10 Years
      28 mins ago

      B

      You will want Timber straight back

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      1. McSwegan
        • 12 Years
        2 mins ago

        Thanks

        I could of course do haaland > pedro and do the Muk switch.

        It would be whether it would be dumb to have Bruno (c) vs Senesi

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    2. antis0cial
      • 9 Years
      14 mins ago

      Rice/Timber > Thiaw/Gordon

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  7. FantasyFooty01
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 7 mins ago

    Verbruggen 
    Timber Hill Gabriel 
    Salah Dango Bruno Mbeumo 
    Pedro Strand Larsen Ekitike 
    Dubravka Richards Potts Dorgu 
    0.4 ITB 1 FT 
    Any suggestions of what I should do for GW31?

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    1. g40steve
      • 8 Years
      36 mins ago

      Prey - how have left it like that, none of your bench are guaranteed starters?

      Timber, Gabs, Semenyo, Haaland, Richards, Strand don’t play.

      Salah reports injured.

      1 WC

      2 FH

      3 Hits

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    2. AAAFootball
        just now

        Wildcard. Sorry mate but you have absolutely f*cked your team right there.

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    3. antis0cial
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 3 mins ago

      1FT and WC still to be used. I'm thinking use 2 transfers for a -4 to field 11, but who do I lose... I have least value in Saliba and Haaland, so was thinking of losing them both and maybe WC next week, thoughts please?

      Kelleher
      VVD Senesi Rodon
      Bruno Wilson Dango
      Ekiteke Pedro

      Dubravka Semenyo* Haaland* Rice* Saliba* Gabriel*

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    4. g40steve
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 1 min ago

      Got 1FT worth Haaland to Thiago (killing me) & bench Rogers?

      Kelleher
      Virgil Hill Diouf
      Palmer, Bruno, Wilson, Gordon, Rogers,
      JP, Ekitike

      Dubs Guehi, Haaland, Gabriel

      1.0

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      1. antis0cial
        • 9 Years
        14 mins ago

        Personally I'd save. Rogers home to West Ham is not a bad option despite recent form

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        1. g40steve
          • 8 Years
          just now

          Thiago is 75% & any points kills my gains

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        2. g40steve
          • 8 Years
          just now

          Got all chips in hand

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      2. Better off with a pin and a…
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 13 Years
        just now

        I'd save too. That transfer may do some good this week, but it will be more valuable later on (assuming WC next week?).

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    5. Maddamotha
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 1 min ago

      Who to sell, Timber or Munoz? Need to sell to field 11 players.

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      1. Count of Monte Hristo
        • 12 Years
        35 mins ago

        The one who loses you the least value. Also Timber doubling in 33 so you will want him back.

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        1. Nightcrawler
          • 6 Years
          just now

          So will Munoz tho

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    6. Si_Sinor
      • 4 Years
      57 mins ago

      Quick thoughts please guys.

      I can field a starting 11 this week but it includes double Burnley defence (Dubravka & Esteve) I have 3 FT's available but only 0.2m in the bank.

      I could do Esteve > Roden and roll 2 FT.
      I could do Sarr (palace) > Dango and roll 2 FT (bench Esteve)
      I could do nothing and roll to 4 FT.

      Wildcard, BB & FH still to play.

      What would you do?

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      1. Fulchester's New Centr…
        • 8 Years
        1 min ago

        Just roll

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    7. Stranger Mings
      • 5 Years
      56 mins ago

      Thiago over pedro for gw31?

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      1. Fulchester's New Centr…
        • 8 Years
        1 min ago

        Whichever you already have

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    8. hazza44
      • 13 Years
      55 mins ago

      Hi all,
      Any suggestions for transfers or roll? 1FT £0.1 ITB (No WC left)
      A) Haaland to Ekitike
      B) Timber to ___
      C) Roll & play 10

      Verbruggen
      Hill Cash Alderete
      Bruno Mbeumo Rogers Wilson Semenyo
      Pedro Thiago
      (Dub Timber Gabriel Haaland)

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      1. Fulchester's New Centr…
        • 8 Years
        just now

        Replacing a non playing playerto get to 10 is half price if you squint at it in the right way.

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    9. marpy016
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      46 mins ago

      Captain - I'm worried about Bournemouth defence at home:

      A) Wilson
      B) Bruno

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      1. Holmes
        • 12 Years
        34 mins ago

        A

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      2. JBG
        • 7 Years
        33 mins ago

        A

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      3. Fulchester's New Centr…
        • 8 Years
        33 mins ago

        Nearly everybody will go Bruno so that is the "safe" play.

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      4. Ray85
        • 8 Years
        just now

        Bruno

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    10. shirtless
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      36 mins ago

      All set, saving one FT and playing Keane

      Sanchez
      Van Dyk Anderson Alderete Keane
      Bruno(c) Mbuemo Rogers
      Ekitike JP Thiago

      Dubravka XXX XXX XXX

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    11. Count Olaf
      • 1 Year
      35 mins ago

      Need to buy 1 midfielder, too crazy to go for Palmer over Wilson/Gordon ?
      I might not WC in 32, so Wilson doesn't fit in my strategy as well as Palmer/Gordon. Between the two, I expect Chelsea to score more than goals than Newcastle.

