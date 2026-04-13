Scout Notes

FPL notes: Romero injury, Mukiele haul + Glasner on rotation

13 April 2026 49 comments
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We’ve got two more of Sunday’s matches to get through in our Gameweek 32 Scout Notes: Sunderland 1-0 Tottenham Hotspur and Crystal Palace 2-1 Newcastle United.

MUKIELE HAUL, ALDERETE HITS DEFCON

Nordi Mukiele (£4.5m) netted the only goal in Sunderland’s home win, with his deflected effort from 20 yards out looping into the back of the net.

Mukiele, who took up some really advanced positions down the right flank, racked up four shots in total and defended superbly, aiding the Mackems in achieving their sixth home clean sheet of the season, the joint-third-most among teams.

mukiele haul

Above: Teams sorted by home clean sheets in 2025/26

Omar Alderete (£4.1m), meanwhile, should bank defensive contribution (DefCon) points in this evening’s Fantasy Premier League (FPL) refresh, after Opta awarded him an additional clearance overnight:

mukiele haul

HOW SPURS LOOKED IN DE ZERBI’S FIRST MATCH

Roberto De Zerbi’s reign as Tottenham head coach started with defeat, plunging them deeper into relegation trouble.

Spurs did look a bit more positive under the Italian tactician, with Randal Kolo Muani (£6.9m) and Richarlison (£6.3m) deployed on either side of Dominic Solanke (£7.2m), but they didn’t really create much.

Indeed, while Sunderland’s keeper Robin Roefs (£4.8m) racked up seven saves, his most in a Premier League match all season, Tottenham generated only 0.72 expected goals (xG):

Lucas Bergvall (£5.2m) notably started as the ‘10’, while both full-backs, Pedro Porro (£5.1m) and Destiny Udogie (£4.3m), would frequently ‘invert’.

Porro ended the match with three shots and three chances created. He also took all of Spurs’ corners.

Richarlison got himself into some decent positions, too, but Sunderland were by far the better side overall, and further time is clearly needed for De Zerbi to convey his methods to his players, something he doesn’t really have ahead of next weekend’s home meeting with former club Brighton and Hove Albion.

ROMERO INJURY

In a further blow, Spurs lost captain Cristian Romero (£5.0m) to a potential knee injury after a clash with ‘keeper Antonin Kinsky (£3.9m).

Romero limped off in tears and will be assessed in the next few days.

“We don’t know yet, we have to see in the next game, in the next days. I hope for us it’s not too important problem, because he’s a crucial player for us, he’s a good guy, good player, top player, big personality and we need him to finish the season and to achieve our goal.

“Maybe, yes (when asked if it was an issue with his knee), but I don’t want to say nothing, because I don’t know.” – Roberto De Zerbi on Cristian Romero

GLASNER ON ROTATION, MATETA IMPACT

At Selhurst Park, Oliver Glasner shuffled his pack after Palace’s 3-0 midweek win over Fiorentina.

Notably, there was a whole new frontline, with Brennan Johnson (£6.5m), Yeremy Pino (£5.8m) and Jorgen Strand Larsen (£6.0m), who was suspended in Europe, coming in for the rested Ismaila Sarr (£6.3m) and Jean-Philippe Mateta (£7.5m).

Evann Guessand (£6.2m) dropped out completely, with Glasner confirming before kick-off that he’ll miss at least 3-4 weeks with the injury he picked up on Thursday.

However, Palace’s much-changed attack proved easy to defend against, and the momentum only swung in the home side’s favour after Sarr/Mateta’s introduction off the bench.

Mateta struck twice, having previously ended his goal drought against Fiorentina.

“I was delighted for him — I think that’s what he deserves. To be honest, as soon as it was clear that he was to stay at Crystal Palace, he said; ‘OK, I will work very, very hard to come back and to help the team win and to help us to achieve all our goals’. I think this is what he showed. He’s now getting back to his top fitness.” – Oliver Glasner on Jean-Philippe Mateta

Sarr was excellent, too, further highlighting Palace’s bench depth, a potential concern for FPL managers ahead of a likely Double Gameweek 36.

“We had great impact from the bench again which is good. It was the plan. It’s not easy when you play every three days. Your energy levels are sometimes a bit low. It helped us give some players some rest. Others also did really well and worked hard. It is a boost for the players and boost for Selhurst Park. It’s not always easy to create momentum. And then you have to keep it and not throw it away. We are on track. We are looking forward to the last six and a half weeks.” – Oliver Glasner

Glasner did at least say Palace have domestic records he’d like to break:

“We have seven games to play. We are on 42 points. 11 points left to break our Premier League points record. That’s the goal. Our performances have improved massively in the last weeks. Now, playing in two competitions at our top level is what we want to do.” – Oliver Glasner

Elsewhere, the lively Daniel Munoz (£5.8m) racked up a match-high three shots in the box and was one of five players to bank DefCon, along with Maxence Lacroix (£5.1m), Jeremy Canvot (£4.5m), Sven Botman (£4.9m) and Malick Thiaw (£5.1m).

