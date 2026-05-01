Home Page Exclusions

Timber, Havertz, Odegaard: Arsenal injury latest for FPL Gameweek 35

1 May 2026 0 comments
FPL Marc FPL Marc
Share:

Jurrien Timber (ankle) and Kai Havertz (muscle) remain out for Arsenal this weekend, along with longer-term absentee Mikel Merino (foot).

“Kai and Jurrien will be out.” – Mikel Arteta

Speaking at Friday’s press conference, Mikel Arteta said he was hopeful that the Gunners had emerged unscathed from Wednesday’s match in Madrid.

“I think so. So, let’s see how everybody is tomorrow morning. Obviously, we haven’t been able to train much. Tomorrow, we will have the final update.” – Mikel Arteta, when asked if “everything is looking okay” on the team news front

A journalist followed that answer by seeking more clarification on Martin Odegaard, who came off against Atleti, and Arteta introduced an element of doubt.

“Let’s see.” – Mikel Arteta on if he was “confident” that Martin Odegaard will be available

defensive contributions

FPL Marc Broadcaster, writer and overthinker. Hoping that ‘differential potential’ will catch on.

0 Comments Login to Post a Comment

No comments have been submitted for this post yet.

You need to be logged in to post a comment.