FPL notes: Hill own goal, Senesi assist + possible Bogle injury

Just like in late September, this Double Gameweek 33 match between Bournemouth and Leeds United finished 2-2, involving a Sean Longstaff (£4.8m) goal, stoppage-time drama, and Marcos Senesi (£5.2m) assisting Eli Kroupi Junior (£4.6m).

However, Wednesday night’s clash had much bigger Fantasy Premier League (FPL) interest.

Here are our Scout Notes from the Vitality Stadium.

SECOND-HALF CHAOS FOR HILL + SENESI

Goalless as the hour mark approached, it looked like there’d be great news for managers who’d doubled up on Bournemouth and/or Leeds’ backlines.

Then, the floodgates opened. Senesi’s superb through ball led to a Kroupi goal, just before the in-form Noah Okafor (£5.5m) pounced upon a James Hill (£4.2m) error to hit the post.

For those owning Hill over the Argentina international, such mayhem continued when he accidentally got in the way of Wilfried Gnonto‘s (£5.1m) strike, scoring a second own goal in four matches to wipe out the Cherries’ clean sheet.

The 24-year-old soon made amends by gaining defensive contribution (DefCon) points, and nearly netted a header at the right end.

In response, Senesi’s own header hit the crossbar, and he would’ve bagged another assist, had Evanilson (£6.7m) not been ruled offside. A real back-and-forth battle between centre-back partners.

Above: Comparing James Hill and Marcos Senesi from Gameweek 19 onwards

Even in the final minutes, there was still time for Leeds’ Lukas Nmecha (£5.0m) to clip the post. Then, any hopes of some Senesi bonus points disappeared when Longstaff equalised. Like before, it derived from a long Ethan Ampadu (£4.9m) throw.

So, on the night, Senesi outdid Hill by four points to one, edging it 6-5 over both Double Gameweek outings.

RAYAN’S CAMEO GOAL

While Leeds named an unchanged lineup, the only Bournemouth alteration saw David Brooks (£5.0m) start over Rayan (£5.5m).

But the Brazilian teenager came on and put his side 2-1 in the 86th minute, sweeping in Tyler Adams‘ (£4.9m) cross from close range.

Following his assist at Newcastle United, it puts him on a tidy 11 points for this week. That beats Marcus Tavernier‘s (£5.4m) tally, despite the latter’s one shot and one big chance created.

The Cherries are now unbeaten in 14 league matches, although eight were draws. They’re very much in the fight for European qualification, whereas Leeds find themselves nine points ahead of the relegation zone.

LOTS OF ‘DEFCON’

By the way, Hill was far from the only person to reach FPL’s DefCon threshold.

Pascal Struijk (£4.3m) had already secured these extra points by the 38th minute. Plus, there was success for Ampadu, Adrien Truffert (£4.7m), James Justin (£3.9m), Jaka Bijol (£3.9m) and Alex Scott (£5.1m).

As for saves, Karl Darlow (£3.9m) made five of them, including a big one to deny Brooks just before half-time.

Up front, Dominic Calvert-Lewin (£5.7m) was completely anonymous.

POSSIBLY BOGLE INJURY?

But when the players re-emerged after the break, there was no Jayden Bogle (£4.4m).

Replaced by Joe Rodon (£3.9m), it sounds like the wing-back took a knock to his right foot. The good news for owners is that, as neither of these sides will play in Gameweek 34, we should get an update on his injury when Leeds face Chelsea in Sunday’s FA Cup semi-final.