FPL

Who are FPL’s best all-round defenders?

31 March 2026 17 comments
FPL Marc FPL Marc
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Having used our Members Area stats to highlight the best all-round midfielders in Fantasy Premier League (FPL), let’s now look at defenders.

The introduction of defensive contribution (DefCon) points means managers are now looking beyond the basics of clean sheets and attacking returns.

Combining all of these, some players could be brilliant assets to own for the final stretch of 2025/26.

CLEAN SHEETS

So far, the rate of clean sheets per 10-match Gameweek (5.21) is higher than the previous couple of seasons (4.68 and 4.13).

Who are FPL's best all-round defenders?

Above: Teams with the most season-long clean sheets (left), and ones from their last eight matches (right)

Over the whole of this campaign, Arsenal, Brighton and Hove Albion, Manchester City and Manchester United have been generally good at preventing goals, attempts, shots on target and big chances. Particularly the Gunners.

Yet only the table’s current bottom three are on fewer clean sheets than the Red Devils (five).

According to expected goals conceded (xGC) delta, West Ham United are the unluckiest side (+6.87), but three shutouts in seven suggest recent improvement.

Meanwhile, Brighton and Leeds United join Arsenal and Man City as the tightest backlines over six matches. The Seagulls have allowed the fewest goals (four) and big chances (five), also being best for xGC (5.50), with only Leeds conceding fewer shots on target.

Interestingly, although Bournemouth join Brighton in letting in just four goals, their xGC in this period is a whopping 11.21.

ATTACKING STATS

The biggest collection of goals and assists belongs to Jurrien Timber (£6.3m), Reece James (£5.6m), Matheus Nunes (£5.3m), Nico O’Reilly (£5.0m), Gabriel Magalhaes (£7.2m), Diogo Dalot (£4.6m) and Nordi Mukiele (£4.5m).

But if we look at everyone’s last six matches (minus some long-absent individuals), several players stand out.

price change predictions

FPL Marc Broadcaster, writer and overthinker. Hoping that ‘differential potential’ will catch on.

17 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. FPL Virgin
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    7 hours, 10 mins ago

    @grok please summarise the above and tell me which defenders could save my FPL season in the final 7 gameweeks.

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    1. Conners
      • 7 Years
      6 hours, 8 mins ago

      Just my 2p worth...

      If on WC, I'd go with something like Gabriel (fitness pending obv), O'Reilly, Lacroix, Van Hecke and one of Hill / Rodon.

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      1. FPL Virgin
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        5 hours, 48 mins ago

        Good shout. That should be the template defence on wildcard.

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    2. TheFridge
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      5 hours ago

      Why not Timber among that number, Conner? I was thinking similarly except pull the Palace defender for Timber.

      You could do Raya in goal, but I figure BHA suffices there.

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      1. Conners
        • 7 Years
        3 hours, 58 mins ago

        Yeah, he's a good option too, or just go Raya as you've suggested.

        I think I prefer Van Hecke to Verbruggen though, and I wouldn't want to double-up on Brighton defence.

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        1. TheFridge
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 3 Years
          3 hours, 50 mins ago

          I'm sorta thinking about doubling up on Brighton defense, to be honest, with Van Hecke and Verbruggen, if they get the double. Combine that with Burnley, and I sort of like doubling down on the risk. It's like stacking in DFS -- the correlation plays well if you're trying to catch up.

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          1. Conners
            • 7 Years
            3 hours, 41 mins ago

            I suppose it's a good punt as neither are expensive and you can just bench one or both in later weeks depending on the opposition.

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            1. TheFridge
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 3 Years
              3 hours, 33 mins ago

              That's what I was thinking. Get another solid GK, and hope that Timber happens in to an assist or goal. Raya is, of course, good, but he's unlikely to earn any bonus points, and I'd rather my Arsenal players have that upside (especially given their price) as opposed to just the CS points.

              I guess the question is: who's the other keeper with Verbruggen?

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              1. Conners
                • 7 Years
                2 hours, 21 mins ago

                If you're going with Timber over Lacroix, then perhaps Henderson if that's affordable to give you some Palace defence cover for the double(s).

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                1. TheFridge
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 3 Years
                  1 hour, 14 mins ago

                  cheers, man. good shout.

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  2. Chinese_person
    • 14 Years
    6 hours, 56 mins ago

    '...Manchester United have been generally good at preventing goals, attempts, shots on target and big chances... Yet only the table’s current bottom three are on fewer clean sheets than the Red Devils (five).' So actually United have been quite poor defensively. Whenever I've watched them this season they've looked suspect at the back.

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    1. FPL Virgin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      6 hours, 51 mins ago

      Just 5 clean sheets all season. Only one more than Burnley and Wolves.

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  3. Jafalad
    • 16 Years
    6 hours, 36 mins ago

    I'd be stocking up on three Leeds defenders. Great fixtures, great defence.

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    1. FPL Virgin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      6 hours, 30 mins ago

      They are very Fulham-ish thou. Always tend to concede exactly one goal and bust the clean sheet despite the good underlying stats.

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      1. nico05
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        4 hours, 31 mins ago

        This

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  4. nico05
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    4 hours, 35 mins ago

    Does this team need WC or can I get away with delaying it a week or so.
    1Ft & 1.5 ITB FH & BB still available.
    Verbruggen
    Gabriel Virgil O'Reilley
    Bruno Mbuemo Gakpo Wilson Gordon
    Haaland Thiago
    (Dalot-DCL-Alderete)

    Thank you

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    1. Conners
      • 7 Years
      2 hours, 13 mins ago

      It's hard to say without knowing who will double and when the extra games are going to be scheduled.

      Also, if you WC in 33 that would rule out using BB in that week for example.

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