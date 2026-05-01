Captain Sensible

Who is the best captain for FPL Gameweek 35?

1 May 2026 74 comments
FFScout Tom FFScout Tom
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Bruno Fernandes (£10.4m) returned his 20th Fantasy assist of the season for the millions of Fantasy Premier League (FPL) managers who backed him with the armband in Blank Gameweek 34.

Fernandes is now just eight points behind Erling Haaland (£14.5m), who returns to our thinking after FA Cup action last weekend.

While the aforementioned pair will dominate the conversation, is there a case to look elsewhere? Players from the likes of Aston Villa, Brentford, Leeds United and Chelsea could provide differential alternatives in a wide-open week.

In ‘Captain Sensible’, we will assess the on-site captaincy poll, analyse myriad player and team statistics, consult the Rate My Team (RMT) points projections, and settle on a top three for the armband, ahead of Friday’s 6.30pm BST deadline.

*prices given are correct as of midnight on May 1

Captaincy Poll

Best captain 35

Unsurprisingly, Haaland enjoys a significant lead in the Fantasy Football Scout captaincy poll, although he doesn’t enjoy majority support. The Premier League’s top scorer has picked up around 35% of votes cast by site users ahead of Monday night’s trip to Everton.

In-form Red Devil, Fernandes, sits second and currently boasts just under 14% of the vote. No player has scored more points since Michael Carrick took charge. The Portugal international hasn’t blanked since Gameweek 27, although he has failed to return more than six points in each of his last three matches.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin (£5.7m) isn’t far behind Fernandes. As it stands, around 13% of respondents are backing the Englishman for Leeds’ home fixture against relegated-Burnley. Elsewhere, Igor Thiago (£7.4m) and the flagged Noah Okafor (£5.6m) are the only other players to garner more than 5% backing in the poll.

Player Stats – Last Six Gameweeks

price change predictions

FFScout Tom <p>Partnerships &amp; Community Manager. Previously Multimedia Manager and Deputy Social Media Manager.</p>

74 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. balint84
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 53 mins ago

    Bench
    A) Hill Boro
    B) Thiaw
    C) Canvot

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    1. DropkickMurphys
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 41 mins ago

      C, maybe B

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    2. RamaJama
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      1 hour, 22 mins ago

      B

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    3. LeytonOrient
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 10 mins ago

      Newcastle are on the (B)each

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  2. DropkickMurphys
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 50 mins ago

    Hey guys two quick questions,

    Would you sell Semenyo for Cherki? (Have 3 city)
    1- si
    2- no

    Who do you start?
    A- Hill
    B- Van Hecke
    C- Strujik

    Thanks.

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    1. Athletico Underachieving
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 40 mins ago

      2…and I came to ask the same question about defenders. Think I’ll start Struijk but also doubling up with Darlow so not feeling 100%.

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      1. DropkickMurphys
        • 5 Years
        1 hour, 33 mins ago

        Thanks! I am also doubling up with Darlow. Brighton also looked really good and Newcastle is looking really bad. One of Bri or Bou might really go to UCL if Villa wins Europa league

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        1. Athletico Underachieving
          • 5 Years
          1 hour, 22 mins ago

          Yeah Van Hecke second choice for me…but objectively Burnley at home a much better fixture than Newcastle away

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    2. Sheffield Wednesday
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 38 mins ago

      C, if not now, when?

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      1. DropkickMurphys
        • 5 Years
        1 hour, 34 mins ago

        Do we know if Burnley is conceding from right or left flank more? I don’t have those fancy stats stuff

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        1. The Philosopher
          • 5 Years
          1 hour, 30 mins ago

          They gonna be moonwalking all over the place now.

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        2. Sheffield Wednesday
          • 5 Years
          1 hour, 29 mins ago

          I'm just betting against Burnley in general.

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          1. DropkickMurphys
            • 5 Years
            1 hour, 25 mins ago

            I guess my sub Ampadu might haul today

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    3. RamaJama
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      1 hour, 25 mins ago

      2A

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    4. LeytonOrient
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 14 mins ago

      2C

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  3. The Philosopher
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 37 mins ago

    A: Palmer -> Saka
    B: Start Palmer and roll FT

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    1. RamaJama
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      1 hour, 28 mins ago

      B

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    2. DropkickMurphys
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 27 mins ago

      B

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    3. LeytonOrient
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 11 mins ago

      B

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  4. RamaJama
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    1 hour, 36 mins ago

    Which 2 of these would you start?

    A) MGW
    B) Justin
    C) Welbeck
    D) Palmer

    Also starting Pedro

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    1. The Philosopher
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 26 mins ago

      Palmer is either start or sell imo. Other would be a coin toss between B and C, depending on your appetite for attacking potential and CS probability.

