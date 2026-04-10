Spot the Differential

FPL Gameweek 32 differentials: 3 low-owned picks to consider

10 April 2026 379 comments
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Our Gameweek 32 Spot the Differential column puts the spotlight on three low-owned players.

This time, we’ve selected differentials at Brighton and Hove Albion, West Ham United and Burnley, who we think have the potential to make an impact.

KAORU MITOMA

FPL notes: “Game-changer” Mitoma + why O’Reilly was benched

  • FPL ownership: 1.9%
  • Price: £6.1m
  • GW32-36 fixtures: bur | tot + CHE | – | new | WOL

Kaoru Mitoma (£6.1m) returned from an ankle problem prior to the international break and is now firmly back on the radar for the run-in.

In a season blighted by injury issues, the winger has only scored two goals and provided one assist in 16 league starts and a handful of substitute appearances.

He did, however, find the net in Japan’s recent friendly win over England at Wembley.

“Incredible – nice goal. I know not everyone might like this goal here in the UK!

“But I think all the players who were away for the national teams really had a great impact. We could see that they have a big belief and a big confidence. They were quite successful in the last week. So therefore, it was just nice to watch what impact they can have on their national teams as well.

“I think Kaoru was a prime example. He played a really good game. He was always dangerous in transition moments. He created a lot of danger by his individual dribbling, by his individual skills. So overall, it was pleasing to watch.” – Fabian Hurzeler on Kaoru Mitoma

Brighton travel to Burnley on Saturday, with Mitoma a clear and potentially explosive differential for those willing to adopt him early.

The Clarets have conceded more goals than any other team in 2025/26, and struggled defensively against Brighton earlier this year, when the hosts won 2-0, hit the post late on and enjoyed over 60% possession. Mitoma, in particular, was excellent off the left.

Kindly priced, Mitoma could therefore be a really decent option for the run-in, with Brighton’s remaining schedule, including a Double Gameweek 33, adding obvious appeal.

It’s also important to mention that the Seagulls have won four of their last five matches, which has lifted them back up to tenth in the table, whilst simultaneously thrusting them into contention for European qualification.

TATY CASTELLANOS

FPL new signings: Is Taty or Pablo the best West Ham forward pick?

  • FPL ownership: 0.1%
  • Price: £5.5m
  • GW32-36 fixtures: WOL | cry | EVE | bre | ARS

With a home encounter against Wolverhampton Wanderers on Friday, West Ham’s Taty Castellanos (£5.5m) could be worth a look if funds are tight.

The budget forward has scored only three goals in all competitions since joining from Lazio in January, but he hit the post and had a strike ruled out for offside in last week’s FA Cup quarter-final against Leeds United.

He also produced an eye-catching six shots, including three Opta ‘big chances’:

Image from Sofascore

Admittedly, Taty often lacks a clinical edge in front of goal, but Wolves are ranked 18th for shots in the box conceded over the last six Gameweeks.

They are also bottom for big chances conceded in that time, making tonight’s match-up that little bit more favourable.

Furthermore, Rob Edwards’ team are winless on their travels in 2025/26, and with West Ham just one point from safety, victory tonight would take them out of the relegation zone until at least Sunday afternoon.

So, for those Fantasy managers on a Gameweek 33 Free Hit/Gameweek 35 Wildcard strategy, Taty could fit the bill, with home clashes to come against Wolves and Everton in Gameweeks 32 and 34.

It suggests he could be a nice short-term punt, particularly if you can’t afford West Ham teammate Jarrod Bowen (£7.6m).

ZIAN FLEMMING

AFCON 2025: An update on which FPL players could benefit

  • FPL ownership: 0.4%
  • Price: £5.3m
  • GW32-36 fixtures: BHA | nfo + MCI | – | lee | AVL

Burnley’s Zian Flemming (£5.3m) is another cheap option for our frontlines, who may appeal to those Fantasy managers on a Gameweek 32 Wildcard/Gameweek 33 Bench Boost/Gameweek 34 Free Hit strategy.

The Dutchman has found the net eight times in only 14 starts and eight substitute appearances this season, with a goal every 153.8 minutes.

