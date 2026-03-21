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Leeds v Brentford team news: Dango benched

21 March 2026 34 comments
Skonto Rigga Skonto Rigga
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The final Premier League match of the day sees Leeds United host Brentford.

Kick-off at Elland Road is at 20:00 GMT.

TEAM NEWS

Leeds’ one and only change from Gameweek 30 is an enforced one.

Jayden Bogle comes into the side in place of the suspended Gabriel Gudmundsson, who was sent off last Sunday.

James Justin presumably switches flanks and deputises at left wing-back.

As for the Bees, Keith Andrews has made two alterations from Monday’s draw with Wolverhampton Wanderers.

One is an expected change, with Yehor Yarmolyuk coming in for the absent Mikkel Damsgaard.

The other is more of a surprise: Ethan Pinnock replacing Dango Ouattara, who drops to the bench.

It seems to be a fitness-related call, however:

We’re assuming that Pinnock’s inclusion means Brentford are changing systems to match Leeds’ wing-back set-up.

LINE-UPS

Leeds United XI: Darlow, Bogle, Struijk, Rodon, Bijol, Justin, Ampadu, Stach, Aaronson, Nmecha, Calvert-Lewin.

Subs: Perri, Bornauw, Gruev, Longstaff, Tanaka, Gnonto, James, Okafor, Piroe.

Brentford XI: Kelleher, Kayode, Collins, Pinnock, Van den Berg, Lewis-Potter, Henderson, Jensen, Yarmolyuk, Schade, Thiago.

Subs: Valdimarsson, Nelson, Ouattara, Donovan, Furo, Bentt, Shield, Stephenson, McManus.

LIVE GAMEWEEK PAGE!

New to Fantasy Football Scout this season is the Live Gameweek page, which you can see on the side menu.

Here you can follow the scores, watch the defensive contribution (DefCon) points roll in, see who the leading players are for xG and more as the games play out, as seen below:

Brighton Liverpool Fulham Burnley Tarkowski starts
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34 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. tucaoneo
    • 7 Years
    43 mins ago

    Ffs dango

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    1. nanxun
      • 4 Years
      17 mins ago

      Any word on what the issue is?

      I mean, last week against WOL he had an assist and 8 CBITRs.

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      1. The-Red-1
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        13 mins ago

        Inconsistent

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    2. SIMBOBIANTHEIII
        16 mins ago

        Indeed

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    3. Absolutely Muñozed
        41 mins ago

        Please stay quiet Thiago

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        1. Mr. O'Connell
          • 13 Years
          6 mins ago

          Don't worry, he will.

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          1. Sgt. Schultz
            • 9 Years
            1 min ago

            Love the Reverse Jinx

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            1. Mr. O'Connell
              • 13 Years
              just now

              Hasn't worked with the other 7 of my players I've tried it on. Maybe they just need to be loved instead.

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      • The-Red-1
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        36 mins ago

        I'm got Thiago so I'm sure he'll fit in with the rest of bunch of blankers FC

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        1. Sgt. Schultz
          • 9 Years
          14 mins ago

          who was your Capt?

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          1. The-Red-1
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 8 Years
            12 mins ago

            Luckily Bruno. But they're the only points I've got

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      • Kaneyonero
        • 9 Years
        34 mins ago

        DCL and Thiago to rip it up in a 4 4 all thriller

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        1. Bobby Digital
          • 8 Years
          1 min ago

          Would love this. DCL owes me after last week's penalty miss

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      • Nightcrawler
        • 6 Years
        31 mins ago

        Enzo
        VVD
        Andersen
        Guehi
        Sanchez
        Mbuemo

        So many crap picks to get rid of, and no WC either.

        Sanchez/enzo owners looking to get rid regardless of dgw? i think i will.

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      • _Greg
        • 16 Years
        30 mins ago

        Tempted to just press that water closet button

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      • Count of Monte Hristo
        • 12 Years
        29 mins ago

        Really no need to be benching Dango FFS

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        1. RICICLE
          • 3 Years
          21 mins ago

          Absolutely agree, like why? Just why?

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          1. Baps Hunter
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 8 Years
            4 mins ago

            Schade was so poor in last match, that they wanted boost him with this easy fixture? (I really hate fpl today, just waiting for VvD and Andersen DC points to disappear).

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            1. RICICLE
              • 3 Years
              just now

              Just a joke ain’t it, hopefully dango comes on and braces

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        2. Dank Squid
          • 7 Years
          4 mins ago

          Sorry. I had to choose, KDH or Dango. Doesn't matter, tho, they both blanked

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      • Steavn8k
        • 2 Years
        24 mins ago

        It's been such a weird season. Not much consistency from anyone, jumping from one bandwagon to the next, only to see them flop. It seems the key this season has been to play your own game. Even then it rarely works.

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        1. RICICLE
          • 3 Years
          13 mins ago

          It just becomes tougher and less exciting every season

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        2. GreennRed
          • 14 Years
          12 mins ago

          What game would you pay if it wasn't your own?

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        3. Mainoo Magic
          • 11 Years
          11 mins ago

          Yeah it’s been really odd this season, very little consistency from anyone as you say and hard to predict who will do well week to week

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        4. Mr. O'Connell
          • 13 Years
          8 mins ago

          As far as I see it, there are 2 essential players in the game atm. The other 13 I'm gonna plump for all EO 20% and under on WC. See if I can salvage something.

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          1. Brosstan
            • 11 Years
            6 mins ago

            Bruno and who else??

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            1. Mr. O'Connell
              • 13 Years
              6 mins ago

              Gabriel

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              1. GreennRed
                • 14 Years
                just now

                Semenyo, Wilson, Pedro fairly consistent.

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        5. Dank Squid
          • 7 Years
          2 mins ago

          "Not much consistency from anyone", same thing end of last season.

          "Play your own game", yes. I remember my first seasons, wanted to trust my instinct but often failed (fear of missing out). Instinct won

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      • DA Minnion (Former great)
        • 13 Years
        18 mins ago

        Need a Joe Rodon masterclass.

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      • Brosstan
        • 11 Years
        18 mins ago

        Of course Dango is benched for 0 reason. Just f off FPL you pos joke game

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        1. Absolutely Muñozed
            16 mins ago

            Don't you want him against tired legs?

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            1. Baps Hunter
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 8 Years
              1 min ago

              I do, but he basically needs two attacking returns to get bonus points. He is no Diego Jota.

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              1. Baps Hunter
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 8 Years
                just now

                R.I.P. Sorry, but I do remember his brace from the bench.

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