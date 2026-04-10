Preamble

The Pre-Match Preamble – Gameweek 32

10 April 2026 58 comments
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A rift in the Fantasy timeline longer than your ordinary boring, boring fortnight feels like an absolute aeon. This year it’s been more dull than ever, not that interim cup results and managerial power rankings haven’t entertained, or events outside the dome haven’t been potentially apocalyptic. People went around the moon again; bananas went bonkers in Orkney. There was, forgive me, no lack of content to consume.

But this was one break where not doing anything yet was the best advice for most, until it was mostly over. Knowledge is power, quoth Scoop and your faithful scribe and Sir Francis Bacon, and waiting was certainly the received wisdom. But it was boring. It might have been the river of comment BTL, hopeful for advice, that first signposted the ennui, when ‘we don’t know yet’ was the best (un)helpful reply, a sellotaped note on the shop window to shatter the hygge of the usual weekend-or-Tuesday turnaround. And spare a thought for our island of lost tinkers in search of the missing piece with which to repair the gap in our shared continuum, subsisting for weeks on nothing but yellow flags and rumour, each unanswered message in the Dead Zone a pin in my straw heart. And yet I’ve managed to casually sabotage the end of the break for myself by mostly taking a break from FPL — if keeping an eye on results and permutations, making notes on chip strategy and checking the deadline 99 times if it was once counts as a break. I’ve no excuse for my pre-deadline panic, bar the ennui.

Whether you’ve gone full maverick with your XV or one of our pundits has solved a problem worthy of Monty Hall for your choice of fifth defender, and however you’ve set yourself up for the run-in, I hope it translates to points.

We’re due some excitement, aren’t we? For those fit (or not) to wear the shirt and their new or veteran minders about to pace the touchline to give us what we paid for, be it in pounds, emotion, or clicks. Whatever happens, next week is only a week away.

58 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. AC/DC AFC
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    2 hours, 29 mins ago

    “West Ham fans rejoice: Crysensio Summerville is back in the starting XI. Five changes for West Ham from their FA Cup epic with Leeds as Mads Hermansen, Pablo, Tomas Soucek, Konstantinos Mavropanos and Summerville come into the side.

    “Adama Traore, Max Kilman, Freddie Potts, Soungoutou Magassa and Alphonse Areola drop out.

    “Traore is perhaps harshly dropped from the Fulham game after an impressive showing. He is joined on the bench by the returning Calum Wilson and Jean-Clair Todibo.”

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    1. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 46 mins ago

      Wolves team news

      Team to play West Ham: Sa; Mosquera, S.Bueno, Krejci; Tchatchoua, Andre, J.Gomes, A.Gomes. H.Bueno; Bellegarde, Armstrong

      Subs: Bentley, Wolfe, Hwang, Arokodare, Lima, R.Gomes, Toti, Mane, Edozie

      West Ham team news -

      Team to play Wolves: Hermansen; Walker-Peters, Disasi, Mavropanos, Diouf; Bowen, Soucek, Fernandes, Summerville; Pablo, Taty

      Subs: Areola, Wilson, Adama, Todibo, Magassa, Wan-Bissaka, Scarles, Potts, Kante

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  2. FPL Virgin
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    2 hours, 25 mins ago

    Absolutely massive call - perhaps the biggest of the season - for Neale to bench Burn knowing how much Eddie loves him.

    https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/team-news/

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    1. Steavn8k
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 38 mins ago

      You reckon Thiaw to be benched instead, if Botman is fit?

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      1. FPL Virgin
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        1 hour, 37 mins ago

        I don't know. It's an absolute minefield. I'm really worried as a Thiaw owner. Burn could go left back but Hall isn't getting dropped.

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        1. Steavn8k
          • 2 Years
          1 hour, 34 mins ago

          It really is. So regretting getting Thiaw myself. Worst transfer of the season. Agree with you that Hall isn't getting dropped. Should have gone with him instead, but had to listen to content creators...

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          1. FPL Virgin
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 9 Years
            1 hour, 32 mins ago

            Same here. Ironically, I went Thiaw over Hall's attacking threat for security of starts 🙁

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  3. bitm2007
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    2 hours, 18 mins ago

    Good job it's not a high TV season. If the Live FPL predictions are correct 10 players with a DGW33 are going to rise in price tonight, and Dango, Thiago, Ekitiké, VVD and Mbeumo are amongst those predicted to fall.

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    1. The Philosopher
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 36 mins ago

      Yeah mate. Everyone on internet these days. TV seasons are dead.

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    2. CoracAld2831
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 35 mins ago

      Hmm... Might have to activate one of chips tonight then.

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  4. JBG
    • 7 Years
    2 hours, 17 mins ago

    Anything less than 20pts from Bowen tonight is a letdown.

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    1. Bobby Digital
      • 8 Years
      2 hours, 16 mins ago

      Prepare to get let down

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      1. JBG
        • 7 Years
        2 hours, 15 mins ago

        18pts?

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    2. FPL Virgin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      2 hours, 14 mins ago

      Wish I'd known Summerville would start 🙁 Scout had him benched due to Adama Traore's form. He's the one for tonight.

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    3. ZeBestee
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 54 mins ago

      I dont get the hype. He has been average at best so far this season.

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  5. FPL Virgin
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    2 hours, 8 mins ago

    Updated.

    Free hit active.

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    1. Bobby Digital
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 25 mins ago

      TC*

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  6. Count of Monte Hristo
    • 12 Years
    2 hours, 7 mins ago

    Bench Boost active 😎

    15 doublers after I do Bruno > Enzo/Neto/Estevao

    Any preference out of those three?

