Eliteserien Fantasy Gameweek 2: Team reveals

The new Eliteserien Fantasy season continues, with Gameweek 2. Our contributors are here to share their early thoughts ahead of the upcoming deadline.

In this article, they reveal the teams, along with their captaincy choices, potential chip strategies, and the players they believe can make the biggest impact this week.

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I’m rolling the transfer for GW2, and I think most teams will be better off doing the same. Blanks and doubles are coming up, where transfers will be far more valuable. On top of that, this looks like a difficult round to predict, with no real “must-have” players.

I clearly misjudged the risk of a benching for Abubacarr Kinteh , as he didn’t feature in GW1. That could become an issue in later rounds, but I’m not in a rush to sell. The plan was to bench him this week anyway.

, as he didn’t feature in GW1. That could become an issue in later rounds, but I’m not in a rush to sell. The plan was to bench him this week anyway. Viking’s main man Zlatko Tripić gets the armband once again.

gets the armband once again. Looking ahead, it’s time to start thinking about the Bodø/Glimt players. Their loss in the Champions League removes the risk of further blanks in GW3 and GW4, and there’s now a strong chance they could even have a double in GW4. We should get confirmation on that before the GW3 deadline.

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After a very disappointing Gameweek 1 – missing out on the Hjertø-Dahl hat-trick, largely due to my chip strategy and a penalty miss – it’s time to move on to Gameweek 2. There’s no point dwelling on it. I’m still very confident in how the team looks, so I won’t be drawing any conclusions just yet.

hat-trick, largely due to my chip strategy and a penalty miss – it’s time to move on to Gameweek 2. There’s no point dwelling on it. I’m still very confident in how the team looks, so I won’t be drawing any conclusions just yet. This week, the team is in a good place. The Tromsø vs Brann fixture could be a tricky one for most managers, but I’m not too concerned. Tromsø’s full-backs still offer plenty of attacking upside and could easily return.

With the midweek games causing a lot of uncertainty around upcoming doubles and blanks, things look a bit chaotic. Because of that, both chips and free transfers will be key to navigating the next few Gameweeks. For now, I’ll be rolling the transfer.

The main decision comes down to a benching headache. At the moment, Emil Breivik is on the bench, mainly due to the away fixture against Viking, although it feels like a 50/50 call. Captaincy stays on Zlatko Tripić , given his consistency, a strong home fixture, and the lack of standout alternatives.

is on the bench, mainly due to the away fixture against Viking, although it feels like a 50/50 call. Captaincy stays on , given his consistency, a strong home fixture, and the lack of standout alternatives. Good luck all!

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After a solid start to the season with 65 points, we move into GW2.

It looks like a straightforward roll this week. However, Bodø/Glimt’s unexpected exit from the Champions League midweek has made a GW3 Wildcard a real possibility, especially if they end up with a double in GW4.

The final bench spot is a tricky one. At the moment, it’s Alexander Warneryd , mainly because I expect Brann to score and he clashes with my two Brann attackers.

, mainly because I expect Brann to score and he clashes with my two Brann attackers. Captaincy stays on Zlatko Tripić , which was always the plan. That said, Viking’s midweek cup exit, along with a disappointing start to the season, does raise a few concerns.

, which was always the plan. That said, Viking’s midweek cup exit, along with a disappointing start to the season, does raise a few concerns. Good luck everyone!

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