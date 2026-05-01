Spot the Differential

­­­FPL Gameweek 35 differentials: 3 low-owned picks to consider

1 May 2026 44 comments
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Newcastle United, Brentford and Liverpool players are on our differentials radar in Gameweek 35 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL).

BRUNO GUIMARAES

FPL notes: Woltemade post, Gordon unlucky + Bruno's threat

  • FPL ownership: 4.6%
  • Price: £6.8m
  • GW35-38 fixtures: BHA | nfo | WHU | ful

Newcastle entertain Brighton and Hove Albion on Saturday, and we think Bruno Guimaraes (£6.8m) could enjoy a fruitful afternoon.

The Brazilian, who returned to action as a starter against Arsenal last week, has been in superb form on home turf in 2025/26.

He has scored eight goals and supplied five assists in 11 starts and two substitute appearances at St James’ Park, amassing 96 points, the sixth-most of any player, despite playing fewer minutes.

Above: Players sorted by FPL points (home matches only)

In addition, Bruno has been directly involved in 52% of Newcastle’s goals when on the pitch at St James’ Park this season.

Orchestrating play from his central midfield role, he fired narrowly over at Arsenal last week, and also took several corners and free-kicks.   

The only issue is that Newcastle are in really poor form.

However, it was a much better performance last time out, and with Bruno re-joining the team, you’d expect improvement over the next four Gameweeks.   

Priced at £6.8m, and with home matches against Brighton and West Ham United to come, Bruno appears to have the ideal platform to be a key differential.

It’s also important to mention that Newcastle play Nottingham Forest next week, just a few days after the Tricky Trees’ UEFA Europa League semi-final second leg at Villa Park. With the tie finely poised, it could potentially go to extra time and penalties.

DANGO OUATTARA

FPL notes: Thiago DefCon + why Dango was benched 3

  • FPL ownership: 2.2%
  • Price: £5.8m
  • GW35-38 fixtures: WHU | mci | CRY | liv

Brentford similarly have a couple of favourable home fixtures coming up.

While Igor Thiago (£7.4m) is an obvious target, some Fantasy managers may want a cheaper differential alternative.

Dango Ouattara (£5.8m) meets the criteria. He is Brentford’s joint-top scoring midfielder this season, with 112 points, despite playing fewer minutes than Kevin Schade (£6.9m).

He’s delivered 12 attacking returns in 22 starts and six substitute appearances.

His underlying numbers add further appeal, too.

Among all Fantasy midfielders who have made more than five starts this season, Ouattara ranks second for the most big chances per 90 minutes, with 0.71.

He’s also created eight big chances for his teammates since Gameweek 25 – only Bruno Fernandes (£10.4m) has more in his position.

Brentford, meanwhile, surprisingly rank first for minutes per expected goal (xG) on home turf in 2025/26.

Above: Teams sorted by minutes per xG (home matches only)

Ouattara, who also takes some corners for Brentford, hit the post at Old Trafford on Monday, and with home matches against West Ham and Crystal Palace to come, could be a fine differential for the run-in.

Notably, six points are probably a must for Brentford in each of their home matches if they are to qualify for Europe.

ALEXANDER ISAK

FPL notes: Mamardashvili + Branthwaite injury latest, Isak quiet

  • FPL ownership: 4.2%
  • Price: £10.3m
  • GW35-38 fixtures: mun | CHE | avl | BRE

Alexander Isak (£10.3m) has endured a difficult season, mainly due to injury, but last week’s opportunistic strike against Crystal Palace could provide the catalyst for improvement.

The Sweden international played for 78 minutes, and with Hugo Ekitike (£9.1m) ruled out for the rest of the season, should lead the line in each of Liverpool’s final four matches.

“Having Alex more and more available would help with converting created chances into goals, which is something we haven’t done very well this season.” – Arne Slot

A win at Old Trafford on Sunday could see Liverpool move up to third on goal difference.

Notably, Manchester United have kept just six clean sheets this season, fewer than every other team except Burnley, Wolverhampton Wanderers and West Ham.

Above: Teams sorted by fewest clean sheets (CS) in 2025/26

And without Mohamed Salah (£14.0m), others will need to step up for Liverpool.

That includes Isak, the focal point of Arne Slot’s attack.

Potentially tricky fixtures against Chelsea, Aston Villa and Brentford follow, but Isak, who, despite a poor season, has still scored three times in his last eight league matches, could do well over this run, building some momentum in the process.

