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Who are the best cheap players for a Gameweek 35 Bench Boost?

28 April 2026 109 comments
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With some Fantasy Premier League (FPL) managers looking to use the Bench Boost in Gameweek 35, here we pick out some of the best cheap options available.

Many of those ‘boosting’ will already have their budget players in place but for those managers needing to top up their squad, eg because of an injury to, say, Gabriel Gudmundsson (£3.8m), here are a few suggestions.

GOALKEEPERS (UP TO £4.5m)

FPL notes: £3.9m goalkeeper, Stach injury + 2

Karl Darlow (£3.9m) – Burnley (h)

Darlow has been an ever-present starter for Leeds United since Gameweek 22. In this period, he has kept four clean sheets in 13 appearances, in addition to seven save points, making him a value option.

Leeds’ home match against Burnley on Friday looks favourable from a clean sheet perspective: The Clarets, who have already been relegated, are bottom for expected goals (xG) in their last six away matches, having generated only 3.82 xG.

Jose Sa (£4.2m) – Sunderland (h)

Wolverhampton Wanderers players won’t feature on many Watchlists this week, but Rob Edwards’ team have been a bit better on home turf since the turn of the year:

Although a clean sheet is unlikely at Molineux, opponents Sunderland have failed to find the net in eight of their 17 away matches.

DEFENDERS (UP TO £4.5m)

How FPL Harry, Mark Sutherns + more did in Gameweek 30 3

Leeds options – Burnley (h)

As previously mentioned, Leeds entertain Burnley at home this week, and still need points to mathematically secure safety. In addition to Darlow, Pascal Struijk (£4.3m) and Jayden Bogle (£4.4m) are fine options.

In terms of minutes, Struijk is probably the safest Leeds centre-half at present. Boasting a decent rate of defensive contribution (DefCon) points, he’s the division’s joint-best defender for shots in the box (28).

Bogle, meanwhile, has created five chances in his last four matches. No club has allowed more key passes to be conceded from their left flank than Burnley in that same timeframe, too.

Should Gabriel Gudmundsson (£3.8m) be ruled out of Gameweek 35, then James Justin (£3.9m) will presumably switch over to left wing-back. In that scenario, he’d be an even cheaper starter, having recently found the net against Wolves.

James Hill (£4.2m) – Crystal Palace (h)

A home encounter with Crystal Palace wouldn’t typically be a match-up to target, yet it mightn’t be the worst time to face Oliver Glasner’s men, who have UEFA Conference League semi-finals before and after Gameweek 35.

  • Thu 30 April: Shakhtar Donetsk (a) – Conference League
  • Sun 3 May: Bournemouth (a) – Gameweek 35
  • Thu 7 May: Shakhtar Donetsk (h) – Conference League

Glasner has already hinted at rotation, too

As for Hill, in addition to his clean sheet potential, he could feasibly bank DefCon points: since he became a first-team regular in Gameweek 19, no defender has bettered his tally of 193. He’s also supplied three assists in that period.

Omar Alderete (£4.1m) – Wolverhampton Wanderers (a)

Third on that aforementioned DefCon list since Gameweek 19 is Alderete, who continues to impress at the back.

Facing a Wolves side with the third-worst home record in the division carries appeal, although it is important to mention that Sunderland have, somewhat uncharacteristically, shipped nine goals across their last two games.

Nevertheless, Alderete can potentially compensate with DefCon points. He also poses a threat from set-pieces.

MIDFIELDERS (UP TO £6.0m)

­­­FPL Gameweek 13 differentials: 3 low-owned picks to consider 8

Dango Ouattara (£5.8m) – West Ham United (h)

Ouattara has scored five times and provided seven assists in 22 starts and six substitute appearances this season. It could and probably should have been more, too, with four shots in the box, including one effort that hit the post, at Old Trafford on Monday.

Opponents West Ham United have improved lately, but Brentford rank fourth for StatsBomb xG on home turf in 2025/26, and are also in pursuit of European football, so you’d think they’ll get opportunities to score.

Noah Okafor (£5.6m) – Burnley (h)

With Anton Stach (£4.8m) continuing to build up his fitness, FPL managers might want to consider his teammate Okafor. He’s netted three goals in his previous three matches, while he’s also returned an assist in that time, so it’s no surprise that he’s currently the fifth-most transferred-in player for Gameweek 35.

Okafor can be a frustrating player to watch at times, but he represents an in-form option with haul potential, particularly as he is up against the weakest defence in the division this year:

Above: Teams sorted by xG conceded per 90 in 2026

Marcus Tavernier (£5.4m) – Crystal Palace (h)

At a cost of only £5.4m, Tavernier is another superb Bench Boost option. In the last six matches, only three midfielders have racked up more shots (16), and only six have created more chances (14). Up against Palace, who could have one eye on Europe, Tavernier, who takes some set-pieces and could be on penalties, is a solid enabler.