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    12. GC123
      • 4 Years
      35 mins ago

      Thiaw or Andersen as a Munoz replacement? And why? Thanks in advance

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      1. Count Olaf
        • 1 Year
        6 mins ago

        50/50 for one week, almost equal CS odds, Andersen better for DC, Thiaw more attacking.
        Thiaw better fixtures long term.

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        1. GC123
          • 4 Years
          just now

          Yeah I think you’re right on it being a 50/50 call. Gut is telling me Thiaw so I think I’ll go with that

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    13. Skout
      • 6 Years
      35 mins ago

      Best Haaland replacement? Jimenez risky?Will prob WC32 so can go for 1 week punts.
      3FTs

      Dubravka
      Thiaw Andersen Rodon
      Palmer Bruno Gordon Wilson
      Haaland* Pedro Thiago

      Petrovic Semenyo Gabriel Reinildo

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      1. Count Olaf
        • 1 Year
        4 mins ago

        Either Jimenez or Richarlison if it's for one week.

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    14. PartyTime
      • 4 Years
      34 mins ago

      Make PL Great Again

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      1. Holmes
        • 12 Years
        2 mins ago

        Bring back Stoke City and West Brom

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        1. PartyTime
          • 4 Years
          just now

          Bring back Bolton & Portsmouth

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    15. Steiner
      • 14 Years
      33 mins ago

      Thinking of using fee hit this week.
      As I have 5 players on blank GW

      Is there a better week to save it for though?

      1FT & Still have all chips available

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      1. Holmes
        • 12 Years
        31 mins ago

        Could be useful in navigating GW33-34

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        1. Steiner
          • 14 Years
          29 mins ago

          Thanks. Still have WC & BB though. What do you rekon?

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          1. Holmes
            • 12 Years
            18 mins ago

            WC when FA games are done, BB in DGW33/36 based on fixtures

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            1. Steiner
              • 14 Years
              15 mins ago

              Potentially bigger blank in 33 & 34 for free hit?

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              1. Holmes
                • 12 Years
                8 mins ago

                yep

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                1. Steiner
                  • 14 Years
                  1 min ago

                  Thanks. Ill save

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    16. PartyTime
      • 4 Years
      32 mins ago

      No love for the English Philipp Lahm, Lewis Hall?

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    17. LosOpKop
      • 1 Year
      31 mins ago

      Choose one combo for this week (planning to WC 32, BB 33, FH 34):

      A. Rodon + Ekitike
      B. Thiaw + J. Pedro

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      1. Count Olaf
        • 1 Year
        20 mins ago

        Not sure how many minutes Ekitike plays, Thiaw better than Rodon, I prefer B.

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        1. ebb2sparky
          • 15 Years
          just now

          Why the concern about ekitike's minutes? International break next surely means no reason to manage his minutes?

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    18. Jet5605
      • 11 Years
      22 mins ago

      2 FT and 2.3 ITB. Was hoping to roll one but would only put out ten this week. Thoughts on Munoz & Gud > VVD & Thiaw? or something else?

      Kelleher
      Andersen - (Gudmundson) - (Munoz)
      BrunoF - Cunha - Dango - KDH - Wilson
      Ekitike - Thiago

      Dub - (Haaland) - (Gabriel) - (Timber)

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    19. Conners
      • 7 Years
      20 mins ago

      2 FTs / 0.2m ITB

      With no WC left, Does Guehi to Thiaw and play 4-4-2 seem like the sensible move here?

      Kelleher
      VVD - Hill - Alderete
      Bruno - Rogers - Rayan - Wilson
      Thiago - Pedro -

      Raya / Haaland - Semenyo - Gabriel - Guehi

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      1. AAAFootball
          4 mins ago

          Yeah, seems smart. I'm also playing 442 with that bench having sold hincapie

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          1. Conners
            • 7 Years
            3 mins ago

            Thanks - appreciate it

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      2. Steiner
        • 14 Years
        16 mins ago

        So best to save free hit for GW 33 & 34 as a bigger blank is possible?

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      3. Ray85
        • 8 Years
        13 mins ago

        Gordon or Wilson?

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      4. Skogen89
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 12 Years
        11 mins ago

        Okey im about to do Mukiele > Fofana. Need a player in gw 31 and also have a double in gw 33. Cant aford new pickup

        Convince me not to do it. Play 10 in gw 31

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      5. Heiro
        • 16 Years
        10 mins ago

        Morning all,

        Looking at the following:

        Rice & Semenyo -> Wilson & Gordon

        I need to make one more transfer. Would you go:

        A: Haaland to Thiago
        B: Haaland to Watkins
        C: Haaland to Pedro
        C: Guiu to Calvert Lewin

        Im wildcarding at a later date

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