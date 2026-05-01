Team Reveals

Hall of Famer Dan Wright’s Gameweek 35 team reveal

1 May 2026 77 comments
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It’s time for another team reveal as we approach Gameweek 35 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL).

Dan Wright – who you can find here on X – has five top 10k finishes, which means he ranks 17th in our Career Hall of Fame.

GAMEWEEK 35 TEAM REVEAL

Overall, the Gameweek 34 Free Hit was a success. I managed to claw back a lot of the ground I lost to managers who Bench Boosted in Gameweek 33.

The original plan for Gameweek 35 was simple – roll the two free transfers into Double Gameweek 36 and Bench Boost. I still plan to Bench Boost, but Gabriel Gudmundsson’s (£3.8m) injury has thrown things off. With no money in the bank, I’ll likely need to use both free transfers this week.

That probably means bringing in at least one Crystal Palace player ahead of their double in Gameweek 36. It’s not ideal, though, with rotation a real risk against Bournemouth given their Europa Conference League semi-final.

Introducing The Eye Test 2
77 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. TSN
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 43 mins ago

    Choose one

    A. MGW
    B. Eze

    1. Thiago
    2. DCL

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    1. xtremesid
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 20 mins ago

      B2

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  2. Redranger
    • 11 Years
    1 hour, 41 mins ago

    Darlow
    Strujik Hill Gabriel Nico
    Bruno Groß Semenyo
    Haaland (C) DCL JP
    Verbruggen Palmer Van hecke Sarr

    A) GTG
    B) Palmer to Eze

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    1. xtremesid
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 22 mins ago

      I would play Palmer instead of Nico and save the transfer.

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  3. Mata of opinion
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 40 mins ago

    On BB 35. Who to bring in for Gordon:
    1. Rice
    2. Eze.

    Rest of team:
    Raya Darlow
    Gab NOR Struijk Hill Senesi
    Bruno Semenyo Tav Palmer
    JP Haaland DCL

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    1. ebb2sparky
      • 15 Years
      1 hour, 39 mins ago

      2

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      1. Mata of opinion
        • 6 Years
        1 hour, 33 mins ago

        Any concerns with minutes?

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        1. ebb2sparky
          • 15 Years
          1 hour, 30 mins ago

          He wont play as many minutes as Rice but I think he'll start most games and is looking sharp.

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    2. sir_andersen
      • 3 Years
      just now

      Rice is safest for minutes, but Eze may have a higher upside. I would bring in Rice, if you are defending. Eze, if you are chasing.

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  4. I have no Wirtz
      1 hour, 34 mins ago

      Which move is priority:

      A) Ekitike > DCL
      B) Mbeumo > Cherki

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      1. xtremesid
        • 10 Years
        1 hour, 24 mins ago

        A provided you have Haaland or Semenyo.
        Else B

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    • xtremesid
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 29 mins ago

      Bottomed

      Play 2
      1. MGW
      2. Semenyo
      3. Tavernier
      4. Gross

      Current Team
      Verbruggen
      Senesi- O’Reilly-Gabriel
      MGW-Bruno-Tavernier
      Haaland(C)-JP-DCL

      Petrovic-Semenyo-Gross-Van Hecke

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      1. I have no Wirtz
          1 hour, 13 mins ago

          I can see only 4 defender in your squad?

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      2. ididnt
        • 14 Years
        1 hour, 16 mins ago

        Is it worth bench boosting

        Dub, Wilson, Dango, Maguire?

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