Bournemouth have generally been a reliable team to back on home turf this season, too:

Mostly for his DefCon potential, Alex Scott (£5.1m) could also be considered.

Enzo Le Fee (£4.8m) – Wolverhampton Wanderers (a)

Le Fee is a really interesting option this week, with a nice mix of goal threat, assist and DefCon potential. In his last seven matches, he’s played as a No 10 and a winger, picking up DefCon three times. He’s scored and assisted, too.

Gaps frequently emerge in front of the Wolves’ defence, which Le Fee can take advantage of.

FORWARDS (UP TO £6.0m)

FPL notes: Murillo injury latest + Calvert-Lewin “hungry for more”

Dominic Calvert-Lewin (£5.7m) – Burnley (h)

Calvert-Lewin is an obvious forward candidate at home to Burnley, having scored 11 goals in 31 matches this season. The penalty-taker is often wasteful, having underperformed his xG by 2.99 in 2025/26, but he still gets into some very decent positions in/around the six-yard box and faces relegated Burnley.

Crucially, Scott Parker’s men are bottom for headed chances conceded in 2025/26.

Brian Brobbey (£5.3m) – Wolverhampton Wanderers (a)

Brobbey has made 18 starts and nine substitute appearances this season, scoring six times and providing one assist, amassing 77 points.

On the back of a solid debut season at Sunderland, he could be a shrewd differential pick against Wolves, as Regis Le Bris’ outfit look to bounce back from Friday’s heavy loss against Nottingham Forest.

Eli Kroupi Junior (£4.6m) – Crystal Palace (h)

Finally, Kroupi is enjoying a fine breakout campaign at Bournemouth, having averaged a goal every 131.7 minutes, a rate that is only bettered by Erling Haaland (£14.5m) among forwards:

He’s a bit of a minutes risk, given the quality across the Cherries’ frontline, but undoubtedly carries plenty of upside.

He also shares penalties with Tavernier, another string to his bow.

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109 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. jacob1989
    • 4 Years
    1 hour ago

    Not offside.. should be 5-4!

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    1. Moon Dog
        1 min ago

        Incredible pass from Kane.

        If Bayern end up winning this, it will be the best game of all time surely!

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        1. jacob1989
          • 4 Years
          just now

          A 6-6 draw would be fair!

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    2. WVA
      • 9 Years
      59 mins ago

      Who to bench?

      Darlow
      Gab NOR Hill Justin
      Palmer Bruno Semenyo Tavernier Gross
      Haaland Pedro DCL
      Verbruggen Van Hecke

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      1. Fifa las vegas
        • 13 Years
        2 mins ago

        Hill and…not sure Gross/Tavenier

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    3. keefy59
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      59 mins ago

      The last time I saw a game as crazy as this one was on the PlayStation

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      1. TheBiffas
        • 5 Years
        9 mins ago

        Literally a FIFA score

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        1. Mom, Butters just gave me a…
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 4 Years
          3 mins ago

          Curling score

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    4. jacob1989
      • 4 Years
      56 mins ago

      Uefa should cancel the arsenal vs atl madrid sf and declare this the final!

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      1. Haalander
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        1 min ago

        Agreed

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    5. Haalander
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      54 mins ago

      Diaz wasn’t this good at Liverpool

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      1. Freshy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 15 Years
        28 mins ago

        Did he leave before Gakpo?

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        1. Haalander
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          3 mins ago

          Yea notes the pity they didn’t take Gakpo

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      2. bitm2007
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        1 min ago

        Did get that amount of space at Pool.

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        1. Haalander
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          just now

          That’s true

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    6. It’s gonna Ben Mee
      • 12 Years
      53 mins ago

      Great to see that goal scoring is alive and well on the continent

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      1. Freshy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 15 Years
        10 mins ago

        As gaffers sweat out ways to make it stop

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        1. Haalander
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          1 min ago

          Not working in this game thankfully

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      2. Haalander
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        10 mins ago

        Yea maybe they should move fantasy to Germany and France next year

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        1. It’s gonna Ben Mee
          • 12 Years
          5 mins ago

          Saw a list of the players with most double digit hauls this season and I think Casemiro was fourth. Really makes you think about how much joy FPL can bring these days 😆

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          1. Haalander
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 5 Years
            4 mins ago

            Totally agree, when we are picking Declan rice and enzo as options it tells you all you need to know

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      3. Haalander
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        9 mins ago

        Hopefully Arteta is watching

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    7. It’s gonna Ben Mee
      • 12 Years
      48 mins ago

      Ousmane Dembele with that 1.46 xG 😎

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    8. Dhiggins100
        48 mins ago

        Is NOR in or mbeumo out more of a priority?