GORDON MOVES WIDE, JOELINTON BAN

Eddie Howe also rang the changes for Newcastle, recalling six players to his starting XI after back-to-back defeats to Barcelona and Sunderland prior to the international break.

Will Osula (£5.4m) started up top over Nick Woltemade (£6.7m) and Yoane Wissa (£7.3m), with Anthony Gordon (£7.4m) moving out wide to accommodate him.

The Danish forward repaid Howe’s faith with a goal in the first half, but in a flat display, Gordon registered just one shot and zero chances created. Hooked on 71 minutes, it was a performance well below his recent levels.

Elsewhere, with Dan Burn (£5.0m) benched, Botman partnered Thiaw at the back. However, Howe’s alterations failed to make an impact. Newcastle have now lost seven of their last 10 Premier League games.

Next up is Bournemouth, a match the Magpies must navigate without Joelinton (£5.9m) after the Brazilian picked up his 10th yellow card of the campaign. He’ll sit out Gameweeks 33 and 34 as a result.

49 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. Bobby Digital
    • 8 Years
    2 hours, 21 mins ago

    Would the DC push Alderete into BPs as well, or are those locked already?

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    1. BobbyDoesNotLook
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 59 mins ago

      Interested. Would finally get Alderete's late-adjusted DC points (plus potential bonus) having missed those once or twice earlier due to not having Monday match in the gameweek.

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    2. The Iceman
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 36 mins ago

      Was hoping the same but unfortunately not - see below:

      https://x.com/fpl_tomhadley/status/2043586977291755901?s=46

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      1. Bobby Digital
        • 8 Years
        1 hour, 8 mins ago

        Cheers

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  2. Jebiga
    • 14 Years
    2 hours, 13 mins ago

    Can somebody give me decent FH GW33?

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    1. Miguel Sanchez
      • 9 Years
      2 hours, 10 mins ago

      Just wait for the Scout Picks team later this GW

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    2. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 5 mins ago

      It's been posted for the last 10 days or so

      Wildcard32 was built for BB33

      FH33 is almost the same, except for the evolution to Cherki and a replacement for NOR

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  3. Miguel Sanchez
    • 9 Years
    2 hours, 8 mins ago

    Who two priorities for the DGW:

    A) Van Hecke (no BHA defence coverage currently)
    B) Tavernier (kinda want a Bournemouth attacker but hard to choose which)
    C) Palmer (could score high but form is poor)

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    1. Bobby Digital
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 13 mins ago

      A and C

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  4. The Philosopher
    • 5 Years
    2 hours, 7 mins ago

    How bad was the O'Reilly injury? Need him for the BB in 33.

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    1. Miguel Sanchez
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 53 mins ago

      Will be touch and go - probably get an update towards the end of the week from Pep

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      1. Les Bleus
        • 14 Years
        1 hour, 27 mins ago

        "probably get an update towards the end of the week from Pep"

        LOL

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        1. Miguel Sanchez
          • 9 Years
          1 hour, 18 mins ago

          True actually - this week or all weeks there will be the most obfuscating pressers from Pep and Arteta ever

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    2. Jebiga
      • 14 Years
      1 hour, 44 mins ago

      Hammy? 3 weeks usually

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  5. Nightcrawler
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 52 mins ago

    Would U sell Sanchez to get Palmer in for a hit? Already have Enzo and Pedro

    I'm seriously considering it. Sanchez has been so bad and feels like an opportunity to sell him for a dgw keeper that might actually get points for last 6 weeks

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    1. The Iceman
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 40 mins ago

      Yeah lol - he’s absolute crap.

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      1. x.jim.x
        • 11 Years
        1 hour, 8 mins ago

        Yet only has 1 less assist than Palmer

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  6. The Iceman
    • 3 Years
    1 hour, 50 mins ago

    Those on FH33 like myself - are you considering any SGW players which aren’t Bruno?

    I feel like there could be good value in the likes of Neco Williams, MGW and Igor Thiago.

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    1. Stimps
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      1 hour, 36 mins ago

      Chasing so going zero single GW players

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      1. Nomar
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 16 Years
        1 hour, 29 mins ago

        Because this has always been known to work……..

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        1. Stimps
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 12 Years
          1 hour, 28 mins ago

          Everyone has Bruno, sensible to go for a doubler if chasing

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          1. Nomar
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 16 Years
            1 hour, 25 mins ago

            Yes, because that’s always been known to work.

