Liverpool v Fulham team news: Ekitike benched, Salah starts

The 17:30 BST kick-off between Liverpool and Fulham rounds off the day’s Premier League action.

TEAM NEWS

All the notable team news concerns the hosts, as Arne Slot makes five changes to his side.

Remember that the Reds are in the middle of a double-header against Paris Saint-Germain, with the second leg of that tie to follow on Tuesday.

Hugo Ekitike‘s demotion to substitute duty is not a huge shock, nor is the benching of Joe Gomez. Slot said on Friday that Gomez was one of the players he was worried about, regarding the quick turnaround between games.

Alexis Mac Allister and Milos Kerkez also make way, while the biggest teamsheet surprise is the removal of Ryan Gravenberch from the starting XI. The Dutchman’s last Premier League benching came in May 2024.

Mohammed Salah benefits from the rotation and is back in his manager’s line-up after remaining unused in Paris.

Andrew Robertson, who will leave Liverpool at the end of the season, also returns to the side.

Slot hands Curtis Jones, Cody Gakpo and Rio Ngumoha starts, too.

Fulham’s team news is much less eventful.

The Cottagers are unchanged from the team that beat Burnley three weeks ago, with Rodrigo Muniz again getting the nod over Raul Jimenez.

LINE-UPS

Liverpool XI: Mamardashvili, Frimpong, Konate, van Dijk, Robertson, Szoboszlai, Jones, Salah, Wirtz, Ngumoha, Gakpo.

Subs: Woodman, Gomez, Kerkez, Isak, Mac Allister, Chiesa, Ekitike, Gravenberch, Nyoni.

Fulham XI: Leno, Castagne, Andersen, Bassey, Robinson, Iwobi, Berge, Wilson, King, Bobb, Rodrigo Muniz.

Subs: Lecomte, Jimenez, Cairney, Cuenca, Chukwueze, Lukic, Sessegnon, Diop, Smith Rowe.

LIVE GAMEWEEK PAGE!

New to Fantasy Football Scout this season is the Live Gameweek page, which you can see on the side menu.

Here you can follow the scores, watch the defensive contribution (DefCon) points roll in, see who the leading players are for xG and more as the games play out, as seen below: