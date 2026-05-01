FPL Gameweek 35: Best chances of goals + assists

Looking for the players with the best chances of attacking returns in Gameweek 35? We’ve broken down the latest Rate My Team (RMT) projections to reveal which players are most likely to score or assist this week.

ATTACKING RETURN PROJECTIONS: TOP 20 PLAYERS

Note: Data comes from our RMT projections

SUMMARY

At the summit of the RMT projections sits Erling Haaland (£14.6m). Manchester City continue their push for the Premier League title with a clash against Everton, and it’s no surprise their relentless Norwegian leads the way, having already amassed 31 goal contributions this season.

Back in the projections after an injury layoff is Bukayo Saka (£9.8m). Arsenal face Fulham at the Emirates, and with Saka featuring as a substitute in the Champions League midweek, there’s every chance he returns to the starting XI this Saturday.

Despite a dip in form and representing an inconsistent Chelsea side, Cole Palmer (£10.5m) rounds off the top three. Penalty-taking duties typically boosts a player’s projected points score, hence why he sits above teammates like Joao Pedro (£7.5m) here.

Elsewhere, several popular assets also feature prominently. Bruno Fernandes (£10.4m) remains a key creative force as he chases assist milestones, Igor Thiago (£7.4m) continues his pursuit of the Golden Boot, while Rayan Cherki (£6.5m) is the only other Manchester City attacker to make the top 20.