Notably, only three forwards have scored at a faster rate in 2025/26:

Above: Forwards sorted by minutes per goal in 2025/26 (minimum 200 mins played)

So, while Burnley look bound for the Championship, Flemming can still offer value, particularly with the added motivation of earning a place in the Dutch national team for the World Cup.

“I’m going to make sure the national coach can’t ignore me any longer. That point can’t be far off. There’s still one chance, it’s slim, but I’ll give it everything I’ve got.” – Zian Flemming

Flemming’s recent underlying data adds further appeal: no forward except Joao Pedro (£7.8m) can better his total of 19 shots over the last six matches, with eight of those attempts ‘big chances’. He’s also created four chances for his teammates across his last two outings.

After Burnley host Brighton on Saturday, they place twice in Gameweek 33, while they also have favourable matches against Leeds and Wolves to follow.

Flemming could consequently offer plenty of upside as a cheap differential pick.

379 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. Baron Penguin
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 13 mins ago

    Start two:

    A Thiaw
    B Alderete
    C Nunes
    D VVD

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    1. Ray85
      • 8 Years
      30 mins ago

      AD

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  2. The Philosopher
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 13 mins ago

    Alright then homies, which combo? BB in 33.

    A: Sanchez + Van Hecke
    B: Verbruggen + Fofana

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    1. Ray85
      • 8 Years
      30 mins ago

      A

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    2. Baron Penguin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      29 mins ago

      A

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  3. DARK SIDE OF THE LOON
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 12 mins ago

    Save FT here? 1.7 ITB. Planning to FH 33, WC 35.

    Kelleher
    VVD Mukiele Gabriel
    Fernandes Mbeumo Anderson LeFee
    Haaland Thiago Ekitike

    Dubravka Tavernier Andersen Rodon

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    1. Baron Penguin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      29 mins ago

      I’m saving, but in your case you could move Ekitike for a punt on Bowen or even Watkins

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  4. Qaiss
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 12 mins ago

    FPL content is now just people talking about the different strategies and in the end doing the same one as everyone else

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    1. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      38 mins ago

      What one are you doing?

      Give me your content contribution

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    2. St Pauli Walnuts
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      just now

      and yet people don't all finish on identical point totals

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  5. Ray85
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 12 mins ago

    Evening lads

    This is my wild card defence:
    Darlow, Verbuggen
    Van Hecke, Gabi, OReilly, Hill, Gusto

    Any suggestions?

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    1. The Philosopher
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 9 mins ago

      Is Gusto nailed? Would definitely get him if he is.

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      1. Ray85
        • 8 Years
        1 hour, 7 mins ago

        Risky but with James and Chalobah out you'd think so?

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        1. Vjm6891
          • 5 Years
          1 hour, 3 mins ago

          Agreed. He has come off at Halftime in the last 2 league games. Looks like he's the guy sacrificed if they need to attack more...!

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      2. Ze_Austin
        • 7 Years
        1 hour ago

        Will Chelsea keep a CS in any of their next 3 matches? I don't see how they will

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        1. Ray85
          • 8 Years
          59 mins ago

          True, might ditch him for Senesi. Anyone else you suggest?

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          1. Ze_Austin
            • 7 Years
            56 mins ago

            Yeah, Senesi for the routes to points

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            1. Ray85
              • 8 Years
              13 mins ago

              0.2m short to get him, damn. Any other suggestions?

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    2. Vjm6891
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 5 mins ago

      I've got similar:

      Darlow, Verbuggen
      Van Hecke, OReilly, Hill, Struijk (and I did have Fofana. However, I'm not sure on any Chelsea defender).

      Any other Defenders 5.5 or lower who is a decent choice. I could be Senesi in but I'm not sure about 2 Bmouth Defs

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      1. Ray85
        • 8 Years
        20 mins ago

        My other option for Gusto was also Senesi who has decent fixtures and always gets defcon. But Gusto could get decent attacking returns.

        Not keen on Fofana and doesnt seem like Rosenoir is either.

