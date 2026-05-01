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Rodri, Dias, Gvardiol: Man City injury latest for FPL Gameweek 35

1 May 2026 0 comments
FPL Marc FPL Marc
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Pep Guardiola says Rodri (groin) is making good progress but added that it is too early to make a call on whether he’ll feature in Manchester City’s Monday trip to Everton.

“He is getting better. Still he didn’t train with us so we will see, the next days.

“Always I am confident.” – Pep Guardiola on Rodri

It sounds like Ruben Dias (thigh) is still out, along with long-term absentee Josko Gvardiol (leg).

“[Ruben] is not yet with the team but he is getting better. Him, Josko and Rodri are better.” – Pep Guardiola

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FPL Marc Broadcaster, writer and overthinker. Hoping that ‘differential potential’ will catch on.

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