Scout Notes

FPL notes: Haaland goal, Semenyo early sub + Cherki unlucky

23 April 2026 22 comments
FPL Marc FPL Marc
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Manchester City couldn’t build on an early goal but still did enough to go top of the league, officially relegating Burnley in the process.

Here are our Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Scout Notes from Turf Moor.

EARLY ERLING JOY

FPL notes: Haaland blanks, as Aston Villa are on the up 1

For the five million who trusted him with their captain’s armband, 13 points is a tidy-looking score for Erling Haaland (£14.5m). One goal from both matches of Double Gameweek 33.

However, his fifth-minute dink over Martin Dubravka (£4.0m) didn’t lead to more, on a night where Man City accumulated 28 attempts, nine shots on target and 3.46 expected goals (xG).

Now ahead of Arsenal based on goals scored, could they later regret missing so many chances to boost their numbers?

“The chances we created, we could score more goals but the important thing is winning every game. Five games in the Premier League for both teams and we see what happens. We had chances. We have to win the games, but it was clear, clear, clear. We were not “umph” in the last part of the shots.

“Sometimes it’s the fatigue. I had the feeling if we score at 2-0 it will be more relaxed and we could be more composed in the final third is not easy as they defend with a lot of players.” – Pep Guardiola

Back to Haaland, his low shot clipped the post to begin the second half. But because the Norwegian spurned a big chance near the end, he couldn’t secure maximum bonus points – just one of them.

Technically, his streak of only once exceeding six points in 14 matches is over. But Wednesday night’s seven comes with disappointment.

CHERKI OUTSHINES SEMENYO

As mentioned, Haaland wasn’t the only one missing chances. Antoine Semenyo (£8.2m) blazed a simple-looking effort over the bar and was taken off soon after, in the 64th minute. His shortest appearance since joining Man City in January.

That’s four blanks in a row for Semenyo, outperformed by the guy who set up that shot – Rayan Cherki (£6.4m).

Cherki Haaland

Above: The positioning of Rayan Cherki’s attempts (left) and the many shots that he set up (right)

Owners of Cherki were desperately unlucky that no attacking return came, despite eight shots, eight chances created and 1.22 expected goal involvement (xGI).

In fact, even earlier than Haaland’s winner was his strike that was tipped onto the woodwork. One of eight Dubravka saves.

MIXED NIGHT FOR O’REILLY

The Frenchman went on to create a huge stoppage-time opportunity for Nico O’Reilly (£5.1m). A seemingly easy close-range tap-in, the latter barely connected with the ball, causing mass FPL frustration.

FPL notes: 229

Above: Nico O’Reilly’s big miss

So, while O’Reilly collected a clean sheet that takes his latest two Gameweek tallies to 14 and 13, the youngster should have done more. Which reads harsh, written like that!

Man City’s only change to the starting lineup brought Rayan Ait-Nouri (£5.7m) in for Rodri (£6.3m), meaning O’Reilly began in central midfield.

He had two other shots on target: a back-post header was denied, while another was curled from the edge of the box.

TITLE RACE MOMENTUM

What's needed to win in FPL? Part 1: Composure 1

Unbeaten in 11, with five clean sheets in that time, Man City currently have the advantage in this title race.

But they won’t be part of Blank Gameweek 34, allowing Arsenal to play twice before their next encounter.

As of Thursday, we’re still waiting to hear exactly where their previously-postponed Crystal Palace match will be placed in the FPL schedule.

price change predictions

FPL Marc Broadcaster, writer and overthinker. Hoping that ‘differential potential’ will catch on.

22 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. FPL Virgin
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    40 mins ago

    Who would you bring in this week if not on a FH?

    A. Rice
    B. MGW
    C. Xavi Simons
    D. Michael Keane

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    1. Babit1967
      • 9 Years
      39 mins ago

      I’m doing Gordon to Xavi for a punt.

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    2. Babit1967
      • 9 Years
      39 mins ago

      Spurs in a battle and need a result away to Wolves

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    3. Moon Dog
        26 mins ago

        You've already used your WC too iirc?

        In that case I'd go Rice. He's a good long term pick for the rest of the season. Some good fixtures like BUR coming up.

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    4. Babit1967
      • 9 Years
      39 mins ago

      Really need Timber & Mbeumo to play.

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      1. Dazzler
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 14 Years
        just now

        I have Mbeumo, considering taking a hit to get him out but seems risky. A spurs punt or rogers seems likely

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    5. The-Red-1
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      33 mins ago

      A 100+ point gap isn't going to be closed now, is it?
      I have BB left but no other chips. Rival will be playing FH this week, I'll just be fielding an 11.

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      1. The-Red-1
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        12 mins ago

        I'm the one chasing btw

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        1. Dubem_FC
          • 10 Years
          just now

          Of course, you're.

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    6. shirtless
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      32 mins ago

      Who says BB is a waste of time chip! 127 points and 581k rank jump. Now need the same again from FH!

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      1. Dazzler
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 14 Years
        23 mins ago

        Yeah, now thinking WC32/BB33 was the best strategy after all…

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      2. Babit1967
        • 9 Years
        14 mins ago

        One of my mistakes this season - I just got rid earlier as past seasons tell me, planning a wildcard around a BB doesn’t always work out. Not this time tho.

        30 points behind my rival who is going to use FH this gw but has used all other chips.

        I am going to WC35 and TC 36 so still not out yhe race yet.

        My freehit was still decent this gw and a decent rank gain into 50 k so is not all bad.

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    7. SomeoneKnows
      • 10 Years
      24 mins ago

      Best move with 1FT + 5.0 itb ?

      A) J.Pedro > Watkins
      B) Enzo > Rogers
      C) Enzo > Gibbs-White
      D) Other ideas

      Roefs
      Virgil, Gabriel, Timber, Thiaw
      Bruno, Rice, Wilson
      Bowen, J.Pedro* , Thiago

      (Dubravka*, Enzo*, Semenyo*, Hill*)

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      1. Ha.
        • 10 Years
        just now

        A

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    8. Tmel
      • 15 Years
      19 mins ago

      Draft FPL, who would you pick from each group for the rest of season:

      a) Summerville
      b) Xavi

      1) Taty
      2) Osula

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      1. Holmes
        • 12 Years
        3 mins ago

        B1

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        1. Ha.
          • 10 Years
          1 min ago

          B1

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    9. Sam (Team Sam)
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 16 Years
      18 mins ago

      Need to bring in a mid this week. Who's best from this lot?

      A) Rice
      B) Eze
      C) Casemiro

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      1. Ha.
        • 10 Years
        1 min ago

        A

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    10. Ha.
      • 10 Years
      16 mins ago

      What's the Salah appeal?

      I can squeeze him in on FH but team looks much better without

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      1. Powers106
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        6 mins ago

        Scored a few recently, at home, form ticking up could be still (or back) on Pens, etc

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      2. The Philosopher
        • 5 Years
        2 mins ago

        One last night with an old love on a FH and all that. I might go for him too.

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