In the Fantasy EFL Gameweek 40 Scout Squad, our experts – Jack, Feetzz, Louis and Merlin – unveil their top picks.

All 72 sides across the Championship, League One, and League Two play once this week.

Our panel have nominated a 12-man long-list of players and a four-club selection. With no player prices or budgets to worry about, they’ve each picked the following names…

FANTASY EFL GAMEWEEK 40 SCOUT PICKS

﻿ JACK MERLIN FEETZZ LOUIS GK Christian Walton Christian Walton Nathan Trott Grant Smith GK Filip Marschall Filip Marschall Mathew Hudson Max O’Leary GK Anthony Patterson Conor Hazard Conor Hazard Craig McGillivray DEF Alex Mitchell Adebola Oluwo Perry Ng Omar Sowunmi DEF Carl Piergianni Dara O’Shea Tendayi Darikwa Marvin Ekpiteta DEF Nat Phillips Alex Mitchell Danny Imray Adebola Oluwo MID Oliver Norwood Oliver Norwood Lewis Wing Oliver Norwood MID Lewis Wing Kieran Green Jack Moylan Isaac Price MID Isaac Price Jack Moylan Tom Pett Lewis Wing FWD Lorent Tolaj Lorent Tolaj Lorent Tolaj Lorent Tolaj FWD Aribim Pepple Zan Vipotnik Mohamed Toure Callum Patterson FWD Daniel Udoh Dom Ballard Zan Vipotnik Carlton Morris CLUB Plymouth Argyle Plymouth Argyle Cardiff City Plymouth Argyle CLUB West Bromwich Albion Swansea City Plymouth Argyle Ipswich Town CLUB Cambridge United Millwall Lincoln City Millwall CLUB Millwall Ipswich Town West Bromwich Albion MK Dons

JACK SAID…

GOALKEEPERS

Christian Walton looks set to be a popular pick this week, and it’s easy to see why. The clean sheet potential is strong, especially with the fixture in front of him.

There’s also real appeal in going with Filip Marschall, who could offer value if you’re looking slightly away from the obvious options. Meanwhile, Anthony Patterson sits more in that steady, safe bracket – facing a weaker Oxford side makes him a perfectly reasonable choice if you want something reliable.

DEFENDERS

At the back, Alex Mitchell stands out as one of the strongest picks this week. The fixture gives him a great chance of returns, and he offers a solid all-round profile.

If you’re looking for an alternative route into the same defensive setup, Carl Piergianni provides that nicely, with added attacking threat to boost his appeal. There’s also Nathaniel Phillips, who remains a viable option and could deliver if things fall into place defensively.

MIDFIELDERS

Consistency is key in midfield, and Oliver Norwood brings exactly that. He’s been ticking along all season and continues to look like one of the safest picks in the game.

Alongside him, Lewis Wing should continue to deliver steady returns, with multiple routes to points keeping his floor high. For those chasing upside, Isaac Price feels like more of a differential pick, but the potential is huge – especially against a weakened Sheffield Wednesday side.

FORWARDS

Up top, it’s hard to look past Lorent Tolaj. The fixtures are strong, the form is there, and he clearly stands out as the best option in his position.

Doubling up could also be a smart play, with Aribim Pepple offering a solid complementary pick and real attacking threat. If you’re looking to go slightly different, Daniel Udoh gives you a route into an exciting Salford attack that has plenty of upside.

TEAM PICKS

Plymouth Argyle and West Bromwich Albion both look like standout team picks this week, combining strong fixtures with high upside. They feel like the safest bets for returns.

Elsewhere, Cambridge United still offer decent potential and shouldn’t be completely overlooked if you’re searching for a slightly different angle.

FEETZZ SAID…

GOALKEEPERS

There are a few strong options in goal this week, starting with Nathan Trott, who offers a solid route into the Cardiff City defence. With a decent fixture and potential for returns, he looks like a steady pick.

Another name to consider is Mathew Hudson, whose side, Oldham Athletic, have been impressive at the back. That defensive stability gives him a real chance of delivering again here.

It’s also difficult to ignore Conor Hazard, who comes up against rock-bottom opposition. With Plymouth Argyle needing a result, the clean sheet potential feels too good to pass up.

DEFENDERS

There’s plenty of upside in defence this week, starting with Perry Ng, who combines clean sheet potential with serious attacking threat. He’s one of those defenders who can deliver big hauls from multiple avenues.

Alongside him, both Tendayi Darikwa and Danny Imray stand out as strong options. Each offers a good balance of defensive returns and attacking involvement, making them valuable picks in a week where versatility could be key.

MIDFIELDERS

Consistency remains a big factor in midfield, and Lewis Wing continues to deliver on that front. With multiple routes to points and a strong overall output, he looks like one of the safest picks once again.

There’s also value in going slightly different, and Jack Moylan fits that bill nicely. He’s shown flashes of quality throughout the season and has the ability to produce in key moments.