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        1. Haalander
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          6 mins ago

          NOR in

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          1. Dhiggins100
              4 mins ago

              Bring him in for thiaw or vvd

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              1. Haalander
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 5 Years
                2 mins ago

                Either pick your poison can’t see either keeping many cleanies

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        2. Haalander
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          40 mins ago

          If Arsenal were to get to the final these two teams have way much fire power for Arsenal to handle

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        3. Count of Monte Hristo
          • 13 Years
          38 mins ago

          Struggling to pick 3 players to bench this week, any ideas?

          a) Senesi (h) to Palace
          b) Hill (h) to Palace
          c) Struijk (h) to Burnley
          d) Van Hecke @ Newcastle

          1) Tavernier (h) to Palace
          2) Semenyo @ Everton
          3) Enzo (h) Forest
          4) Ampadu (h) to Burnley

          x) Pedro (h) to Forest
          y) Welbeck @ Newcastle

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          1. Haalander
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 5 Years
            5 mins ago

            I’d be tempted to go 1,4 and y

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            1. Count of Monte Hristo
              • 13 Years
              3 mins ago

              Thanks mate, not an easy choice but I agree with Tav and Welbeck. Feel like Ampadu should play since it’s Burnley or too low a ceiling for him?

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              1. Haalander
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 5 Years
                just now

                Yea I think so there is more upside on the other options

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        4. AAAFootball
            34 mins ago

            Well, in one of the semis we have an unstoppable force meeting another unstoppable force, and in the other semi we will see an immovable object not moving next to another immovable object lol

            I'd rather watch the forces... Maybe I should follow German football instead.

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          • AC/DC AFC
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 10 Years
            33 mins ago

            5-4

            Brilliant match

            And I watched the Congress speach in the first half which wasn't too bad either

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          • I have no Wirtz
              32 mins ago

              5-4 in Paris

              I think that’s the real standard of football we all aspire to.

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            • Mom, Butters just gave me a…
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 4 Years
              32 mins ago

              Can't wait to see how one of these two sided rips the Arse apart.

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              1. Qaiss
                • 10 Years
                8 mins ago

                Arsenal have beaten both of these sides in the last 18 months

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              2. jacob1989
                • 4 Years
                just now

                Arsenal might not even progress to final!

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            • winchester
              • 5 Years
              32 mins ago

              Have WC, BB and TC left. In which order would you play the chips?

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              1. bitm2007
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 11 Years
                2 mins ago

                Depends what your team is like now, are you in a position to BB this week or GW37, and TC36, WC could be played like a FH in 38 if you are.

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              2. Stevie B
                • 15 Years
                2 mins ago

                Wildcard now in game week 35 because the double in game week 36
                Bench boost in game week 36 because the double Palace vs. City
                Triple captain maybe in game week 37 because the Arsenal vs. Burnley game.

                Good luck!

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            • PartyTime
              • 4 Years
              32 mins ago

              What a stupid ref!

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            • jacob1989
              • 4 Years
              31 mins ago

              Barcelona vs inter Milan sf last year was almost as good as this but this was better

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            • Stevie B
              • 15 Years
              30 mins ago

              Is this wildcard team to crazy?

              Raya (Henderson)
              Gabriel, Saliba, Lacroix (O´Reilly) (Kadioglu)
              Bruno Fernandes, Hinshelwood, Groß, Cherki (Sarr)
              Haaland, Watkins, Bowen

              Thank you and good luck!

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              1. Fifa las vegas
                • 13 Years
                just now

                Yes

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            • CoracAld2831
              • 5 Years
              29 mins ago

              What a match!

              Hopefully the winner of UCL will come from this pair.

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              1. Fifa las vegas
                • 13 Years
                7 mins ago

                If there is any God it’ll have to be one of these two

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                1. PartyTime
                  • 4 Years
                  1 min ago

                  If only there was a god

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              2. PartyTime
                • 4 Years
                4 mins ago

                😆 PL fans been watching crap all season

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            • jacob1989
              • 4 Years
              24 mins ago

              We know whats going tmrw.. 0-0 on the cards !

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              1. PartyTime
                • 4 Years
                1 min ago

                Atletico Madrid will defeat Arsenal imo. Simeone's got something up his sleeve

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            • g40steve
              • 8 Years
              17 mins ago

              Would you swap any players from bench?

              Darlow,
              Gabriel, NOR, Sensi,
              Palmer, Bruno, Semenyo, MGW, Tavernier,
              Pedro, Haaland,

              Verb, Welbz, Sturijk, Hecke,

              1FT

              3m

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            • FPL Niall
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 15 Years
              14 mins ago

              The fixture ticker should be updated by now to reflect the double annoucement.

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            • leo_messi
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 14 Years
              just now

              Who would you bring in for Mbeumo now - Cherki or Semenyo??

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