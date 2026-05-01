Home Page Exclusions

James + Colwill: Chelsea injury latest for FPL Gameweek 35

1 May 2026 0 comments
FPL Marc FPL Marc
Share:

Reece James (hamstring) and Levi Colwill (knee) have been in full training over the last few days and could be involved for Chelsea against Nottingham Forest on Monday.

Colwill has had a couple of run-outs for the under-21s recently after a long-term absence.

“Reece is back in training. Levi is back in training. Both looking good. A little bit of way to the game, so we’ll see how they do, day by day, but both are looking promising.

“We don’t want to push too much but we’re just taking it day by day. Potentially [in the squad], yeah.” – Calum McFarlane

Meanwhile, Estevao (hamstring) is out for the season.

We’ve not had an update for some time on Filip Jorgensen (groin) or Jamie Gittens (hamstring). The goalkeeper had minor surgery in mid-March, while the latter had yet another setback last month.

defensive contributions

FPL Marc Broadcaster, writer and overthinker. Hoping that ‘differential potential’ will catch on.

0 Comments Login to Post a Comment

No comments have been submitted for this post yet.

You need to be logged in to post a comment.