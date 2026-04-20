FPL notes: Thiago blank, Dango chances + Iwobi injury

A recap of Saturday lunchtime’s Double Gameweek 33 opener, where west London sides Brentford and Fulham had a forgettable goalless draw at the Gtech Community Stadium.

MOSTLY UNEVENTFUL

Hosts Brentford had the better of their third 0-0 in five, beating their local rivals for big chances (4 v 1) and shots on target (4 v 0).

The latter meant there were no saves for Caoimhin Kelleher (£4.8m), despite Harry Wilson (£6.0m) finding himself in a great position to test the keeper. In a perfect encapsulation of this match, his side-footed volley instead went towards the touchline.

In fact, three of the four efforts on target belonged to Dango Ouattara (£5.9m). Although efforts one and two were routine Bernd Leno (£4.9m) stops, the third forced a superb save from the German.

The resulting stoppage-time corner was nodded off-target by Nathan Collins (£4.9m)

THIAGO BLANK

Earlier on, another testing Collins header narrowly avoided both Dango and Igor Thiago (£7.3m) at the far post.

In a week of high Fantasy Premier League (FPL) chip usage, there wasn’t much interest in either team’s assets, though Thiago still had notable ownership.

He missed an early big chance when heading wide a Mathias Jensen (£4.9m) cross.

Of the other players, clean sheets came in for the likes of Kelleher, Leno, Collins, Sepp van den Berg (£4.6m), Michael Kayode (£4.6m) and Joachim Andersen (£4.5m).

But nobody at the back reached FPL’s defensive contributions (DefCon) threshold. Just creative midfielder Mikkel Damsgaard (£5.6m).

INJURY FOR IWOBI

Meanwhile, Fulham midfielder Alex Iwobi (£6.3m) went down before half-time, off the ball. Immediately replaced, it looks like a hamstring injury.

“The first reaction I got from Alex – it’s not so bad. But in the next 24 to 48 hours, we will be more clear about it. A big impact when we lost him.” – Marco Silva on Alex Iwobi

WORTH ANY GAMEWEEK 34 INVESTMENT?

Somehow still seventh after a fifth successive draw, Brentford’s final three away trips look off-putting. They’ll visit Manchester United, Manchester City and Liverpool.

However, the battle for Europe is so tight for both sides, with just three points separating sixth and 12th. That gives the Bees something to play for during Blank Gameweek 34, at Old Trafford.

Managers intending to use a Free Hit chip may still want to cover Thiago’s high back-to-normal ownership figures. He’s trying to win the Golden Boot, scored twice past Man United in Gameweek 6, and Michael Carrick’s lot have the fourth-fewest clean sheets.

Admittedly, one was kept at Chelsea on Saturday. But they still allowed the Blues 1.57 expected goals (xG) and 21 shots, two of which hit the woodwork.

At least with Brentford, we pretty much know that Thiago and Dango are part of Keith Andrews’ favoured XI. Unchanged from the draw at home to Everton, he opted against making any substitutions, having made only one versus both the Toffees and Leeds United.

As for Fulham, they’ll host Aston Villa in the big blank. Not the most appealing fixture, but some managers may put faith in Wilson.