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Liverpool v Fulham team news: Ekitike benched, Salah starts

11 April 2026 128 comments
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The 17:30 BST kick-off between Liverpool and Fulham rounds off the day’s Premier League action.

TEAM NEWS

All the notable team news concerns the hosts, as Arne Slot makes five changes to his side.

Remember that the Reds are in the middle of a double-header against Paris Saint-Germain, with the second leg of that tie to follow on Tuesday.

Hugo Ekitike‘s demotion to substitute duty is not a huge shock, nor is the benching of Joe Gomez. Slot said on Friday that Gomez was one of the players he was worried about, regarding the quick turnaround between games.

Alexis Mac Allister and Milos Kerkez also make way, while the biggest teamsheet surprise is the removal of Ryan Gravenberch from the starting XI. The Dutchman’s last Premier League benching came in May 2024.

Mohammed Salah benefits from the rotation and is back in his manager’s line-up after remaining unused in Paris.

Andrew Robertson, who will leave Liverpool at the end of the season, also returns to the side.

Slot hands Curtis Jones, Cody Gakpo and Rio Ngumoha starts, too.

Fulham’s team news is much less eventful.

The Cottagers are unchanged from the team that beat Burnley three weeks ago, with Rodrigo Muniz again getting the nod over Raul Jimenez.

LINE-UPS

Liverpool XI: Mamardashvili, Frimpong, Konate, van Dijk, Robertson, Szoboszlai, Jones, Salah, Wirtz, Ngumoha, Gakpo.

Subs: Woodman, Gomez, Kerkez, Isak, Mac Allister, Chiesa, Ekitike, Gravenberch, Nyoni.

Fulham XI: Leno, Castagne, Andersen, Bassey, Robinson, Iwobi, Berge, Wilson, King, Bobb, Rodrigo Muniz.

Subs: Lecomte, Jimenez, Cairney, Cuenca, Chukwueze, Lukic, Sessegnon, Diop, Smith Rowe.

LIVE GAMEWEEK PAGE!

New to Fantasy Football Scout this season is the Live Gameweek page, which you can see on the side menu.

Here you can follow the scores, watch the defensive contribution (DefCon) points roll in, see who the leading players are for xG and more as the games play out, as seen below:

Burnley Brighton
128 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. ΒAZEΛOS
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    46 mins ago

    Could really do with an Ekitike rest today; KDH on 1st sub.
    Dont be bloody annoying Arne

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  2. RealSocialDads
    • 9 Years
    44 mins ago

    Didn't fully think through my plan, and current have Dub and Verb both blanking in 34, and need to FH 33 really as barely have any doubles.

    Current 34 team:

    VVD Thiaw Gabriel Mukiele
    KDH Dango Bruno Szobo
    Thiago Bowen

    Dub Verb Semenyo Haaland Rodon

    Chip strategy:

    1. FH33 WC35
    2. WC33 FH34

    34 plan if 1:

    A. GK Transfer
    B. Ignore GK, outfield transfer, probably Thiaw or Dango out
    C. Both for -4

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    1. Revival
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      11 mins ago

      FH33 and WC35 and do GK transfer

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      1. RealSocialDads
        • 9 Years
        just now

        That's what I was leaning towards, thank you

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  3. z13
      43 mins ago

      Might have to get Salah back for GW38

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    • AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      34 mins ago

      Let's face it

      The Gw32 wildcard was for Gw33

      I've still managed to make all the wrong choices so far

      Sold Van Hecke

      Got in Raya

      Picked Zub even tho the Bournemouth scorer, Scott, was suggested to me in a Q&A.

      Would have benched him tbf...

      I was doing okay until a month or so ago

      Blown the doors off now

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      1. AC/DC AFC
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        just now

        Sold Thiago who I captained last time out for his blank

        The games all about timing and I'm hitting all the wrong moves

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    • Revival
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      31 mins ago

      Liverpool having to do a bit of defending now, good for VVD DC points

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    • Scapegoat Salah
      • 9 Years
      30 mins ago

      Come on Wilson grab a goal G

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      1. Royal5
        • 14 Years
        2 mins ago

        Been crap

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        1. Scapegoat Salah
          • 9 Years
          just now

          So was Thiago and got a brace lol

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    • Flynny
      • 11 Years
      25 mins ago

      Sorry - always wanted to do this....

      57 from 6

      Is that any good??

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      1. NABIL - FPL otai
        • 13 Years
        18 mins ago

        Delete team. Season over 😉

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      2. Scapegoat Salah
        • 9 Years
        18 mins ago

        Not as good as me but still solid!

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        1. Flynny
          • 11 Years
          just now

          Lol - mavro is my new hero!

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      3. keefy59
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        16 mins ago

        Well done
        Who are the 6 ?

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        1. Flynny
          • 11 Years
          8 mins ago

          Raya. Gabriel. Dango. Thiago. Bowen and mavropanos!

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          1. keefy59
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 7 Years
            5 mins ago

            Mavrapanos !
            23 points

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            1. Flynny
              • 11 Years
              just now

              My hero!

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      4. The Bandit
        • 15 Years
        1 min ago

        How many did you pick yourself?