It could be worth taking a punt on Isak, then, who could provide a real rank boost if he delivers.

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44 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. Nightf0x
    • 10 Years
    25 mins ago

    Raya x
    Gabriel canvot oriley x x
    Sarr cherki bruno x x
    Haland dcl x

    Complete WC team, which:

    A) Verb saliba strujik/munoz/lacroix rogers gross/hinshl tiago
    B) hendo-jpvh/verb-munoz strujik eze gross/hinshl watkins
    C) verb lacroix justin saka rogers welbeck

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    1. Stap
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      1 min ago

      difficult one

      Im thinking of these - Saka is doubtful with minutes..

      WC A (exact money)
      Raya Verbruggen
      Gabriel NOR Munoz Lacroix Justin
      Saka Fernandes Rogers Cherki Gross
      DCL Haaland Bowen

      or B (0.8 left)
      Raya Henderson
      Gabriel NOR Munoz Kadioglu Lacroix
      Fernandes Rogers Cherki MGW Eze
      Welbeck Haaland DCL

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      1. Nightf0x
        • 10 Years
        just now

        Gw37 will ship out 2 of rogers tiago sarr to bowen & kdh/wilson/enzo

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  2. In Carrick we trust
    • 8 Years
    24 mins ago

    Quick question guys, A or B

    A. Saka and Bowen

    B. Eze and isak

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    1. Radulfo28773
      • 4 Years
      just now

      Eze and Bowen. Don’t get caught in the prices trap

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  3. Hazz
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    21 mins ago

    A) Bench (2): Hill, Senesi, JPVH
    B) Bench (1): Hinselwood, Palmer, Tavernier

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  4. Pomp and Circumstance
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 14 Years
    19 mins ago

    hi; very much appreciate thoughts--are these aggressive moves good ideas?
    have 3 FTs--go big or go home?!

    Palmer-->Saka
    Pedro-->Watkins
    Gordon-->Sarr

    squad before changes is:

    Darlow, Verbruggen
    Gabriel, Hill, Van Hecke, O'Reilly, N. Williams
    Bruno, Palmer, Semenyo, Tavernier, Gordon
    Haaland, Pedro, Welbeck

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  5. Royal5
    • 14 Years
    18 mins ago

    Semenyo owners keeping and starting him?

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    1. Van der Faart
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      5 mins ago

      Yeah

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      1. Royal5
        • 14 Years
        4 mins ago

        Leaning towards the same, despite his awful form. A chance he gets dropped imo

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        1. Van der Faart
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 14 Years
          4 mins ago

          Nah, City have to win, Pep won't be rotating from his best team now

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          1. Royal5
            • 14 Years
            just now

            Hope so

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    2. SIMBOBIANTHEIII
        5 mins ago

        Yep

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    3. Jinswick
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 15 Years
      18 mins ago

      Whatcha reckon? Expect most will say A, but is Gabriel really that much of a better option than Senesi this week? Also have a decent B1 already with Hill. CPL will likely rotate and field a weakened team after last night, plus the extra FT next week could come in handy if injuries or a desire for CPL doublers emerge.

      A) Senesi -> Gabriel
      B) Save FT

      Darlow
      Senesi, O'Reilly, Justin
      Bruno, Palmer, Semenyo, Tavernier
      Haaland, DCL, Pedro

      Verbruggen, Hill, Hinshelwood, Van Hecke
      Bank 2.3m, 1FT, TC left

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      1. fpl_tp95
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        just now

        I’d save if I were you

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    4. The_FF_King
      • 13 Years
      17 mins ago

      Bench one:

      A) Tavernier
      B) Hill

      I have no other Bournemouth players

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      1. Van der Faart
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 14 Years
        just now

        Hill

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    5. Eirern
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      16 mins ago

      On WC.

      Which option?

      A) Saliba + Gros
      B) Eze + Van Hecke

      Already have Gabriel and Raya

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      1. Van der Faart
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 14 Years
        1 min ago

        B

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    6. The Big Fella
      • 9 Years
      15 mins ago

      Pedro or Thiago?

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      1. Van der Faart
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 14 Years
        just now

        Thiago, Chelsea in awful form.

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    7. RAFA THE GAFFA
      • 10 Years
      14 mins ago

      Would you BB this for -4?

      Darlow, Richards, Pau, Gakpo

      Probs not strong enough is it. Still got BB and TC left

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    8. Pablitto
      • 16 Years
      12 mins ago

      Who to play: Semenyo or Tavernier...?

