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Gameweek 35: Lateriser on Cherki, keeping Pedro + clubs to target

30 April 2026 6 comments
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In his latest article, three-time top 200 finisher Lateriser picks out some interesting Fantasy Premier League (FPL) facts from our Members Area, regarding players like Rayan Cherki (£6.5m), Antoine Semenyo (£8.2m) and Joao Pedro (£7.5m), plus team data.

FPL 2025/26 first draft team reveals: Triple Forest, Everton + Chelsea Gameweek 31 players

With just four Gameweeks left in 2025/26, I’ve scanned the Members Area to see if any interesting data can help managers out, regardless of whether they’re on a Wildcard.

I’ve looked at the last six matches, rather than Gameweeks, due to the recent blanks and doubles.

STICK WITH JOAO PEDRO

A lot of FPL managers have seemingly given up on Joao Pedro, but he’s top of the league for expected goal involvement (xGI, 5.08) when it comes to his latest six non-injured outings. 4.84 of this comes from expected goals (xG).

This hopefully bodes well for owners who’ve been very patient with him. Interesting fixtures end Chelsea’s season, firstly facing a Nottingham Forest team that might be distracted by their Europa League semi-finals. The last couple are against a poor-at-the-back Tottenham Hotspur, then Sunderland, who’ve conceded nine times in two matches.

EXPECTED DATA

Across everyone’s last half-dozen, a few players have considerably outperformed their xGI.

Morgan Gibbs-White (£7.6m) has set up one goal from 0.18 expected assists (xA) and scored six from 2.43 xG. Joining him is Jarrod Bowen (£7.8m), who has seven FPL assists from 1.18 xA.

Attacking returnsExpected goal involvement (xGI)xGI Delta
Jarrod Bowen71.94+5.06
Igor Jesus61.21+4.79
Morgan Gibbs-White72.61+4.39
Bruno Fernandes84.38+3.62

Another interesting Bowen stat is that he’s goalless in 10 matches. Yet, in that timeframe, only seven players have scored more FPL points than him.

When it comes to underperforming assets, there are some interesting names:

Attacking returnsExpected goal involvement (xGI)xGI Delta
Marcus Tavernier14.30-3.30
Dominic Calvert-Lewin13.61-2.61
Crysencio Summerville13.30-2.30
Jack Hinshelwood24.01-2.01

SEMENYO OR CHERKI?

That’s all from me this week. I hope this little scan through the data will help you make some transfer decisions. We discuss a lot more of this on this week’s episode of The FPL Wire.

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6 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. OneDennisBergkamp
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    21 mins ago

    Watkins > Haaland or roll 1FT?

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  2. The Polymath
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    19 mins ago

    Watkins and/or Rogers any good to get on a FT?

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  3. Atwood
    • 15 Years
    14 mins ago

    Evening all, have I got this benching headache right?

    Darlow
    Gabriel - Hill - O’Reilly
    Bruno - Smith - Tavernier - Palmer - Semenyo
    Haaland - J.Pedro

    Justin - Welbeck - Van Hecke

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  4. I have no Wirtz
      9 mins ago

      Start

      A) Roefs(wol)
      B) Kelleher(WHA)

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      1. Wolfman180
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 12 Years
        1 min ago

        A

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    • Flynny
      • 11 Years
      just now

      Is sarr a wildcard option? Or too muxh rotation risk?

      Thanks

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