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    1. Feanor
      • 16 Years
      1 hour, 23 mins ago

      Keep BrunoF

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      1. Count of Monte Hristo
        • 12 Years
        1 hour, 21 mins ago

        Nope, not doing that. Give me a Chelsea mid please.

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        1. Bobby Digital
          • 8 Years
          1 hour, 20 mins ago

          Palmer

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          1. Count of Monte Hristo
            • 12 Years
            1 hour, 18 mins ago

            Already got

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            1. Bobby Digital
              • 8 Years
              1 hour, 15 mins ago

              Neto probably safest to start out of those

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              1. Count of Monte Hristo
                • 12 Years
                1 hour, 12 mins ago

                Cheers, that’s what I was thinking

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    2. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 16 mins ago

      Probably Neto from those

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      1. Count of Monte Hristo
        • 12 Years
        1 hour, 12 mins ago

        Cheers 😉

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  7. Garlana
    • 11 Years
    2 hours, 4 mins ago

    After all that tinkering and planning, I accidentally benched João Pedro for Tavernier

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    1. ZeBestee
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 18 mins ago

      Yeah you were more into getting info/advices than putting the benches correctly and in order.

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      1. Garlana
        • 11 Years
        1 hour, 14 mins ago

        I'd it all sorted, then somehow had decided to make a last minute tinker and didn't sort the bench in time! Will take a Gabriel header and Tav penalty!

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    2. The Philosopher
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 16 mins ago

      Don't worry. I intentionally brought in Bowen instead of Pedro on the WC this week, but will be bringing him in straight away before the double.

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  8. Bobby Digital
    • 8 Years
    2 hours, 1 min ago

    Tough one for next GW:

    Play Cunha(che) or Wilson(bre)

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    1. Count of Monte Hristo
      • 12 Years
      1 hour, 17 mins ago

      Cunha

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      1. Bobby Digital
        • 8 Years
        1 hour, 15 mins ago

        Cheers

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  9. ZeBestee
    • 11 Years
    2 hours ago

    Best FH 33?

    Need to set it up abd forget about it til next weekend.

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  10. PartyTime
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 59 mins ago

    Ekitike owner here. I think Slot might keep him fresh for PSG. What did fellow owners do with him? He is in my xi though

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    1. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 18 mins ago

      Sold him for a hit

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    2. ZeBestee
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 17 mins ago

      I took him out for Haaland. Reversed my transfer of few gws ago. He has been terrible pick

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    3. PartyTime
      • 4 Years
      2 mins ago

      Damn. Now I feel naked again

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  11. The Philosopher
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 56 mins ago

    Lose one to bring in a doubler:

    A: Bowen (for Pedro)
    B: Bruno (for not sure who)

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    1. Bobby Digital
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 14 mins ago

      I'm bringing in Palmer for Bruno

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      1. The Philosopher
        • 5 Years
        1 hour, 12 mins ago

        Already have Palmer

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        1. Bobby Digital
          • 8 Years
          1 hour, 11 mins ago

          A then

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    2. ZeBestee
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 14 mins ago

      Keep Bruno. Lose A

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  12. oi no professionals
    • 15 Years
    1 hour, 52 mins ago

    So what do we reckon is the wildcard template gonna bang or nah?

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    1. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 10 mins ago

      Nah

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    2. Bobby Digital
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 10 mins ago

      Nah, too much Brighton and Leeds

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    3. ZeBestee
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 8 mins ago

      WC is mostly about maximizing the BB but I doubt it will be very successfuly, but you never know. Will still have to have enough transfers after to bring in players with better fixtures/no blanks going forward.

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    4. Sun Jihai
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      1 hour, 7 mins ago

      It's in trouble if Burnley score

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      1. AC/DC AFC
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        1 hour, 5 mins ago

        This!

        Is what I'm hoping for

        Burnley just haven't scored in 3 or 4 games all season

        Then there's Spurs and Chelsea to come, for the Brighton defense.

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      2. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
        • 9 Years
        1 hour, 4 mins ago

        I think the question is for more than one GW, but yeah

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  13. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 52 mins ago

    First shot at FH. Who is missing? Welbz over DCL?

    Darlow
    NOR Struijk Hill
    Palmer Semenyo Tavernier Hinshelwood
    Haaland Pedro DCL

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    1. Ser Davos
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 18 mins ago

      Deffo Welbeck

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  14. GE
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 51 mins ago

    Hate that I’m a chicken and Wildcarded this week when all the others above me did the same and have the same team 🙁

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  15. Sun Jihai
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 14 Years
    1 hour, 48 mins ago

    Top 10k EO:
    B.Fernandes 189
    Haaland 89
    Gabriel 87.5
    Semenyo 74.1
    João Pedro 56.9
    O'Reilly 49.7
    Thiago 49.5
    Van Hecke 46.6
    Palmer 44.2
    Verbruggen 43.5
    Virgil 36.1
    Calvert-Lewin 27.4
    Raya 26.8
    Wilson 26
    Groß 22.1
    Ekitiké 19.8
    Bowen 19.2
    Gordon 19.1
    Rice 18
    Rogers 16.7
    Szoboszlai 16
    Mbeumo 14.6
    Welbeck 12.1
    Thiaw 11.3
    Kelleher 10.8

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  16. AC/DC AFC
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 44 mins ago

    Friday nights

    All right

    For no fantasy points!

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  17. The Philosopher
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 42 mins ago

    "You shouldn't have WCed this week. Carrying Brighton and Leeds players not good for the rest of the season ".

    Firstly, they have something to play for and have decent fixtures coming up.
    And secondly, there's just 4 games left in your "rest of the season". Live a little.

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    1. The Philosopher
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 1 min ago

      4 games after BB33 and FH34.

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  18. The Bandit
    • 15 Years
    42 mins ago

    Bowen assist

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