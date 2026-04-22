Dugout Discussion

Weds team news: O’Reilly in midfield, Rayan on the bench

22 April 2026 25 comments
FPL Marc FPL Marc
Share:

Double Gameweek 33, the largest of this Fantasy Premier League (FPL) season, is about to conclude with two matches involving lots of currently popular assets: Bournemouth v Leeds United, and Burnley v Manchester City.

Both kick off at 20:00 BST.

TEAM NEWS

FPL notes: “Amazing” Rayan, £4.2m goalkeeper starts + Summerville scores again

Apart from Burnley’s three adjustments that bring Josh Laurent, Bashir Humphreys and Loum Tchaouna in for Marcus Edwards, Lesley Ugochukwu and Florentino Luis, there are very few changes to the lineups.

In fact, by replacing the slightly injured Rodri with Rayan Ait-Nouri, Man City have seemingly moved Nico O’Reilly into central midfield.

That’s their only change, as Bournemouth’s one alteration brings in David Brooks for Rayan.

Opponents Leeds have the same XI from Saturday’s 3-0 win over Wolverhampton Wanderers. Therefore, centre-back Joe Rodon begins on the bench.

Following Chelsea’s shock Tuesday team news, FPL owners should be pleased to see starts for Erling Haaland, Antoine Semenyo, Rayan Cherki, Marcus Tavernier, Dominic Calvert-Lewin, James Justin, Jaka Bijol, Gabriel Gudmundsson, Marcos Senesi and James Hill.

LINE-UPS

Bournemouth XI: Petrovic; Jimenez, Hill, Senesi, Truffert; Scott, Christie; Brooks, Kroupi Jr, Tavernier; Evanilson

Subs: Mandas, Gannon-Doak, Adams, Smith, Diakite, Adli, Toth, Rayan, Unal

Leeds United XI: Darlow; Justin, Bijol, Struijk; Bogle, Ampadu, Tanaka, Gudmundsson; Aaronson, Okafor; Calvert-Lewin

Subs: Perri, Rodon, Bornauw, Longstaff, James, Buonanotte, Gnonto, Piroe, Nmecha 

Burnley XI: Dubravka; Walker, Esteve, Ekdal, Humphreys, Hartman; Anthony, Ward-Prowse, Laurent, Tchaouna; Flemming

Subs: Weiss, Worrall, Ugochukwu, Foster, Edwards, Florentino, Lucas Pires, Broja, Tresor 

Manchester City XI: Donnarumma; Nunes, Khusanov, Guéhi, Ait-Nouri; Bernardo, O’Reilly; Semenyo, Cherki, Doku; Haaland

Subs: Trafford, Reijnders, Stones, Ake, Marmoush, Kovacic, Nico, Savinho, Foden

LIVE GAMEWEEK PAGE!

New to Fantasy Football Scout this season is the Live Gameweek page, which you can see on the side menu.

Here you can follow the scores, watch the defensive contribution (DefCon) points roll in, see who the leading players are for xG and more as the games play out, as seen below:

8pm team news:

FPL Marc Broadcaster, writer and overthinker. Hoping that ‘differential potential’ will catch on.

25 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. Jafooli
    • 14 Years
    30 mins ago

    Techno Viking needs to go absolutely berserk this evening….

    Open Controls
    1. Jafooli
      • 14 Years
      25 mins ago

      …and much better team sheets today after yesterday’s Chelsea fiasco

      Open Controls
    2. brianutd-why always we? 20
      • 14 Years
      7 mins ago

      Won’t affect rank that much if he does

      Open Controls
      1. Jafooli
        • 14 Years
        2 mins ago

        Have him captain in H2H vs non-capper and need to make up 16pts

        Open Controls
  2. Jafooli
    • 14 Years
    28 mins ago

    Word is Rosenior got the boot for screwing over FPL GW33 BBs…

    Open Controls
    1. Kaneyonero
      • 9 Years
      16 mins ago

      Lol deserved it for solely ruining my gw

      Open Controls
    2. Weasel Boy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      3 mins ago

      Deserved it for that alone

      Open Controls
    3. Count of Monte Hristo
      • 12 Years
      1 min ago

      You just don’t mess with FPL mangers. He had to learn the hard way.

      Open Controls
  3. Jafooli
    • 14 Years
    27 mins ago

    Cricky O’Reilly in midfield is no different from LB, as he’s always in super advanced positions anyway…

    Open Controls
  4. Under my Cucurella
    • 10 Years
    24 mins ago

    Which option on FH

    A: Cunha Hermansen
    B: Ndiaye Raya

    xxx
    Gab VVD Porro
    Bruno Salah MGW Xavi xxx
    Watkins Bowen

    Open Controls
    1. Jafooli
      • 14 Years
      1 min ago

      B

      Open Controls
  5. Jafooli
    • 14 Years
    17 mins ago

    So Man City can go top tonight if win by +2 goals….that Arsenal 9pt lead really has shrunk in the wash

    Open Controls
    1. Count of Monte Hristo
      • 12 Years
      8 mins ago

      Shrunk in the wash 😆

      The temperature was too high for them.

      Open Controls
      1. bso
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        just now

        lol

        Open Controls
  6. Weasel Boy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    13 mins ago

    No interest in Isak as a differential on a FH.

    Open Controls
    1. brianutd-why always we? 20
      • 14 Years
      11 mins ago

      Correct

      Open Controls
    2. Count of Monte Hristo
      • 12 Years
      11 mins ago

      Haven’t seen him since he returned from injury. Does his movement look good? Is he getting into good positions? Is he having shots on goal?

      Open Controls
      1. The Bandit
        • 15 Years
        10 mins ago

        None of those

        Open Controls
        1. Count of Monte Hristo
          • 12 Years
          1 min ago

          😆

          Open Controls
        2. JBG
          • 7 Years
          just now

          Exactly why FHers should go for him, he's due, 2pts.

          Open Controls
      2. Weasel Boy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 13 Years
        9 mins ago

        No idea. Not seen him either but apart from Bowen I don't see many great options for this week and Watkins isn't exactly killing it this year.

        Open Controls
        1. JBG
          • 7 Years
          1 min ago

          Not expecting much from Bowen either tbh.

          Open Controls
    3. Weasel Boy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      5 mins ago

      Just putting it out there.

      Wasn't much interest in my MGW suggestion.

      Open Controls
  7. boombaba
    • 13 Years
    4 mins ago

    Palmer and Kroupi to MGW and Watkins?

    Open Controls
    1. Weasel Boy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      2 mins ago

      Makes sense

      Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.