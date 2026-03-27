After careful consideration of our Scout Squad submissions from Louis, Danny, Merlin and Jack, we have finalised our Fantasy EFL Gameweek 35 Scout Picks.

This week, limited teams play just one fixture across League One and League Two.

These picks are based on the highest-selected players from our resident experts.

FANTASY EFL GAMEWEEK 35 SCOUT PICKS

GOALKEEPER

Among the most popular selections this week, Grant Smith stands out as the clear frontrunner. Bromley come into this round in excellent defensive form, with three consecutive clean sheets, and now face a struggling Barrow side.

DEFENDERS

At the back, it’s no surprise to see Omar Sowunmi heavily backed once again. His recent output has been exceptional, with five double-digit hauls in his last seven matches, combining strong clean sheet potential with a real attacking threat from set pieces.

Alongside him, Jack Tucker remains a popular option. While clean sheet potential may not always be as strong, his ability to accumulate bonus through aerial presence and defensive contributions keeps him ticking over, with added goal threat making him a well-rounded pick.

MIDFIELDERS

In midfield, Lewis Wing is the standout and arguably the most essential pick this week, according to our experts. Playing at home and averaging around 7.7 points per game, he offers both consistency and attacking upside, making him a reliable source of returns. With that in mind, Wing takes the captaincy armband.

A similar profile can be found in Oliver Norwood, who also benefits from a strong home fixture. Coming off the back of a double-digit haul, he should continue to be heavily involved, particularly through set pieces and overall play. All four of our contributors have selected him as the second-best midfield pick.

FORWARDS

Up front, Dom Ballard continues to lead the way as one of the most popular picks. With 21 goals and five assists this season, including three hat-tricks, he faces an Exeter side that have lost their last five matches, which only strengthens his appeal this week.

Aaron Drinan is another forward attracting attention. With 20 goals already this season and a favourable home fixture, he offers strong potential for returns. Drinan was also picked our entire panel for Gameweek 35.

TEAM PICKS

Bromley remain the standout team pick, sitting top of League Two and travelling to face a Barrow side that are struggling for form. Given their recent defensive solidity and overall consistency, they look well placed to deliver once again.

Wycombe Wanderers are another popular selection this week, hosting bottom-of-the-table Port Vale. It’s a fixture that offers both clean sheet potential and attacking upside, making Wycombe one of the most appealing teams to target.