FPL Gameweek 32 differentials: 3 low-owned picks to consider

Our Gameweek 32 Spot the Differential column puts the spotlight on three low-owned players.

This time, we’ve selected differentials at Brighton and Hove Albion, West Ham United and Burnley, who we think have the potential to make an impact.

KAORU MITOMA

FPL ownership: 1.9%

1.9% Price: £6.1m

£6.1m GW32-36 fixtures: bur | tot + CHE | – | new | WOL

Kaoru Mitoma (£6.1m) returned from an ankle problem prior to the international break and is now firmly back on the radar for the run-in.

In a season blighted by injury issues, the winger has only scored two goals and provided one assist in 16 league starts and a handful of substitute appearances.

He did, however, find the net in Japan’s recent friendly win over England at Wembley.

“Incredible – nice goal. I know not everyone might like this goal here in the UK! “But I think all the players who were away for the national teams really had a great impact. We could see that they have a big belief and a big confidence. They were quite successful in the last week. So therefore, it was just nice to watch what impact they can have on their national teams as well. “I think Kaoru was a prime example. He played a really good game. He was always dangerous in transition moments. He created a lot of danger by his individual dribbling, by his individual skills. So overall, it was pleasing to watch.” – Fabian Hurzeler on Kaoru Mitoma

Brighton travel to Burnley on Saturday, with Mitoma a clear and potentially explosive differential for those willing to adopt him early.

The Clarets have conceded more goals than any other team in 2025/26, and struggled defensively against Brighton earlier this year, when the hosts won 2-0, hit the post late on and enjoyed over 60% possession. Mitoma, in particular, was excellent off the left.

Kindly priced, Mitoma could therefore be a really decent option for the run-in, with Brighton’s remaining schedule, including a Double Gameweek 33, adding obvious appeal.

It’s also important to mention that the Seagulls have won four of their last five matches, which has lifted them back up to tenth in the table, whilst simultaneously thrusting them into contention for European qualification.

TATY CASTELLANOS

FPL ownership: 0.1%

0.1% Price: £5.5m

£5.5m GW32-36 fixtures: WOL | cry | EVE | bre | ARS

With a home encounter against Wolverhampton Wanderers on Friday, West Ham’s Taty Castellanos (£5.5m) could be worth a look if funds are tight.

The budget forward has scored only three goals in all competitions since joining from Lazio in January, but he hit the post and had a strike ruled out for offside in last week’s FA Cup quarter-final against Leeds United.

He also produced an eye-catching six shots, including three Opta ‘big chances’:

Image from Sofascore

Admittedly, Taty often lacks a clinical edge in front of goal, but Wolves are ranked 18th for shots in the box conceded over the last six Gameweeks.

They are also bottom for big chances conceded in that time, making tonight’s match-up that little bit more favourable.

Furthermore, Rob Edwards’ team are winless on their travels in 2025/26, and with West Ham just one point from safety, victory tonight would take them out of the relegation zone until at least Sunday afternoon.

So, for those Fantasy managers on a Gameweek 33 Free Hit/Gameweek 35 Wildcard strategy, Taty could fit the bill, with home clashes to come against Wolves and Everton in Gameweeks 32 and 34.

It suggests he could be a nice short-term punt, particularly if you can’t afford West Ham teammate Jarrod Bowen (£7.6m).

ZIAN FLEMMING

FPL ownership: 0.4%

0.4% Price: £5.3m

£5.3m GW32-36 fixtures: BHA | nfo + MCI | – | lee | AVL

Burnley’s Zian Flemming (£5.3m) is another cheap option for our frontlines, who may appeal to those Fantasy managers on a Gameweek 32 Wildcard/Gameweek 33 Bench Boost/Gameweek 34 Free Hit strategy.

The Dutchman has found the net eight times in only 14 starts and eight substitute appearances this season, with a goal every 153.8 minutes.

Notably, only three forwards have scored at a faster rate in 2025/26:

Above: Forwards sorted by minutes per goal in 2025/26 (minimum 200 mins played)

So, while Burnley look bound for the Championship, Flemming can still offer value, particularly with the added motivation of earning a place in the Dutch national team for the World Cup.

“I’m going to make sure the national coach can’t ignore me any longer. That point can’t be far off. There’s still one chance, it’s slim, but I’ll give it everything I’ve got.” – Zian Flemming

Flemming’s recent underlying data adds further appeal: no forward except Joao Pedro (£7.8m) can better his total of 19 shots over the last six matches, with eight of those attempts ‘big chances’. He’s also created four chances for his teammates across his last two outings.

After Burnley host Brighton on Saturday, they place twice in Gameweek 33, while they also have favourable matches against Leeds and Wolves to follow.

Flemming could consequently offer plenty of upside as a cheap differential pick.