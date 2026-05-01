FPL Challenge best picks + team reveal – Gameweek 35

If you’ve never played FPL Challenge before, it offers Fantasy managers something different to the standard game mode. And, even after the FPL deadline has passed, FPL Challenge remains open for entrants right up until kick-off. No worries about teamsheets here…

Each week brings a new twist, so identifying the right players for this challenge is key.

In this article, Louis (aka FPL Reactions) breaks down the best picks for this week’s Challenge format – and then reveals the team he’s entering to try and push up the leader board.

READ MORE: Best Crystal Palace players for FPL Double Gameweek 36

WHAT IS THE CHALLENGE THIS WEEK?

TOP PICKS

GOALKEEPERS

Leeds United have kept three clean sheets in their previous six matches, which shows just how good they have been as of late defensively. With that in mind, and fact they host an already relegated Burnley side, Karl Darlow becomes a very good option.

We should also consider Arsenal. The Gunners have been the best defence in the league this season statistically, so relying on them for clean sheets makes sense. This week they host Fulham, so David Raya immediately becomes a great pick.

Outside of those two there are several other alternatives, including Robin Roefs of Sunderland, Aston Villa’s Emiliano Martinez, and Manchester City’s Gianluigi Donnarumma.

DEFENDERS

Manchester City have been brilliant as of late – winning their previous six matches in all competitions. That form could continue this week against Everton. If looking for goal threat then look no further than Neco O’Reilly who has scored more goals than any other defender this campaign.

Arsenal’ home fixture against Fulham continues to offer up options for Challengers. Centre-back Gabriel has been one of the most active defenders in the league when it comes to goal threat, more so from set-plays which the Gunners thrive on. Gabriel offers multiple routes to points most weeks.

Leeds centre-back Pascal Struijk versus Burnley, Daniel Munoz of Crystal Palace against Bournemouth, and Liverpool’s Virgil Van Dijk up against Liverpool could also be considerations.

MIDFIELDERS

The pool of midfielders available to us does feel limited this week. Whilst Bruno Fernandes is chasing an assist record, it doesn’t rule him out from scoring. In a home fixture against Liverpool who have been hit and miss this season, I’d expect him to continue his excellent form.

Although Rayan Cherki has been impressive as of late, teammate Antoine Semenyo has scored more goals than any other midfielder this season, so trusting him one last time against Everton could pay off significantly.

Arsenal’ Bukayo Saka, Marcus Tavernier of Bournemouth up against Crystal Palace, Aston Villa’s Morgan Rogers and Chelsea’s Cole Palmer against Nottingham Forest could also appeal to Challengers.

FORWARDS

If you want to pick up the huge amount of additional points for goals this week then look no further than Erling Haaland. The Norwegian has found the net more than any other player this season, so backing against him could be extremely risky.

Burnley have shipped more goals than any other side in the league this campaign, so bringing in a Leeds attacker this week could be a fantastic move. Leading the attack and taking penalties is Dominic Calvert-Lewin, who could reward Challengers after some great data as of late.

There does seem to be several great forward options for the round ahead, Brentford’s Igor Thiago, West Ham’s Jarrod Bowen, Viktor Gyokeres of Arsenal and Aston Villa’s Ollie Watkins are among the names.

TEAM REVEAL

With the focus on goals, I think opting for a front three makes sense this week. Also, there aren’t many midfielders that I actually like.

I prefer other options over Aston Villa attackers, so I have gone with Martinez in goal.

Gabriel is a perfect option for this week. I don’t love the Arsenal attackers which opens up the door for Gabriel.

Bruno Fernandes is a shoo-in. I think the fact he’s chasing assists slightly puts me off captaining him.

I really like the front three of Calvert-Lewin, Haaland and Thiago.

GAMEWEEK 34 REVIEW