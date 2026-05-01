Hall of Famer Dan Wright’s Gameweek 35 team reveal

It’s time for another team reveal as we approach Gameweek 35 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL).

Dan Wright – who you can find here on X – has five top 10k finishes, which means he ranks 17th in our Career Hall of Fame.

GAMEWEEK 35 TEAM REVEAL

Overall, the Gameweek 34 Free Hit was a success. I managed to claw back a lot of the ground I lost to managers who Bench Boosted in Gameweek 33.

The original plan for Gameweek 35 was simple – roll the two free transfers into Double Gameweek 36 and Bench Boost. I still plan to Bench Boost, but Gabriel Gudmundsson’s (£3.8m) injury has thrown things off. With no money in the bank, I’ll likely need to use both free transfers this week.

That probably means bringing in at least one Crystal Palace player ahead of their double in Gameweek 36. It’s not ideal, though, with rotation a real risk against Bournemouth given their Europa Conference League semi-final.