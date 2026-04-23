Scout Notes

FPL notes: Hill own goal, Senesi assist + possible Bogle injury

23 April 2026 22 comments
FPL Marc FPL Marc
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Just like in late September, this Double Gameweek 33 match between Bournemouth and Leeds United finished 2-2, involving a Sean Longstaff (£4.8m) goal, stoppage-time drama, and Marcos Senesi (£5.2m) assisting Eli Kroupi Junior (£4.6m).

However, Wednesday night’s clash had much bigger Fantasy Premier League (FPL) interest.

Here are our Scout Notes from the Vitality Stadium.

SECOND-HALF CHAOS FOR HILL + SENESI

Senesi v Hill: Who is the better FPL defender to pick?

Goalless as the hour mark approached, it looked like there’d be great news for managers who’d doubled up on Bournemouth and/or Leeds’ backlines.

Then, the floodgates opened. Senesi’s superb through ball led to a Kroupi goal, just before the in-form Noah Okafor (£5.5m) pounced upon a James Hill (£4.2m) error to hit the post.

For those owning Hill over the Argentina international, such mayhem continued when he accidentally got in the way of Wilfried Gnonto‘s (£5.1m) strike, scoring a second own goal in four matches to wipe out the Cherries’ clean sheet.

The 24-year-old soon made amends by gaining defensive contribution (DefCon) points, and nearly netted a header at the right end.

In response, Senesi’s own header hit the crossbar, and he would’ve bagged another assist, had Evanilson (£6.7m) not been ruled offside. A real back-and-forth battle between centre-back partners.

FPL notes: 228

Above: Comparing James Hill and Marcos Senesi from Gameweek 19 onwards

Even in the final minutes, there was still time for Leeds’ Lukas Nmecha (£5.0m) to clip the post. Then, any hopes of some Senesi bonus points disappeared when Longstaff equalised. Like before, it derived from a long Ethan Ampadu (£4.9m) throw.

So, on the night, Senesi outdid Hill by four points to one, edging it 6-5 over both Double Gameweek outings.

RAYAN’S CAMEO GOAL

FPL notes: “Amazing” Rayan, £4.2m goalkeeper starts + Summerville scores again

While Leeds named an unchanged lineup, the only Bournemouth alteration saw David Brooks (£5.0m) start over Rayan (£5.5m).

But the Brazilian teenager came on and put his side 2-1 in the 86th minute, sweeping in Tyler Adams‘ (£4.9m) cross from close range.

Following his assist at Newcastle United, it puts him on a tidy 11 points for this week. That beats Marcus Tavernier‘s (£5.4m) tally, despite the latter’s one shot and one big chance created.

The Cherries are now unbeaten in 14 league matches, although eight were draws. They’re very much in the fight for European qualification, whereas Leeds find themselves nine points ahead of the relegation zone.

LOTS OF ‘DEFCON’

FPL Gameweek 33: Saturday’s goals, assists, bonus + DefCon

By the way, Hill was far from the only person to reach FPL’s DefCon threshold.

Pascal Struijk (£4.3m) had already secured these extra points by the 38th minute. Plus, there was success for Ampadu, Adrien Truffert (£4.7m), James Justin (£3.9m), Jaka Bijol (£3.9m) and Alex Scott (£5.1m).

As for saves, Karl Darlow (£3.9m) made five of them, including a big one to deny Brooks just before half-time.

Up front, Dominic Calvert-Lewin (£5.7m) was completely anonymous.

POSSIBLY BOGLE INJURY?

Leeds v Brentford team news: Dango benched

But when the players re-emerged after the break, there was no Jayden Bogle (£4.4m).

Replaced by Joe Rodon (£3.9m), it sounds like the wing-back took a knock to his right foot. The good news for owners is that, as neither of these sides will play in Gameweek 34, we should get an update on his injury when Leeds face Chelsea in Sunday’s FA Cup semi-final.

price change predictions

FPL Marc Broadcaster, writer and overthinker. Hoping that ‘differential potential’ will catch on.

22 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. _Greg
    • 16 Years
    2 hours, 45 mins ago

    Well, it didn't go as well as it could. Never mind!

