­­­FPL Gameweek 35 differentials: 3 low-owned picks to consider

Newcastle United, Brentford and Liverpool players are on our differentials radar in Gameweek 35 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL).

BRUNO GUIMARAES

FPL ownership: 4.6%

4.6% Price: £6.8m

£6.8m GW35-38 fixtures: BHA | nfo | WHU | ful

Newcastle entertain Brighton and Hove Albion on Saturday, and we think Bruno Guimaraes (£6.8m) could enjoy a fruitful afternoon.

The Brazilian, who returned to action as a starter against Arsenal last week, has been in superb form on home turf in 2025/26.

He has scored eight goals and supplied five assists in 11 starts and two substitute appearances at St James’ Park, amassing 96 points, the sixth-most of any player, despite playing fewer minutes.

Above: Players sorted by FPL points (home matches only)

In addition, Bruno has been directly involved in 52% of Newcastle’s goals when on the pitch at St James’ Park this season.

Orchestrating play from his central midfield role, he fired narrowly over at Arsenal last week, and also took several corners and free-kicks.

The only issue is that Newcastle are in really poor form.

However, it was a much better performance last time out, and with Bruno re-joining the team, you’d expect improvement over the next four Gameweeks.

Priced at £6.8m, and with home matches against Brighton and West Ham United to come, Bruno appears to have the ideal platform to be a key differential.

It’s also important to mention that Newcastle play Nottingham Forest next week, just a few days after the Tricky Trees’ UEFA Europa League semi-final second leg at Villa Park. With the tie finely poised, it could potentially go to extra time and penalties.

DANGO OUATTARA

FPL ownership: 2.2%

2.2% Price: £5.8m

£5.8m GW35-38 fixtures: WHU | mci | CRY | liv

Brentford similarly have a couple of favourable home fixtures coming up.

While Igor Thiago (£7.4m) is an obvious target, some Fantasy managers may want a cheaper differential alternative.

Dango Ouattara (£5.8m) meets the criteria. He is Brentford’s joint-top scoring midfielder this season, with 112 points, despite playing fewer minutes than Kevin Schade (£6.9m).

He’s delivered 12 attacking returns in 22 starts and six substitute appearances.

His underlying numbers add further appeal, too.

Among all Fantasy midfielders who have made more than five starts this season, Ouattara ranks second for the most big chances per 90 minutes, with 0.71.

He’s also created eight big chances for his teammates since Gameweek 25 – only Bruno Fernandes (£10.4m) has more in his position.

Brentford, meanwhile, surprisingly rank first for minutes per expected goal (xG) on home turf in 2025/26.

Above: Teams sorted by minutes per xG (home matches only)

Ouattara, who also takes some corners for Brentford, hit the post at Old Trafford on Monday, and with home matches against West Ham and Crystal Palace to come, could be a fine differential for the run-in.

Notably, six points are probably a must for Brentford in each of their home matches if they are to qualify for Europe.

ALEXANDER ISAK

FPL ownership: 4.2%

4.2% Price: £10.3m

£10.3m GW35-38 fixtures: mun | CHE | avl | BRE

Alexander Isak (£10.3m) has endured a difficult season, mainly due to injury, but last week’s opportunistic strike against Crystal Palace could provide the catalyst for improvement.

The Sweden international played for 78 minutes, and with Hugo Ekitike (£9.1m) ruled out for the rest of the season, should lead the line in each of Liverpool’s final four matches.

“Having Alex more and more available would help with converting created chances into goals, which is something we haven’t done very well this season.” – Arne Slot

A win at Old Trafford on Sunday could see Liverpool move up to third on goal difference.

Notably, Manchester United have kept just six clean sheets this season, fewer than every other team except Burnley, Wolverhampton Wanderers and West Ham.

Above: Teams sorted by fewest clean sheets (CS) in 2025/26

And without Mohamed Salah (£14.0m), others will need to step up for Liverpool.

That includes Isak, the focal point of Arne Slot’s attack.

Potentially tricky fixtures against Chelsea, Aston Villa and Brentford follow, but Isak, who, despite a poor season, has still scored three times in his last eight league matches, could do well over this run, building some momentum in the process.

It could be worth taking a punt on Isak, then, who could provide a real rank boost if he delivers.