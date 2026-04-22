Weds team news: O’Reilly in midfield, Rayan on the bench

Double Gameweek 33, the largest of this Fantasy Premier League (FPL) season, is about to conclude with two matches involving lots of currently popular assets: Bournemouth v Leeds United, and Burnley v Manchester City.

Both kick off at 20:00 BST.

TEAM NEWS

Apart from Burnley’s three adjustments that bring Josh Laurent, Bashir Humphreys and Loum Tchaouna in for Marcus Edwards, Lesley Ugochukwu and Florentino Luis, there are very few changes to the lineups.

In fact, by replacing the slightly injured Rodri with Rayan Ait-Nouri, Man City have seemingly moved Nico O’Reilly into central midfield.

That’s their only change, as Bournemouth’s one alteration brings in David Brooks for Rayan.

Opponents Leeds have the same XI from Saturday’s 3-0 win over Wolverhampton Wanderers. Therefore, centre-back Joe Rodon begins on the bench.

Following Chelsea’s shock Tuesday team news, FPL owners should be pleased to see starts for Erling Haaland, Antoine Semenyo, Rayan Cherki, Marcus Tavernier, Dominic Calvert-Lewin, James Justin, Jaka Bijol, Gabriel Gudmundsson, Marcos Senesi and James Hill.

LINE-UPS

Bournemouth XI: Petrovic; Jimenez, Hill, Senesi, Truffert; Scott, Christie; Brooks, Kroupi Jr, Tavernier; Evanilson

Subs: Mandas, Gannon-Doak, Adams, Smith, Diakite, Adli, Toth, Rayan, Unal

Leeds United XI: Darlow; Justin, Bijol, Struijk; Bogle, Ampadu, Tanaka, Gudmundsson; Aaronson, Okafor; Calvert-Lewin

Subs: Perri, Rodon, Bornauw, Longstaff, James, Buonanotte, Gnonto, Piroe, Nmecha

Burnley XI: Dubravka; Walker, Esteve, Ekdal, Humphreys, Hartman; Anthony, Ward-Prowse, Laurent, Tchaouna; Flemming

Subs: Weiss, Worrall, Ugochukwu, Foster, Edwards, Florentino, Lucas Pires, Broja, Tresor

Manchester City XI: Donnarumma; Nunes, Khusanov, Guéhi, Ait-Nouri; Bernardo, O’Reilly; Semenyo, Cherki, Doku; Haaland

Subs: Trafford, Reijnders, Stones, Ake, Marmoush, Kovacic, Nico, Savinho, Foden

LIVE GAMEWEEK PAGE!

New to Fantasy Football Scout this season is the Live Gameweek page, which you can see on the side menu.

Here you can follow the scores, watch the defensive contribution (DefCon) points roll in, see who the leading players are for xG and more as the games play out, as seen below: