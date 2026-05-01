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Cunha + Shaw: Man United injury latest for FPL Gameweek 35

1 May 2026 0 comments
FPL Marc FPL Marc
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Manchester United’s Matheus Cunha (hip) has returned to training this week, having missed Monday’s win over Brentford.

Speaking at Friday’s press conference, Michael Carrick implied that there was still an element of doubt, however.

“Matheus has done a little bit of work, so we’re hopeful. We’re not sure but we’re hopeful.” – Michael Carrick on Matheus Cunha

Matthijs de Ligt (back) and Lisandro Martinez (suspended) remain out but given that Carrick didn’t mention Luke Shaw – who came off against the Bees – when asked about the left-back’s fitness, we’re assuming he’s fine.

“Matta is still a little bit further [away], he’s not involved in the game, but other than that we’re in good shape.” – Michael Carrick on Matthijs de Ligt and other team news

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FPL Marc Broadcaster, writer and overthinker. Hoping that ‘differential potential’ will catch on.

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