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      1. RamaJama
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 13 Years
        1 hour, 23 mins ago

        Cher’s!
        Just think selling Palmer would give me an even bigger benching headache this week

        Darlow
        Senesi, Justin, Gabriel, O’Reilly
        Bruno, Semenyo, Tavernier, MGW
        Haaland, Pedro

        Verbruggen, Welbeck, Palmer, Van Hecke

        1 ft

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    2. RamaJama
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      1 hour, 26 mins ago

      And starting Senesi

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    3. DropkickMurphys
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 20 mins ago

      A, D or A, B

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    4. LeytonOrient
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 13 mins ago

      BD - I’d worry about MGW mins being managed ahead of Villa game

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  5. LeytonOrient
    • 11 Years
    1 hour, 22 mins ago

    Rolling FT, is my XI and bench correct?

    Darlow
    NOR Gabriel Truffert
    Palmer Tavernier Bruno F Semenyo
    Welbeck JP Haaland(c)

    Verbruggen Okafor Kadioglu Hill

    Tempted to start Okafor, but he is flagged and not sure for who.

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    1. DropkickMurphys
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 10 mins ago

      Looks good to me

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    2. RamaJama
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      1 hour, 2 mins ago

      Gtg

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  6. NZREDS
    • 12 Years
    1 hour, 16 mins ago

    Was tossing up whether to move semenyo -> cherki as I may prefer him in the double anyway. Having doubts though. I suppose I could wait a week, save the FT and re assess for next GW. Semenyo is class after all but less of a threat recently. Anyone else with Semenyo considering the switch or sticking with him for this week?

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    1. RamaJama
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      1 hour, 1 min ago

      Sticking

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  7. Letsgo!
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 11 mins ago

    Mings to justin for free?

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    1. RamaJama
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      1 hour, 1 min ago

      Yes

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  8. DARE TO BISCAN
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 6 mins ago

    Bench one:
    a) Strujik
    b) Senesi
    c) Palmer
    d) Welbz

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    1. RamaJama
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      5 mins ago

      D

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    2. Count of Monte Hristo
      • 13 Years
      1 min ago

      D

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  9. SAINTS
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 16 Years
    58 mins ago

    Do I have the right starters here? I'm going mad...

    Darlow
    Gabriel O'Reilly Hill
    Bruno Palmer Semenyo Tavernier Hinshelwood
    Haaland JP

    Subs: Verbruggen Welbeck Struijk Bijol

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    1. RamaJama
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      just now

      Yes

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  10. BR510
      55 mins ago

      Darlow BUR
      Konate MUN Gabriel FUL Hill CRY Alderete WOL Konsa TOT
      Cunha Bruno LIV Rogers TOT Le Fee WOL Semenyo EVE
      Haaland EVE Thiago WHU Bowen BRE
      On bench boost - 1FT 2.0 itb
      1. Konate to NOR
      2. Konate to Saliba, Konsa to NOR next week
      3. Roll, play Konate MUN A
      4. Other?

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      1. Count of Monte Hristo
        • 13 Years
        8 mins ago

        1.

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      2. RamaJama
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 13 Years
        3 mins ago

        1

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        1. BR510
            just now

            NOR or other city defender Guehi and Nunes

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      3. Count of Monte Hristo
        • 13 Years
        54 mins ago

        Should I be starting Ampadu, Welbeck or Van Hecke instead of anyone here?

        Hill Senesi Struijk NOR

        Tavernier Bruno Semenyo Enzo

        Pedro Haaland

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        1. RamaJama
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 13 Years
          3 mins ago

          No, gtg

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        2. BR510
            just now

            No, maybe Welbeck over tavernier

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        3. KostaK
          • 4 Years
          47 mins ago

          Who gets the last spot on this WC? Bruno G, Enzo, Dango, Wilson.
          Also any other changes you’d make?

          Raya Hendo

          Gab Saliba O’Reilly Lacroix Richards

          Bruno Cherki Rogers Grob ?

