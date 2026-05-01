James + Colwill: Chelsea injury latest for FPL Gameweek 35

Reece James (hamstring) and Levi Colwill (knee) have been in full training over the last few days and could be involved for Chelsea against Nottingham Forest on Monday.

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Colwill has had a couple of run-outs for the under-21s recently after a long-term absence.

“Reece is back in training. Levi is back in training. Both looking good. A little bit of way to the game, so we’ll see how they do, day by day, but both are looking promising. “We don’t want to push too much but we’re just taking it day by day. Potentially [in the squad], yeah.” – Calum McFarlane

Meanwhile, Estevao (hamstring) is out for the season.

We’ve not had an update for some time on Filip Jorgensen (groin) or Jamie Gittens (hamstring). The goalkeeper had minor surgery in mid-March, while the latter had yet another setback last month.