Gomez, Wieffer, Milner: Brighton injury latest for FPL Gameweek 35

Speaking on Friday, Fabian Hurzeler has confidence that Diego Gomez (knee), unavailable for Gameweek 35, will play again this season.

“Yeah, he’s right. The agent is right. Not always the agents are right, but in this case, definitely right! “We’ll see him back this season. I think he’s also quite close to coming back to the training sessions. “He’s back on the training pitch and he will be available, I think, next week.” – Fabian Hurzeler, when asked about Diego Gomez’s agent claiming that the Paraguayan midfielder will play again this season

READ MORE: Press conferences for Gameweek 35

James Milner won’t return from the unspecified issue that’s ruled him out of the last three games, while Solly March is still sidelined with a muscle problem.

“Unfortunately, both not available, but both very close. They will be in training next week. So, I hope that there will be an option for the next game.” – Fabian Hurzeler on James Milner and Solly March

Meanwhile, Stefanos Tzimas and Adam Webster (both knee) are long-term absentees.

Mats Wieffer has an ongoing ankle niggle, something that forced him off against Chelsea at half-time. However, he has trained all week and is available.

“Good. He trained the whole week. It’s a small issue with his ankle. He had it through the whole season. So, therefore, we try to keep helping him, to keep improving his ankle, and he will be available for tomorrow.” – Fabian Hurzeler on Mats Wieffer

As for Danny Welbeck, he had his usual midweek benching in Brighton’s last Premier League match but comes back into the reckoning for Gameweek 35.

“Every game, every game is a match to start for him.” – Fabian Hurzeler, when asked if this is a match that Danny Welbeck can start