Rounding things off, Tom Pett stands out as a well-rounded option. He contributes across the board – whether that’s goals, assists or general involvement – giving him several ways to return points.

FORWARDS

Up front, Lorent Tolaj remains the standout pick. The combination of form, fixture and motivation makes him incredibly difficult to ignore this week.

Another forward in strong form is Mohamed Touré, who has been delivering for Norwich City. His recent performances suggest he could be a real threat again here.

Completing the frontline, Zan Vipotnik continues to be one of the most consistent performers across the leagues. His goal threat and reliability make him a great option alongside the more popular picks.

TEAM PICKS

Cardiff City look like a solid team to target this week, with a good balance between attacking potential and defensive stability.

As expected, Plymouth Argyle remain one of the standout picks given their fixture and the motivation to get a result. They carry huge upside across the pitch.

There’s also plenty to like about Lincoln City, who could cap off an excellent campaign with another strong performance here.

Finally, West Bromwich Albion round things off as a dependable option. Their defensive form in particular makes them a very appealing team to back.

MERLIN SAID…

GOALKEEPERS

There are several strong options between the sticks this week, but Christian Walton stands out as one of the safest picks. Ipswich have everything to play for, and with a favourable home fixture, the clean sheet potential is clear.

Another solid route is Filip Marschall, who offers a slightly more differential angle. His side remain defensively reliable, and with plenty on the line, you’d expect a focused performance at the back.

One of the most appealing fixtures of the round belongs to Conor Hazard, who faces rock-bottom Northampton Town. With Plymouth needing a result, this looks like one of the best opportunities for a clean sheet across the board.

DEFENDERS

At the back, Adebola Oluwo continues to impress as a well-rounded option. He combines defensive stability with genuine attacking threat, making him a great pick for those looking to maximise upside.

For Ipswich coverage, Dara O’Shea looks like the standout route into their defence. With strong clean sheet potential and a solid all-round profile, he feels like one of the safest defensive picks this week.

There’s also plenty to like about Alex Mitchell, especially given the fixture. Plymouth face one of the weakest sides in the league, and if they deliver as expected, Mitchell could be in line for a strong return.

MIDFIELDERS

Consistency is key in midfield, and Oliver Norwood continues to deliver exactly that. He’s been one of the most reliable assets all season, and with multiple routes to points, he remains a near-essential pick.

A more under-the-radar option comes in the form of Kieran Green, who offers a bit of everything. Whether it’s goals, assists or general involvement, he has several ways to tick over and provide value.

Alongside him, Jack Moylan has also shown real quality this season. He’s capable of producing moments in attacking areas and could prove to be a smart differential in the final round.

FORWARDS

Up front, it’s hard to ignore Lorent Tolaj. The combination of form, penalties and motivation makes him the standout forward option this week, especially in a must-win scenario.

Another top-performing asset this season has been Zan Vipotnik, who continues to deliver across the board. His consistency and goal threat make him a strong alternative or partner to Tolaj.

Leading the line for Leyton Orient, Dom Ballard offers another interesting option. He’s been central to their attack and has shown he can step up when needed, making him a viable pick heading into the final round.

TEAM PICKS

Plymouth Argyle look like one of the standout team picks this week. Facing bottom-of-the-table opposition with everything to play for, they carry huge upside across both defence and attack.

There’s also potential in backing Swansea City, who could take advantage of their fixture and offer returns at both ends of the pitch.

Millwall remain firmly in the mix as well, with motivation high and a strong chance of delivering both a result and defensive returns.

Finally, Ipswich Town round things off as one of the most reliable sides to target. With promotion on the line and a strong home record, they look well set to produce in the final gameweek.

LOUIS SAID…

GOALKEEPERS

Bromley have been out of form but I still expect them to keep a clean sheet at home this week, which makes Grant Smith a good option.

I also think that West Brom’s Max O’Leary and MK Dons’ Craig McGillivray are viable picks, too.

DEFENDERS

My backing of a Bromley clean sheet continues with Omar Sowunmi, who also offers attacking threat.

Attacking threat is a theme among my defender picks, as I also think that both MK’s Marvin Ekpiteta, who has managed nine attacking returns this season, and Adebola Oluwo of Salford City are also great picks.

MIDFIELDERS

Stockport County’s Oliver Norwood has been phenomenal as an asset this season, so he’s a shoo-in this week.

Lewis Wing has arguably been even better. Reading have a home fixture, so I’d expect the most consistent asset in the game to do well.

I also think that West Brom’s Isaac Price has massive potential against a woeful Sheffield Wednesday.

FORWARDS

Form and motivation play a huge part in why I think Lorent Tolaj is the best forward option this week. I don’t think I could go without him for Gameweek 40.

Callum Patterson of MK Dons and Derby County’s Carlton Morris could also do well in what is a must-win game for either team.

TEAM PICKS

Plymouth Argyle are the obvious pick this week, taking into account opposition and motivation for the play-off spots.

I’d also add Ipswich Town, Millwall and MK Dons, as they all have to win.