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  6. Big Sam Time
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 11 mins ago

    Wirtz to Palmer for a -4

    A. Yes

    B. No

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    1. Ray85
      • 8 Years
      30 mins ago

      Probably not this week

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    2. Baron Penguin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      28 mins ago

      B

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    3. Traction Engine Foot
      • 8 Years
      26 mins ago

      No

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  7. Atwood
    • 15 Years
    1 hour, 11 mins ago

    Thoughts on this WC?
    0.1 spare.

    Verbruggen
    Gabriel - O'Reilly - Van Hecke
    Bruno - Palmer - Semenyo - Anderson
    Haaland - J.Pedro - Welbeck

    Darlow - Scott - Hill - Justin

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  8. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 11 mins ago

    GTG?

    Roefs
    Gabriel Virgil Dalot
    Palmer Bruno(C) Semenyo Wirtz
    Haaland Pedro Thiago

    Dubravka KDH Thiaw Hill

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    1. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      11 mins ago

      Everton have been better away

      I'd be tempted to start him over Pedro, possibly

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      1. AC/DC AFC
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        11 mins ago

        * KDH

        Good luck

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        1. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
          • 9 Years
          2 mins ago

          Cheers mate.

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  9. OffsidePenalty
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 10 mins ago

    On WC.
    A) JP this gw and save ft.
    B) Bowen this gw and bring in JP for next gw

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    1. Royal5
      • 14 Years
      21 mins ago

      Considering selling JP for Bowen, but Bowen has 7 games in a row without a goal

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    2. RealSocialDads
      • 9 Years
      19 mins ago

      Why would you not want JP for DGW33?

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      1. OffsidePenalty
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        just now

        JP in gw32 VS bowen gw32 then bring in JP dgw33 ?

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    3. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
      • 9 Years
      18 mins ago

      A

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  10. Richm
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 10 mins ago

    Start Wilson or dango?

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    1. Royal5
      • 14 Years
      1 hour, 7 mins ago

      Wilson. Always

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    2. RealSocialDads
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 4 mins ago

      Wilson

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  11. Under my Cucurella
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 9 mins ago

    Those keeping Gabriel on WC32, how are you feeling about BB him against your 3 x City players instead of another double GW player?

    I'm considering ditching him for Van Hecke. Is that madness? Would also mean Verbruggen > Dubravka as already have Mitoma + Welbeck. On the plus side, it leaves plenty of money in the bank for upgrades in 35

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    1. Ray85
      • 8 Years
      26 mins ago

      I'm keeping him but Im a Gooner. He could easily get defcon or a goal at Etihad. Can't you get Van Hecke another way?

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      1. Under my Cucurella
        • 10 Years
        just now

        There are other ways but I'm not sure I'm a fan of them and the issue was more Gab as an option for the BB in 33 rather than specifically wanting VH, he just happens to be the person I'd replace him with if I decide to do it

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    2. My own Personal Jesus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      19 mins ago

      Happy to keep Gabriel, because I'll want him back and lose too much value otherwise, plus want to go potentially three Arsenal from GW35 and don't have unlimited transfers.

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      1. Under my Cucurella
        • 10 Years
        just now

        That's fair, I only have 0.2 tied up in him and have 3FT currently, potentially 4 by GW35 if I don't use any extra in GW33. I'd also have potentially 2.6 - 3.0m in the bank depending on which Leeds defender I choose. So I am somewhat tempted still even if I'll want him back in 35

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  12. Traction Engine Foot
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 8 mins ago

    Start 1:
    A Richards
    B Thiaw

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    1. One for All
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 6 mins ago

      B

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  13. RealSocialDads
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 7 mins ago

    I've been severely out of the loop recently and now in a last minute panic, would appreciate any advice!

    All chips intact. 1FT. 9 BGW34 players but some suboptimal.

    Verbruggen
    Gabriel* VVD* Thiaw*
    Bruno* Semenyo Szobo* Dango*
    Haaland Pedro Thiago*

    Dub* KDH* Mukiele* Rodon

    A. Standard - WC 32 BB 33 FH 34
    B. FH33 WC35

    Dodgy BGW players are Dub and Thiaw. Leaning towards B with 3 FTs to get a pretty good side, and go against the crowd a bit

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    1. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      3 mins ago

      B but that approach messes up BB I think

      So probably need to do some further thinking

      My replies to others have been consistent on a WC32/33

      FH34
      BB35

      TC33 or 36

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    2. GC123
      • 4 Years
      1 min ago

      A

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  14. Hotdogs
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 7 mins ago

    Sorting on the members Fixture Ticker page (https://members.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/season-ticker/) seems broken, if you sort by overall Difficulty in the drop down it always ranks the teams that double at the very bottom.