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  2. HellasLEAF
    • 16 Years
    2 hours, 25 mins ago

    Cunha or Gibbs-White

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    1. HellasLEAF
      • 16 Years
      2 hours, 24 mins ago

      Evening all. 2nd.

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    2. Steve Stiffler
      • 9 Years
      2 hours, 10 mins ago

      Out of them two, Cunha.

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  3. GW33 Rough with the Smooth
    RedLightning
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • Has Moderation Rights
    • 15 Years
    2 hours, 16 mins ago

    Rough with the Smooth, GW33.

    How did your Gameweek go?

    You can share your tales of joy and woe here.

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    1. DeSelby
      • 3 Years
      2 hours ago

      Irrationally enraged.

      Toilet.

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    2. TallestJohn
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 31 mins ago

      Smooth: 109pts, a green arrow and back into the top 100k on WC about as good as I could've hoped for. Okafor the star; I had the money for Palmer but went with the differential and banked the cash. Welbeck's late goal meant returns for all of my Brighton picks. Gudmundsson came off the bench for João Pedro.

      Rough: Lost a few points going for cheaper differentials (Hinshelwood, Scott, Gudmundsson) over more popular picks (Gross, Tavernier, Struijk). Five players in the Bournemouth-Leeds game only yielded 12pts between them.

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    3. Bggz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 15 Years
      1 hour, 11 mins ago

      I think you should bring up how many people in the #elite64 have the EXACT SAME team. Everyone on 134 points has the same 15. What has happened to this game? Is everyone sharing the same spreadsheet?

      https://fantasy.premierleague.com/leagues/32885/standings/c - 8 in the above

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      1. The Suspended One
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 12 Years
        5 mins ago

        Its the Andy effect... Top 300 in the world, but still outside the top 30 in his own league...

        This is the year he probably cost himself a chance at #1

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    4. snow pea in repose
      • 5 Years
      52 mins ago

      Smooth: 149, differential defenders (Justin, Kadioglu, Truffert) came up big
      Rough: I expected little from Gabriel but didn't foresee 2 points total from Palmer and JPedro

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  4. Lokomotiv
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    2 hours, 15 mins ago

    134 bb, I'll take it obviously.

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    1. SpaceCadet
      • 12 Years
      1 hour, 17 mins ago

      125 here, will take it too

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      1. The Knights Template
        • 12 Years
        1 hour, 1 min ago

        117 here, seeking to return it.

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    2. Bggz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 15 Years
      55 mins ago

      you copied the same spreadsheet too? is this a whatsapp group?

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  5. Steve Stiffler
    • 9 Years
    2 hours, 3 mins ago

    Rank these for 1 week punts:

    1: Rice
    2: Wilson
    3: Rogers
    4: MGW
    5: Xavi

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  6. TorresMagic™
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • Has Moderation Rights
    • 16 Years
    1 hour, 37 mins ago

    Last Man Standing GW33 (46 teams)

    Safety score = 109
    Top score = WVA with 137

    Congrats to the final 29 - https://prnt.sc/hYYjHqQ2qaAs

    https://plan.livefpl.net//LMS is a bit out as it includes eliminated teams.

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  7. Price Changes
    TorresMagic™
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • Has Moderation Rights
    • 16 Years
    1 hour, 10 mins ago

    Price Changes

    Rise : Watkins 8.7m

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  8. Jimjams
      1 hour, 3 mins ago

      A) Solanke.
      B) Thiago.

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      1. The Knights Template
        • 12 Years
        5 mins ago

        Always remember:

        Solanke? No thankee!

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        1. Jimjams
            just now

            Cheers, noble sir.

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      2. Koflok
        • 13 Years
        30 mins ago

        Last attacker
        A) Thiago
        B) Gakpo
        C) Xavi
        D) Havertz

        Last defender
        X) Porro
        Y) Mavro
        Z) Mukiele

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      3. hazza44
        • 13 Years
        18 mins ago

        Best players for rest of the season? Have 3FT and looking to move on JPedro, Timber, Mbeumo and Semenyo to help navigate the blank and rest of season. Cheers

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