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Leeds v Burnley team news: Bijol, Stach + Okafor start

1 May 2026 19 comments
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Leeds United v Burnley gets Gameweek 35 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL) underway this Friday evening.

Kick-off at Elland Road is at 20:00 BST.

TEAM NEWS

Daniel Farke makes three changes to the side that were beaten by Chelsea in last week’s FA Cup semi-final.

Karl Darlow replaces Lucas Perri in goal.

In defence, Gabriel Gudmundsson is out with the hamstring injury he suffered at Wembley, so Joe Rodon comes into the team, with James Justin presumably switching over to left wing-back.

Further forward, Anton Stach returns in place of Brenden Aaronson, who drops to the bench.

Jaka Bijol and Noah Okafor, who were both injury doubts, are fit to start.

As for Burnley, interim coach Mike Jackson names an unchanged XI from Gameweek 34.

LINE-UPS

Leeds United XI: Darlow, Rodon, Bijol, Struijk, Bogle, Ampadu, Tanaka, Justin, Stach, Okafor, Calvert-Lewin

Subs: Perri, Byram, Bornauw, Longstaff, Aaronson, James, Gnonto, Piroe, Nmecha

Burnley XI: Dubravka, Humphreys, Ekdal, Esteve, Walker, Ward-Prowse, Laurent, Hartman, Tchaouna, Anthony, Flemming

Subs: Weiss, Worrall, Ugochukwu, Edwards, Florentino, Pires, Amdouni, Broja, Hannibal

price change predictions
19 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. g40steve
    • 8 Years
    25 mins ago

    Okafor rises from the treatment bench 🙂

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    1. JBG
      • 7 Years
      just now

      Amd right back after 25mins

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  2. Sun Jihai
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 14 Years
    16 mins ago

    Effective ownership:

    Haaland 184.0
    B.Fernandes 106.5
    O'Reilly 91.4
    Gabriel 77.3
    Semenyo 77.1
    Calvert-Lewin 75.8
    Palmer 74.0
    Darlow 72.9
    João Pedro 69
    Tavernier 63.7
    Struijk 57.3
    Senesi 35.4
    Thiago 22.6
    Hill 20.6
    Cherki 15.5
    Raya 14.6
    Rogers 10.8
    Bowen 10.7

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    1. bso
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      6 mins ago

      Thanks mate. Good to know

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    2. Sir Michael Taker
      • 11 Years
      5 mins ago

      Semenyo at 77% is interesting. Most of the big twatter accounts have benched him.

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      1. djman102
        • 16 Years
        1 min ago

        Interesting. I don't follow any of them and I did the same.

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    3. The Philosopher
      • 5 Years
      5 mins ago

      Thought Okafor would be 150+ by the sound of things on here.

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  3. FPL Virgin
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    9 mins ago

    Listen don't mention the war and Aaronson being in the scout predicted line up. I mentioned it once but I think I got away with it all right.

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  4. djman102
    • 16 Years
    8 mins ago

    Debated taking out Palmer for either Eze or Rogers and one of Bijol for Saliba or Verbruggen for Raya. Couldn't decide, so opted to hold. Bijol starting is at least a positive beginning to that decision.

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  5. thetommy14
    • 5 Years
    8 mins ago

    Watkins captain, let’s hope it goes well!

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    1. The Philosopher
      • 5 Years
      just now

      Are you Tommy Shelby by any chance?

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  6. FPL Virgin
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    7 mins ago

    Really need a new manager bounce like the last time Michael Jackson took over Burnley. Shamone!

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    1. Sir Michael Taker
      • 11 Years
      6 mins ago

      They did win the reverse 2-0. Leeds much better at home though

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      1. FPL Virgin
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        3 mins ago

        Burnley are a bit of a bogey team for Leeds. Got a good record against them in the last season or two.

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      2. The Bandit
        • 15 Years
        just now

        They love an evening kickoff

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  7. Drop Dead Tsimikas
    • 14 Years
    7 mins ago

    Captained DCL. This could only go well, right?

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    1. Sir Michael Taker
      • 11 Years
      5 mins ago

      I accidentally did the same. Yellow card and 1.5xg worth of missed barn doors incoming

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    2. FPL Virgin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      5 mins ago

      Apparently Mother Farke has had barn doors wheeled into the training ground for DCL to practice his shooting.

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      1. Sir Michael Taker
        • 11 Years
        1 min ago

        As much as hes an FPL meme he is actually really good for the team irl at everything except the scoring

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