FPL notes: Haaland goal, Semenyo early sub + Cherki unlucky

Manchester City couldn’t build on an early goal but still did enough to go top of the league, officially relegating Burnley in the process.

Here are our Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Scout Notes from Turf Moor.

EARLY ERLING JOY

For the five million who trusted him with their captain’s armband, 13 points is a tidy-looking score for Erling Haaland (£14.5m). One goal from both matches of Double Gameweek 33.

However, his fifth-minute dink over Martin Dubravka (£4.0m) didn’t lead to more, on a night where Man City accumulated 28 attempts, nine shots on target and 3.46 expected goals (xG).

Now ahead of Arsenal based on goals scored, could they later regret missing so many chances to boost their numbers?

“The chances we created, we could score more goals but the important thing is winning every game. Five games in the Premier League for both teams and we see what happens. We had chances. We have to win the games, but it was clear, clear, clear. We were not “umph” in the last part of the shots. “Sometimes it’s the fatigue. I had the feeling if we score at 2-0 it will be more relaxed and we could be more composed in the final third is not easy as they defend with a lot of players.” – Pep Guardiola

Back to Haaland, his low shot clipped the post to begin the second half. But because the Norwegian spurned a big chance near the end, he couldn’t secure maximum bonus points – just one of them.

Technically, his streak of only once exceeding six points in 14 matches is over. But Wednesday night’s seven comes with disappointment.

CHERKI OUTSHINES SEMENYO

As mentioned, Haaland wasn’t the only one missing chances. Antoine Semenyo (£8.2m) blazed a simple-looking effort over the bar and was taken off soon after, in the 64th minute. His shortest appearance since joining Man City in January.

That’s four blanks in a row for Semenyo, outperformed by the guy who set up that shot – Rayan Cherki (£6.4m).

Above: The positioning of Rayan Cherki’s attempts (left) and the many shots that he set up (right)

Owners of Cherki were desperately unlucky that no attacking return came, despite eight shots, eight chances created and 1.22 expected goal involvement (xGI).

In fact, even earlier than Haaland’s winner was his strike that was tipped onto the woodwork. One of eight Dubravka saves.

MIXED NIGHT FOR O’REILLY

The Frenchman went on to create a huge stoppage-time opportunity for Nico O’Reilly (£5.1m). A seemingly easy close-range tap-in, the latter barely connected with the ball, causing mass FPL frustration.

Above: Nico O’Reilly’s big miss

So, while O’Reilly collected a clean sheet that takes his latest two Gameweek tallies to 14 and 13, the youngster should have done more. Which reads harsh, written like that!

Man City’s only change to the starting lineup brought Rayan Ait-Nouri (£5.7m) in for Rodri (£6.3m), meaning O’Reilly began in central midfield.

He had two other shots on target: a back-post header was denied, while another was curled from the edge of the box.

TITLE RACE MOMENTUM

Unbeaten in 11, with five clean sheets in that time, Man City currently have the advantage in this title race.

But they won’t be part of Blank Gameweek 34, allowing Arsenal to play twice before their next encounter.

As of Thursday, we’re still waiting to hear exactly where their previously-postponed Crystal Palace match will be placed in the FPL schedule.