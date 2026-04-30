In his latest article, three-time top 200 finisher Lateriser picks out some interesting Fantasy Premier League (FPL) facts from our Members Area, regarding players like Rayan Cherki (£6.5m), Antoine Semenyo (£8.2m) and Joao Pedro (£7.5m), plus team data.

With just four Gameweeks left in 2025/26, I’ve scanned the Members Area to see if any interesting data can help managers out, regardless of whether they’re on a Wildcard.

I’ve looked at the last six matches, rather than Gameweeks, due to the recent blanks and doubles.

STICK WITH JOAO PEDRO

A lot of FPL managers have seemingly given up on Joao Pedro, but he’s top of the league for expected goal involvement (xGI, 5.08) when it comes to his latest six non-injured outings. 4.84 of this comes from expected goals (xG).

This hopefully bodes well for owners who’ve been very patient with him. Interesting fixtures end Chelsea’s season, firstly facing a Nottingham Forest team that might be distracted by their Europa League semi-finals. The last couple are against a poor-at-the-back Tottenham Hotspur, then Sunderland, who’ve conceded nine times in two matches.

EXPECTED DATA

Across everyone’s last half-dozen, a few players have considerably outperformed their xGI.

Morgan Gibbs-White (£7.6m) has set up one goal from 0.18 expected assists (xA) and scored six from 2.43 xG. Joining him is Jarrod Bowen (£7.8m), who has seven FPL assists from 1.18 xA.

Attacking returns Expected goal involvement (xGI) xGI Delta Jarrod Bowen 7 1.94 +5.06 Igor Jesus 6 1.21 +4.79 Morgan Gibbs-White 7 2.61 +4.39 Bruno Fernandes 8 4.38 +3.62

Another interesting Bowen stat is that he’s goalless in 10 matches. Yet, in that timeframe, only seven players have scored more FPL points than him.

When it comes to underperforming assets, there are some interesting names:

Attacking returns Expected goal involvement (xGI) xGI Delta Marcus Tavernier 1 4.30 -3.30 Dominic Calvert-Lewin 1 3.61 -2.61 Crysencio Summerville 1 3.30 -2.30 Jack Hinshelwood 2 4.01 -2.01

SEMENYO OR CHERKI?

That’s all from me this week. I hope this little scan through the data will help you make some transfer decisions. We discuss a lot more of this on this week’s episode of The FPL Wire.