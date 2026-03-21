Leeds v Brentford team news: Dango benched

The final Premier League match of the day sees Leeds United host Brentford.

Kick-off at Elland Road is at 20:00 GMT.

TEAM NEWS

Leeds’ one and only change from Gameweek 30 is an enforced one.

Jayden Bogle comes into the side in place of the suspended Gabriel Gudmundsson, who was sent off last Sunday.

James Justin presumably switches flanks and deputises at left wing-back.

As for the Bees, Keith Andrews has made two alterations from Monday’s draw with Wolverhampton Wanderers.

One is an expected change, with Yehor Yarmolyuk coming in for the absent Mikkel Damsgaard.

The other is more of a surprise: Ethan Pinnock replacing Dango Ouattara, who drops to the bench.

It seems to be a fitness-related call, however:

🎙️Team news lines



"Dams didn’t make it [tonight].

Dango has had a disrupted week and in terms of our structure, we have a versatile group of players and what we can do with and without the ball can change week to week.

Ethan will come in and I am sure he will play a big part" pic.twitter.com/r3VHZpWZdJ — Brentford FC (@BrentfordFC) March 21, 2026

We’re assuming that Pinnock’s inclusion means Brentford are changing systems to match Leeds’ wing-back set-up.

LINE-UPS

Leeds United XI: Darlow, Bogle, Struijk, Rodon, Bijol, Justin, Ampadu, Stach, Aaronson, Nmecha, Calvert-Lewin.

Subs: Perri, Bornauw, Gruev, Longstaff, Tanaka, Gnonto, James, Okafor, Piroe.

Brentford XI: Kelleher, Kayode, Collins, Pinnock, Van den Berg, Lewis-Potter, Henderson, Jensen, Yarmolyuk, Schade, Thiago.

Subs: Valdimarsson, Nelson, Ouattara, Donovan, Furo, Bentt, Shield, Stephenson, McManus.

LIVE GAMEWEEK PAGE!

New to Fantasy Football Scout this season is the Live Gameweek page, which you can see on the side menu.

Here you can follow the scores, watch the defensive contribution (DefCon) points roll in, see who the leading players are for xG and more as the games play out, as seen below: