Timber, Havertz, Odegaard: Arsenal injury latest for FPL Gameweek 35

Jurrien Timber (ankle) and Kai Havertz (muscle) remain out for Arsenal this weekend, along with longer-term absentee Mikel Merino (foot).

“Kai and Jurrien will be out.” – Mikel Arteta

READ MORE: Press conferences for Gameweek 35

Speaking at Friday’s press conference, Mikel Arteta said he was hopeful that the Gunners had emerged unscathed from Wednesday’s match in Madrid.

“I think so. So, let’s see how everybody is tomorrow morning. Obviously, we haven’t been able to train much. Tomorrow, we will have the final update.” – Mikel Arteta, when asked if “everything is looking okay” on the team news front

A journalist followed that answer by seeking more clarification on Martin Odegaard, who came off against Atleti, and Arteta introduced an element of doubt.