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            1. x.jim.x
              • 11 Years
              1 hour, 10 mins ago

              Assume you've deleted your team then? There's not a single thing you can do in this game that's "always been known to work"

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              1. Nomar
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 16 Years
                1 min ago

                Yep team deleted

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    2. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 8 mins ago

      Probably none

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    3. Pompel
      • 12 Years
      47 mins ago

      Might go Gordon, KDH or Sarr in midfield, but probably picking Palmer or Tavernier over those. May also go with Thiago over Welbeck or DCL

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  7. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 18 mins ago

    FH team, what do you think about this? Anyone else missing besides the obvious SGW players like Bruno and Gab?

    Darlow
    VanHecke Struijk Hill
    Palmer Semenyo Cherki Tavernier
    Haaland Pedro DCL

    Verbruggen Senesi Groß Cucurella

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    1. x.jim.x
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 2 mins ago

      It's the same as everyone else's, not sure what there really is to say

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    2. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      57 mins ago

      Pretty standard

      Same as Wildcard32, BB33

      They'll also be a few TC33 about too

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    3. z13
        56 mins ago

        I'd start Cucurella, he had an offside goal, a point blank header, and a shot that just missed the post. Plus he really came alive this time last year.

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      • Jigger & Pony
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 12 Years
        45 mins ago

        Neco Williams would be a SGW player on my radar.

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    4. ShaunGoater123
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 10 mins ago

      Afternoon all

      How’s this for a slightly different free hit

      Darlow
      Air-Nouri / cucurella / senesi
      Cherki / salah / rayan / palmer
      Haaland / Pedro / DCL

      Dubravka / mitoma / strujik / hill

      1.8 itb

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      1. AC/DC AFC
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        58 mins ago

        Rayan has the potential but he's not there yet

        Could come good

        But I'd be inclined to look elsewhere

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      2. x.jim.x
        • 11 Years
        56 mins ago

        Salah...

        - finished
        - having a terrible season
        - not nailed anymore
        - only has one fixture in a DGW
        - that one fixture is away in a derby

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    5. hoganzo
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 4 mins ago

      Already used my wildcard, so thinking of a -8 to bench boost, bringing in Haaland, Cherki, Groß and Van Hecke for Ekitike, Gordon, Dango and Van Dijk. Any better options?

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      1. Jigger & Pony
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 12 Years
        54 mins ago

        Dango has a good fixture, so a bit more 50-50 vs. Gross -4pts.

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        1. hoganzo
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          1 min ago

          Yeah, that's fair. 2 assists in 7 isn't great though, and Brighton could thump Spurs and cause Chelsea some problems too. Will have a think...

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      2. Conners
        • 7 Years
        46 mins ago

        -8 seems a lot to claw back and will nullify your gains from BB to a large extent.

        I'd consider just getting Haaland plus 1 or 2 of the others if that's an option. (Gros is the one I'm least keen on).

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        1. hoganzo
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          2 mins ago

          There's half an eye towards Brighton's fixtures, but maybe just Cherki, Haaland and Van Hecke for a -4 would be best. Whatever I do, I'll end up with egg on my face!

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    6. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 2 mins ago

      Is it confirmed, or taken that the Mukiele deflected goal stands as his?

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      1. x.jim.x
        • 11 Years
        48 mins ago

        Pretty sure the Prem / Opta confirmed it

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    7. Jigger & Pony
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      1 hour ago

      Which combo do you prefer on FH?

      a. Verb + Struijk
      b. Darlow + VanHecke

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      1. Pompel
        • 12 Years
        just now

        b

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    8. Babit1967
      • 9 Years
      56 mins ago

      FH folks - anyone tempted by a triple city attack with Haaland, Semenyo & Cherki?

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      1. Jigger & Pony
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 12 Years
        23 mins ago

        Not really. I like a def given how they've tightened up at the back. Guehi most probably.

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      2. Pompel
        • 12 Years
        1 min ago

        I am considering it, but probably going with the standard Haaland-midfielder-defender, as I would think the Arsenal match will be low scoring and 0-0 even

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    9. The-Red-1
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      20 mins ago

      Are there any 2 better players to go here than Guehi and Scott on a BB?

      Dubravka Roefs
      Hill ___ Gabriel Tarkowski VVD
      Palmer ___ Semenyo Bruno Anderson
      Haaland Bowen Thiago

      Scott is maybe uninspiring but I'm trying to differentiate myself from my league rivals who mainly have GroB

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      1. RealSocialDads
        • 9 Years
        3 mins ago

        Nunes could differentiate

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    10. RealSocialDads
      • 9 Years
      15 mins ago

      Want to go a bit differential on free hit...

      Enzo over Palmer
      Scott over Gross / Tavernier
      Cherki over Semenyo (or triple city attack)

      Any of these setting me up for failure or worth the risk?

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