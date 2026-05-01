Rodri, Dias, Gvardiol: Man City injury latest for FPL Gameweek 35

Pep Guardiola says Rodri (groin) is making good progress but added that it is too early to make a call on whether he’ll feature in Manchester City’s Monday trip to Everton.

READ MORE: Press conferences for Gameweek 35

“He is getting better. Still he didn’t train with us so we will see, the next days. “Always I am confident.” – Pep Guardiola on Rodri

It sounds like Ruben Dias (thigh) is still out, along with long-term absentee Josko Gvardiol (leg).