Who is the best captain for FPL Gameweek 35?

Bruno Fernandes (£10.4m) returned his 20th Fantasy assist of the season for the millions of Fantasy Premier League (FPL) managers who backed him with the armband in Blank Gameweek 34.

Fernandes is now just eight points behind Erling Haaland (£14.5m), who returns to our thinking after FA Cup action last weekend.

While the aforementioned pair will dominate the conversation, is there a case to look elsewhere? Players from the likes of Aston Villa, Brentford, Leeds United and Chelsea could provide differential alternatives in a wide-open week.

In ‘Captain Sensible’, we will assess the on-site captaincy poll, analyse myriad player and team statistics, consult the Rate My Team (RMT) points projections, and settle on a top three for the armband, ahead of Friday’s 6.30pm BST deadline.

READ MORE: Check out the FFScout Captaincy Matrix

*prices given are correct as of midnight on May 1

Captaincy Poll

Unsurprisingly, Haaland enjoys a significant lead in the Fantasy Football Scout captaincy poll, although he doesn’t enjoy majority support. The Premier League’s top scorer has picked up around 35% of votes cast by site users ahead of Monday night’s trip to Everton.

In-form Red Devil, Fernandes, sits second and currently boasts just under 14% of the vote. No player has scored more points since Michael Carrick took charge. The Portugal international hasn’t blanked since Gameweek 27, although he has failed to return more than six points in each of his last three matches.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin (£5.7m) isn’t far behind Fernandes. As it stands, around 13% of respondents are backing the Englishman for Leeds’ home fixture against relegated-Burnley. Elsewhere, Igor Thiago (£7.4m) and the flagged Noah Okafor (£5.6m) are the only other players to garner more than 5% backing in the poll.

Player Stats – Last Six Gameweeks