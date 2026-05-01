Cunha + Shaw: Man United injury latest for FPL Gameweek 35

Manchester United’s Matheus Cunha (hip) has returned to training this week, having missed Monday’s win over Brentford.

READ MORE: Press conferences for Gameweek 35

Speaking at Friday’s press conference, Michael Carrick implied that there was still an element of doubt, however.

“Matheus has done a little bit of work, so we’re hopeful. We’re not sure but we’re hopeful.” – Michael Carrick on Matheus Cunha

Matthijs de Ligt (back) and Lisandro Martinez (suspended) remain out but given that Carrick didn’t mention Luke Shaw – who came off against the Bees – when asked about the left-back’s fitness, we’re assuming he’s fine.