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      1. Roshen
        • 4 Years
        just now

        sem

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    9. Stap
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      9 mins ago

      A or B?

      WC A (exact money)
      Raya Verbruggen
      Gabriel NOR Munoz Lacroix Justin
      Saka Fernandes Rogers Cherki Gross
      DCL Haaland Bowen

      or B (0.8 left)
      Raya Henderson
      Gabriel NOR Munoz Kadioglu Lacroix
      Fernandes Rogers Cherki MGW Eze
      Welbeck Haaland DCL

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    10. fpl_tp95
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      8 mins ago

      Dar low

      Gabriel O’Reilly strujk, Senesi

      Palmer B.fernandes (c) semenyo

      Haaland Pedro DCL

      Verbruggen Tavernier, Hill, Gross

      So torn on who to bench. Have I got it right?

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    11. SalahFingers
      • 8 Years
      8 mins ago

      Wildcard mid of...

      Bruno F, Cherki, MGW, KDH, Okafor

      I'm feeling unsure about KDH or Okafor. What are the popular alternatives? Saka, Rogers, Sarr?

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    12. fakelund
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      7 mins ago

      Semenyo > Cherki ahead of next week? Or just bank the move

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    13. simong1
      • 7 Years
      7 mins ago

      Raya
      Gabriel - Hill - Mukiele (Diouf, Andersen)
      Bruno - MGW - Rogers - Semenyo (Wilson)
      Haaland - Bowen - Thiago

      1FT. 0.8ITB. What transfer should I make?

      Was thinking of bringing in O'Reilly. But who would I bench then?

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    14. OptimusBlack
      • 13 Years
      7 mins ago

      Which is better ?
      A- Struijk & Saka
      B- Saliba & Rogers
      On WC 35
      Darlow (Henderson)
      Gabriel O'Reilly Struijk (Múnoz lacroix)
      Saka Bruno Eze Cherki (Hinshelwood)
      Haaland © Thiago DCL
      Would u Sell Eze or keep him ?

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    15. Atimis
      • 9 Years
      6 mins ago

      Go for that Semenyo to Cherki? I’m chasing, probably keeping double Chelsea for now.

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    16. Udogie-style
      • 2 Years
      6 mins ago

      Any news on Bijol and Okafor?

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    17. Pomp and Circumstance
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      5 mins ago

      bring in Saka, Sarr, Watkins? (for transferring out Palmer, Gordon, Pedro) good aggressive moves, or too chancy? (due to the various European considerations with those teams and their opponents); 3 FTs available

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      1. Pomp and Circumstance
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 14 Years
        just now

        which do you think would be a better slate to play this week?
        Saka, Sarr, Watkins
        Saka, Tavernier, Pedro

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    18. Dilzy
      • 16 Years
      4 mins ago

      Start

      A) Thiaw
      B) Welbeck

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      1. Alcapaul
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        just now

        B

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      2. OptimusBlack
        • 13 Years
        just now

        B

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    19. Wet Bandits
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      4 mins ago

      Someone talk me out of Saka on a WC

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      1. Alcapaul
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        just now

        Id go for it

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    20. Alcapaul
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      4 mins ago

      1 FT. Senesi to Gabriel or roll and get 2 Palace next week?

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    21. dimitros
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      3 mins ago

      Whom to bench?
      A) Lacroix
      B) Van hecke

      1) Casemiro
      2) Hinshelwood

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    22. corderz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      2 mins ago

      5FT's + £0.4m

      Verbruggen Darlow
      Gabriel Senesi O'Reilly Van Hecke Hill
      Palmer Bruno Semenyo Gross Tavernier
      Haaland J.Pedro Calvert-Lewin

      Verbruggen + Senesi > Raya + Justin?

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    23. Viper
      • 16 Years
      2 mins ago

      Thinking of just going Gabriel & Saka from Arsenal to leave the door open for Gyokeres/Eze in Gw37. Seem OK or wasting an opportunity to go treble Arsenal now?

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      1. Alcapaul
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        just now

        Id want double defence more than double attack.

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    24. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
      • 9 Years
      1 min ago

      I just did Wirtz -> Saka for a hit
      I'm in Sane

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    25. ididnt
      • 14 Years
      1 min ago

      Bench boost this?

      Dub, Wilson, Dango, Maguire?

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    26. Roshen
      • 4 Years
      just now

      Start 1:

      a. Justin
      b. Sarr

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    27. Nickyboy
      • 15 Years
      just now

      Start Bowen?

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