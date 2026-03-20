FPL Gameweek 31: Best clean sheet odds

Using Rate My Team (RMT) projections to assess probability, this article highlights the teams with the strongest chances of shutting out their opponents and the defences worth targeting in Gameweek 31.

GAMEWEEK 31 CLEAN SHEET PROJECTIONS

Note: Percentages are from our Rate My Team (RMT) points projections

SUMMARY

Fulham are the only side with over a 40% chance of keeping a clean sheet in Gameweek 31. The Cottagers host second-from-bottom Burnley. Not only have results been poor for the Clarets, but they also rank 20th for expected goals (xG) in 2025/26.

Newcastle aren’t far behind Fulham. Eddie Howe’s side were knocked out of the Champions League midweek after conceding seven to Barcelona, but their recent clean sheet against Chelsea prior to that should give them confidence domestically. This week, they host an out-of-form Sunderland, the league’s lowest scorers over the last six Gameweeks.

Aston Villa complete the top three. Unai Emery’s side have struggled for clean sheets in the league recently, but back-to-back shutouts in Europe against Lille show what they’re capable of. West Ham United, seventh in the eight-match form table, won’t be straightforward opponents, however.

Chelsea are the only other side above 30%. The Blues come into their clash with Everton off the back of three straight defeats. Everton have failed to score in two of their last four matches, but Chelsea themselves have managed just one clean sheet since the turn of the year, which makes this one slightly less convincing.

Leeds United and Liverpool both sit at 26%. Back-to-back clean sheets in cup and league should give Leeds confidence as they prepare to host Brentford. Meanwhile, Liverpool travel to Brighton and Hove Albion, who they have shut out twice already this season.