Leeds v Burnley team news: Bijol, Stach + Okafor start

Leeds United v Burnley gets Gameweek 35 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL) underway this Friday evening.

Kick-off at Elland Road is at 20:00 BST.

TEAM NEWS

Daniel Farke makes three changes to the side that were beaten by Chelsea in last week’s FA Cup semi-final.

Karl Darlow replaces Lucas Perri in goal.

In defence, Gabriel Gudmundsson is out with the hamstring injury he suffered at Wembley, so Joe Rodon comes into the team, with James Justin presumably switching over to left wing-back.

Further forward, Anton Stach returns in place of Brenden Aaronson, who drops to the bench.

Jaka Bijol and Noah Okafor, who were both injury doubts, are fit to start.

As for Burnley, interim coach Mike Jackson names an unchanged XI from Gameweek 34.

LINE-UPS

Leeds United XI: Darlow, Rodon, Bijol, Struijk, Bogle, Ampadu, Tanaka, Justin, Stach, Okafor, Calvert-Lewin

Subs: Perri, Byram, Bornauw, Longstaff, Aaronson, James, Gnonto, Piroe, Nmecha

Burnley XI: Dubravka, Humphreys, Ekdal, Esteve, Walker, Ward-Prowse, Laurent, Hartman, Tchaouna, Anthony, Flemming

Subs: Weiss, Worrall, Ugochukwu, Edwards, Florentino, Pires, Amdouni, Broja, Hannibal