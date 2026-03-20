WSL Fantasy – Gameweek 18 team reveal

WSL Fantasy returns with Gameweek 18 on the horizon.

As usual, we’ve asked our expert @Schurrle_FWSL to share his latest team ahead of the deadline. In this article, he reveals the squad he’s backing this week, along with the thinking behind his key picks.

The return of the WSL last weekend brought me a welcome green arrow, pushing me back up to 20th place, largely thanks to a goal and three bonus points from Signe Gaupset.

With a quick turnaround before Gameweek 18, and one final week before I play my Clean Slate chip, here’s how my team is shaping up.

TEAM REVEAL

GOALKEEPERS

Jennifer Falk continued her strong run of visionary returns, with a clean sheet against Leicester on Sunday, helping her to a nine-point haul. Unlike last week, I’m struggling to choose between Falk and Kinga Szemik. While Falk has the stronger clean sheet odds against Brighton, West Ham’s trip to Arsenal could give Szemik plenty of save opportunities to rack up visionary points.

Either way, this is likely to be Falk’s final week in my team, with her set to lose her visionary status.

DEFENDERS

A third return in a row from Maya Le Tissier has pushed her up to the second-highest scoring defender in the game this season. Although Everton come into this off the back of four straight wins, she’s an easy hold for now before I reassess my Manchester United options next week.

With a mix of strong performances and injuries elsewhere in the Chelsea squad, Veerle Buurman looks like a great pick as the Blues face a London City side that have scored just once in their last four home league games under Eder Maestre. She’s joined by Jade Rose, who continues to offer a great budget route into Manchester City’s strong defence.

My one-week punt on Julie Blakstad didn’t go to plan, so she drops to the bench, alongside Alice Bergström, who appears to be out injured.

MIDFIELDERS

Jess Park’s early substitution on Wednesday does raise some concerns over her minutes, but for now, she remains a solid hold, especially given her ability to create something out of nothing this season.

Meanwhile, Mariona Caldentey continues to show her value, picking up three bonus points last weekend despite not returning offensively. The Spaniard has either scored or assisted in all three of her appearances against West Ham since joining Arsenal. Notably, each of those matches also saw Arsenal win a penalty – something Caldentey will take if she’s on the pitch.

Miri Taylor returns to my starting XI after an impressive showing against Manchester City. Her visionary status could prove crucial against a Leicester side that have scored just twice in their last nine matches.

I’m planning to move on from both Olaug Tvedten and Signe Gaupset this week. With Aston Villa facing Leicester, a move back to Kirsty Hanson looks an easy decision – she remains the league’s second-highest goalscorer. For my second transfer, I’m looking at Madison Haley, who has retained her spot up front for Brighton.

FORWARDS

Manchester City were disappointing in attack last weekend, drawing a blank against Aston Villa. Despite that, I’m keeping faith in Khadija Shaw as captain, having scored a hat-trick in each of her last three home matches against Tottenham.

She’s partnered by Vivianne Miedema, who has an excellent record in this fixture, scoring four goals in her last three league games against Spurs.

Viviane Asseyi drops to the bench ahead of a tough trip to the Emirates. That said, there’s still a chance I move her on instead of one of my midfielders, with Olivia Smith one potential replacement I’m considering.

Best of luck for Gameweek 18, everyone!