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    • Revival
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      23 mins ago

      My 2 players in this game, Szoboszlai and Virgil both hit DC points. Nice!

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      1. NABIL - FPL otai
        • 13 Years
        1 min ago

        Well done. Virgil, Ekitike and Andersen here so mixed feelings

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    • KeanosMagic
      • 4 Years
      23 mins ago

      Ekitike not coming on, is he?

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      1. Nomar
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 16 Years
        7 mins ago

        Hope he comes on for 1 minute cameo

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      2. NABIL - FPL otai
        • 13 Years
        7 mins ago

        Very likely. Tav's 2 pointer raring to come off the bench for me.

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      3. ΒAZEΛOS
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        4 mins ago

        He better not!

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        1. NABIL - FPL otai
          • 13 Years
          just now

          KDH first bench? Or Mavropanos??

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    • Royal5
      • 14 Years
      21 mins ago

      Van Dijk defcon should be

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      1. GENERATION X
        • 12 Years
        3 mins ago

        I make it 10

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        1. Royal5
          • 14 Years
          3 mins ago

          Yep $

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      2. NABIL - FPL otai
        • 13 Years
        2 mins ago

        Yep. Bonus points incoming as well 😎

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        1. Royal5
          • 14 Years
          2 mins ago

          Still a while to go, got to keep the CS

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    • Jet5605
      • 11 Years
      16 mins ago

      A Virg goal would be unbelievably tremendous

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      1. The Bandit
        • 15 Years
        12 mins ago

        Certainly would, preferably without a Fulham goal.

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        1. Jet5605
          • 11 Years
          8 mins ago

          It's been a great start for Bowen and Thiago owning WC savers. Started Wilson over KDH but don't regret it as Pool were in poor form before tonight and had potential Euro fatigue. Hey hoh

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          1. The Bandit
            • 15 Years
            2 mins ago

            Did exactly the same.

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      2. Pompel
        • 12 Years
        just now

        Yeah, but will be happy with cs+ defcons. Helps to cancel out all those who’ve got jammy Brighton cs points

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    • keefy59
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      14 mins ago

      My current live overall rank 25k
      A VVD goal from a Szob corner would be huge for me

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    • Revival
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      12 mins ago

      Wilson off

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    • Nightcrawler
      • 6 Years
      12 mins ago

      wilsoff

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      1. Pompel
        • 12 Years
        just now

        Goodbye and thanks for all the points you’ve brought me. Rest of season will be without you

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    • Wolfman180
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      11 mins ago

      Genuinely thought Wilson would get something from Liverpool today. Nvm

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      1. BobbyDoesNotLook
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        just now

        Same here. TBF he did in the previous match.

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    • WVA
      • 9 Years
      9 mins ago

      Sold Thiago and VVD on my WC, those two alone are outscoring my whole WC squad so far

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      1. Royal5
        • 14 Years
        3 mins ago

        DGW’s always ends in tears

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      2. keefy59
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        3 mins ago

        That was always the problem with WC in 32
        Dismantling a decent squad just to get dgw players

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      3. Under my Cucurella
        • 10 Years
        just now

        Same boat, but expected my old squad to outscore my wildcard squad this week. The WC is more for next week. I also sold Gordon and Cunha so expect them both to do very well as well

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    • NABIL - FPL otai
      • 13 Years
      7 mins ago

      Andersen only 5 Defcon wth??
      Coming off the bench for Timber..

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    • Scapegoat Salah
      • 9 Years
      5 mins ago

      Come on Wilson

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      1. 1zverGGadeM
        • 9 Years
        4 mins ago

        Subbed off 8 mins ago..

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      2. Scapegoat Salah
        • 9 Years
        4 mins ago

        (Yes I know he’s gone off but I can still cheer him on)

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        1. 1zverGGadeM
          • 9 Years
          just now

          He is coming in for Ekitike here with Thiago vc lil

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    • Nomar
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 16 Years
      5 mins ago

      Is Ekitike coming on?

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      1. 1zverGGadeM
        • 9 Years
        1 min ago

        Really hope he is rested for Tuesday gane with PSG. Thiago VC here!

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      2. Revival
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 13 Years
        1 min ago

        nope

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      3. The Bandit
        • 15 Years
        just now

        Not looking likely

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    • Scapegoat Salah
      • 9 Years
      4 mins ago

      Can’t believe my Wilson Castaway post got removed, bad taste! 😆

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    • Scapegoat Salah
      • 9 Years
      3 mins ago

      Salah off 🙁

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    • 1zverGGadeM
      • 9 Years
      3 mins ago

      Come on Virgil!!! Score a goal pleaseee!

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      1. ΒAZEΛOS
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        just now

        this would be ideal, but probably sitting back now

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    • ΒAZEΛOS
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      2 mins ago

      Thanks Arne. KDH in for Ekitike 1st sub

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    • Scapegoat Salah
      • 9 Years
      just now

      Anyone know why the defcons are way off today?
      There’s so many missing

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      1. Scapegoat Salah
        • 9 Years
        just now

        Gabriel
        Senesi
        Andersen

        Just to name a few, they’re missing about 15 between them!

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