    And also the Fixture Ticker on the main page used to be able to sort by overall difficulty of the visible GWs, but ever since it was revamped you can only sort by a particular (single) GW. Not sure if it was a deliberate change to make sorting by overall difficulty a members-only thing but it was really useful to be able to quickly sort the teams to see who had the best fixtures for the next 6 GWs instead of any particular week.

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  15. GoonerGirl
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 7 mins ago

    If I have 3ft would you wildcard?

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    1. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
      • 9 Years
      13 mins ago

      If your team is bad

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    2. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      8 mins ago

      It's team dependent

      3 FTs helps further down the line even I'd you do wildcard

      I would certainly WC32 or 33.

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      1. AC/DC AFC
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        just now

        *if

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  16. One for All
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 7 mins ago

    Kelleher
    Thiaw, Gabriel, Saliba
    Semenyo, Wilson, B. Fernandes, Rogers
    Thiago, Welbeck(C), Haaland

    Dubravka, Garner, O'Reilly, Alderete

    0FT 2.9 ITB

    FH, TC, BB left

    Start Wilson ahead of Garner?

    Thanks

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  17. My own Personal Jesus
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    1 hour, 5 mins ago

    Last question on my wild card is Verbruggen/Dubravka or Verbruggen/Darlow? The latter seems more popular and Leeds do have better fixtures in the run in. Should I worry about how secure Darlow's place is please because Dubravka seems more of a certain starter?

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    1. Nomar
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 16 Years
      1 hour, 2 mins ago

      I’m on WC and I’ve gone for Darlow. I trust Leeds to keep CS more than I do Burnley. Plus you only need to play him on BB anyway.

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  18. Corgz Dark side of the Loon
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 5 mins ago

    Afternoon guys........Which TWO to bench from each group.....
    A, Sarr home to NEW
    B, Anderson home to Villa
    C, Wilson away to Liverpool

    And

    A, OReily
    B, Dalot
    C, Munoz

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    1. RealSocialDads
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 4 mins ago

      BC

      AB

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    2. Nomar
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 16 Years
      1 hour ago

      A and C

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  19. IAWC ( It's a Wonderfu…
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 4 mins ago

    Better combo on WC

    A)senesi grob
    B) truffert mitoma

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    1. Nomar
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 16 Years
      1 hour ago

      A

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  20. ididnt
    • 14 Years
    58 mins ago

    Which of these for free.

    A. Virgil > O’Reilly
    B. Virgil > van Hecke
    C. J. Pedro > Bowen
    D. J. Pedro > Welbeck

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  21. BobbyDoesNotLook
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    58 mins ago

    Bench (so difficult for some reason)

    A) Eki
    B) Dango
    C) Kdh

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    1. CoracAld2831
      • 5 Years
      1 min ago

      A not likely to start apoarently.

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  22. The Tinkerman
    • 10 Years
    57 mins ago

    A) Mitoma
    B) Gross

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    1. Goro Majima
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      just now

      Heart says A, head says B.

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  23. thetommy14
    • 5 Years
    57 mins ago

    Start Szobo or JP? Still undecided....

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  24. Van der Faart
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 14 Years
    52 mins ago

    Chelsea players on WC, fixtures are rubbish avoid or go for Palmer/Enzo?

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    1. St Pauli Walnuts
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      just now

      attackers only. Pedro and Palmer only options really

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  25. Giorgiossamaras
      16 mins ago

      1. Mateta
      2. Fleming
      3. Brobbey

      This is for draft so whoever I don’t choose will probably be taken for the rest of the season

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      1. CoracAld2831
        • 5 Years
        just now

        3

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    • CoracAld2831
      • 5 Years
      11 mins ago

      Seems most big FPL CC's are wildcarding.

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