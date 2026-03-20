Hall of Famer Dan Wright’s Gameweek 31 team reveal

It’s time for another team reveal as we approach Gameweek 31 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL).

Dan Wright – who you can find here on X – has five top 10k finishes, which means he ranks 17th in our Career Hall of Fame.

GAMEWEEK 31 TEAM REVEAL

Gameweek 30 finally brought a green arrow, with 72 points taking me back up to around 50k OR.

On paper, Blank Gameweek 31 looks like one of the easier Gameweeks to navigate in the run-in. I can already field a full XI, so I could roll both free transfers into Gameweek 32 to give myself more flexibility when deciding on chip strategy for the upcoming doubles and blanks.

That said, I’ll likely use one transfer to bring in either Lewis Hall (£5.3m) or Malick Thiaw (£5.1m) for Jurrien Timber (£6.3m), ahead of Newcastle’s favourable run of fixtures. This move would also allow me to bench Jan Paul van Hecke (£4.4m) for Brighton’s tricky home fixture against Liverpool, while adding a bit of cover in case of any late issues in my starting XI.

My chip strategy from Gameweek 32 is still undecided. The team already looks strong after the international break.

The way doubles and blanks are likely to fall makes a Free Hit in Gameweek 33/Wildcard in Gameweek 35 strategy very appealing. That said, a Wildcard in Gameweek 32 remains a strong option.

For captaincy, Erling Haaland (£14.5m) is now confirmed as going to blank, and I have no plans to bring in Mohamed Salah (£14.0m). That makes Bruno Fernandes (£10.2m) the standout choice.

There was still a small chance Manchester City vs Crystal Palace could have stayed in Gameweek 31, had Palace failed to progress in Europe, but that outcome has now been eliminated. That’s why I was planning on keeping Haaland in my starting XI – but now he can make way for Elliot Anderson (£5.5m).