          Haaland Thiago DCL

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          1. BR510
              44 mins ago

              Dango?! Looks at their fixtures after a resurgent West Ham. He hasn’t scored in about 10 games, 1 assist for me since GW27

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              1. BR510
                  just now

                  Okafor

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              2. SIMBOBIANTHEIII
                  28 mins ago

                  Wilson

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                • KostaK
                  • 4 Years
                  just now

                  Thanks all.
                  Wilson allows Richards > Munoz. That all looks good to me

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              3. BR510
                  39 mins ago

                  Just this week.
                  1. Oreilly EVE
                  2. Saliba FUL

                  Will buy NOR next week anyway, buy now and have FT in 36 or wait and have Saliba and Gabriel for runin

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                  1. SpaceCadet
                    • 12 Years
                    just now

                    1

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                • In Carrick we trust
                  • 8 Years
                  37 mins ago

                  Quick question

                  A. Summerville

                  B. Sarr

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                  1. SIMBOBIANTHEIII
                      4 mins ago

                      B

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                    • SpaceCadet
                      • 12 Years
                      just now

                      B

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                  2. SIMBOBIANTHEIII
                      36 mins ago

                      Best sub 7.3 mid?

                      A KDH
                      B Eze
                      C Casemiro
                      D Anderson
                      E Wilson
                      Gross

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                      1. SIMBOBIANTHEIII
                          16 mins ago

                          F Bruno g
                          G rice

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                          1. SIMBOBIANTHEIII
                              16 mins ago

                              Or someone else?

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                              1. SIMBOBIANTHEIII
                                  just now

                                  Hello....

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                          2. Flynny
                            • 11 Years
                            32 mins ago

                            Hi...how would you fill in the gaps for this wildcard to bb36?

                            2fts. Plan is thiago to welbeck for 36 and maybe move struijk. And rogers to saka 37. Thanks

                            Raya xxx
                            Gabriel oreilly munoz lacroiz struijk
                            Bruno rogers cherki xxx gros
                            Haaland thiago dcl

                            A.....Verbruggen Sarr
                            B ...Henderson taverieer

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                            1. SpaceCadet
                              • 12 Years
                              just now

                              A

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                          3. Aaa
                            • 11 Years
                            30 mins ago

                            A - Verb & Saliba

                            B - Raya & Van Hecke

                            BB GW36

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                            1. Bobby Crush
                              • 11 Years
                              just now

                              B

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                            2. SIMBOBIANTHEIII
                                just now

                                B

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                            3. Bobby Crush
                              • 11 Years
                              30 mins ago

                              Two city defenders, or two palace+cherki?

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                              1. SIMBOBIANTHEIII
                                  22 mins ago

                                  Cherki

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                                  1. Bobby Crush
                                    • 11 Years
                                    just now

                                    Playing time might be an issue, compared to, say, Guehi?

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                              2. Sir Michael Taker
                                • 11 Years
                                27 mins ago

                                I think Newcastle are going to ruin this Brighton love-in. I don't want to hear of the B word as an opposition. 9 times out of 10 we're saying Newcastle away is not a good fixture.They played pretty well at the Emirates. I also think theres goals in the Bournemouth Palace game and the Hills and Senesis are on low ceilings. Wasnt this fixture the infamous 4-4 Mateta hat-trick at Selhurst?

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                                1. Mr. O'Connell
                                  • 13 Years
                                  2 mins ago

                                  Have you seen Newcastle's record against Brighton?

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                              3. WVA
                                • 9 Years
                                16 mins ago

                                How are people feeling about starting Palmer Pedro Enzo etc? Chelsea are so bad and Forest are in very good form. Tempted to start Gross and Justin over them!

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                              4. corderz
                                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                • 11 Years
                                12 mins ago

                                Where should I use a transfer?

                                5FT's + £0.4m

                                Verbruggen Darlow
                                Gabriel Senesi O'Reilly Van Hecke Hill
                                Palmer Bruno Semenyo Gross Tavernier
                                Haaland J.Pedro Calvert-Lewin

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                              5. Kyle2210
                                • 5 Years
                                7 mins ago

                                Hi guys,

                                Start two from Hill, Sensei, Struijk, Van Hecke. Darlow will be GK.

                                Thank you!

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                              6. ShaunGoater123
                                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                • 11 Years
                                4 mins ago

                                Thoughts on this wildcard, set up how I’d start this week and BB next week:

                                Darlow
                                Porro / Gabriel / o’reilly
                                Cherki / Fernandes / Saka / hinselwood
                                Haaland / Thiago / Gyokeres

                                Verbruggen / Munoz / Lacroix / Sarr

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                              7. FPL Blow-In
                                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                • 13 Years
                                3 mins ago

                                What would you do here? 1ft 6.8 itb

                                Verb
                                Gabriel, Nunes, Nico, Bijol*
                                Bruno F, Palmer, Semenyo,
                                Pedro, Thiago, DCL

                                Kelleher, Gordon *, KDH, Cash

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                              8. Stimps
                                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                • 12 Years
                                2 mins ago

                                Start

                                A) Nunes (eve away)
                                B) Castellanos (brentford away)

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