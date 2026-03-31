Who are FPL’s best all-round defenders?

Having used our Members Area stats to highlight the best all-round midfielders in Fantasy Premier League (FPL), let’s now look at defenders.

The introduction of defensive contribution (DefCon) points means managers are now looking beyond the basics of clean sheets and attacking returns.

Combining all of these, some players could be brilliant assets to own for the final stretch of 2025/26.

CLEAN SHEETS

So far, the rate of clean sheets per 10-match Gameweek (5.21) is higher than the previous couple of seasons (4.68 and 4.13).

Above: Teams with the most season-long clean sheets (left), and ones from their last eight matches (right)

Over the whole of this campaign, Arsenal, Brighton and Hove Albion, Manchester City and Manchester United have been generally good at preventing goals, attempts, shots on target and big chances. Particularly the Gunners.

Yet only the table’s current bottom three are on fewer clean sheets than the Red Devils (five).

According to expected goals conceded (xGC) delta, West Ham United are the unluckiest side (+6.87), but three shutouts in seven suggest recent improvement.

Meanwhile, Brighton and Leeds United join Arsenal and Man City as the tightest backlines over six matches. The Seagulls have allowed the fewest goals (four) and big chances (five), also being best for xGC (5.50), with only Leeds conceding fewer shots on target.

Interestingly, although Bournemouth join Brighton in letting in just four goals, their xGC in this period is a whopping 11.21.

ATTACKING STATS

The biggest collection of goals and assists belongs to Jurrien Timber (£6.3m), Reece James (£5.6m), Matheus Nunes (£5.3m), Nico O’Reilly (£5.0m), Gabriel Magalhaes (£7.2m), Diogo Dalot (£4.6m) and Nordi Mukiele (£4.5m).

But if we look at everyone’s last six matches (minus some long-absent individuals), several players stand out.