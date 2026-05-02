Dugout Discussion

Arsenal v Fulham team news: Eze + Saka start, Odegaard out

2 May 2026 162 comments
Skonto Rigga Skonto Rigga
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Attention switches to the Premier League title race in the evening kick-off, as Arsenal attempt to go six points clear of Manchester City.

Fulham provide the Gunners’ opposition in the 5.30pm BST match.

TEAM NEWS

Mikel Arteta has made five changes from the midweek draw in Madrid.

The fit-again Bukayo Saka and Eberechi Eze return to the starting XI this evening, while Leandro Trossard is also brought back in.

Noni Madueke and Gabriel Martinelli have to make do with substitute duty but Martin Odegaard is absent entirely. Arteta had raised doubts about the Norwegian’s availability on Friday.

Riccardo Calafiori replaces Piero Hincapie at left-back, too.

In a slightly surprising call, Myles Lewis-Skelly comes into midfield as Martin Zubimendi drops to the bench.

As for Fulham, Marco Silva makes two changes to his side. Both are enforced.

Harrison Reed and Antonee Robinson come into the line-up, with Sander Berge and Ryan Sessegnon unavailable through illness and injury.

LINE-UPS

Arsenal XI: Raya, White, Saliba, Gabriel, Calafiori, Rice, Lewis-Skelly, Eze, Trossard, Saka, Gyokeres

Subs: Arrizabalaga, Mosquera, Hincapie, Jesus, Martinelli, Norgaard, Madueke, Zubimendi, Dowman.

Fulham XI: Leno, Castagne, Andersen, Bassey, Robinson, Reed, Lukic, Smith Rowe, Wilson, Chukwueze, Jimenez.

Subs: Lecomte, Tete, Muniz, Cairney, Bobb, Cuenca, Kusi-Asare, King, Diop.

LIVE GAMEWEEK PAGE!

New to Fantasy Football Scout this season is the Live Gameweek page, which you can see on the side menu.

Here you can follow the scores, watch the defensive contribution (DefCon) points roll in, see who the leading players are for xG and more as the games play out, as seen below:

Eze and Saka
price change predictions
162 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. Mr. O'Connell
    • 13 Years
    2 hours, 39 mins ago

    Eze = xMins god. Who needs goals and assists eh?

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    1. Qaiss
      • 10 Years
      2 hours, 31 mins ago

      He will get them in the games to come

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  2. Sun Jihai
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 14 Years
    2 hours, 38 mins ago

    What a difference a week makes, bookies now have Arsenal 65% chance to win title and West Ham most favourite to go down!

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    1. The Bandit
      • 15 Years
      2 hours, 26 mins ago

      That’s simply because they have points in the bag and City and Spuds are yet to play.

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    2. Bigbars
      • 15 Years
      2 hours, 25 mins ago

      I've always been curious how the CS and Title chance percentages are calculated... actually in fact the xg too... just seems random to a degree like house valuations

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  3. tutankamun
    • 16 Years
    2 hours, 34 mins ago

    Eze off

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    1. Mr. O'Connell
      • 13 Years
      2 hours, 30 mins ago

      CS banked. Excellent

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  4. Moon Dog
      2 hours, 32 mins ago

      Thoughts on Eze tonight?

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      1. Utopsis
        • 6 Years
        1 hour, 37 mins ago

        Really good performance, pulling the strings from deeper a la Odegaard. Not particularly great from an FPL perspective though

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    • Count of Monte Hristo
      • 13 Years
      2 hours, 32 mins ago

      Do any of you have any great film recommendations from the past few years?

      Films I have loved in recent years would be Parasite, Whiplash, The Holdovers, Dune Part l & ll, The Father, Captain Fantastic

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      1. brianutd-why always we? 20
        • 14 Years
        2 hours, 23 mins ago

        FPL bro

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        1. Count of Monte Hristo
          • 13 Years
          2 hours, 6 mins ago

          Move on to the next post, bro.

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        2. The Bandit
          • 15 Years
          1 hour, 56 mins ago

          Because the pages are flying with FPL related comments right? It’s because of miserable sods like you that these boards are dying. Bro.

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          1. brianutd-why always we? 20
            • 14 Years
            4 mins ago

            Night night mummy calling

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      2. Malkmus
        • 14 Years
        2 hours, 9 mins ago

        Weapons is superb.

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        1. Count of Monte Hristo
          • 13 Years
          1 hour, 11 mins ago

          Saw it, loved it,

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    • The Bandit
      • 15 Years
      2 hours, 30 mins ago

      lol, nice save 😆

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    • Evasivo
      • 15 Years
      2 hours, 30 mins ago

      Didn’t realise Def Cons could go down.. Gabriel was on 8 and now 7 😮

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      1. brianutd-why always we? 20
        • 14 Years
        2 hours, 24 mins ago

        Shots off target can loose points for example

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        1. Utopsis
          • 6 Years
          1 hour, 38 mins ago

          That doesn't affect defcons

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          1. brianutd-why always we? 20
            • 14 Years
            3 mins ago

            Correct

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    • brianutd-why always we? 20
      • 14 Years
      2 hours, 27 mins ago

      Triple Arsenal def stay tight

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    • The Philosopher
      • 5 Years
      2 hours, 27 mins ago

      Excellent performance from Arsenal today.

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    • Nightcrawler
      • 6 Years
      2 hours, 26 mins ago

      really weird 2nd half from arsenal. could come back to bite if city turn it up vs brentfrod and palace

      at least there is still the burnley home game in the bank

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    • Moon Dog
        2 hours, 19 mins ago

        Dammit King, what was that...

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      • Assisting the assister
        • 10 Years
        2 hours, 5 mins ago

        3FTs so get 3 Palace players or just a couple? Munoz and Sarr?

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        1. Sailboats
          • 10 Years
          2 hours ago

          Just those 2 for me. Or maybe just Sarr alone.

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        2. Ron_Swanson
          • 15 Years
          1 hour, 50 mins ago

          I’m not sure I’ll get any to be honest. One of their games is a tough one against City so it’s probably a single gameweek really and fixtures after are tough too so don’t want them after

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        3. The Bandit
          • 15 Years
          1 hour, 31 mins ago

          Only one for me, one of those two.

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        4. Freshy
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 15 Years
          1 hour, 26 mins ago

          I think if you had BB there ok
          Dont like Sarr at the cheap mid position

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      • #1 Salah Hater
        • 1 Year
        1 hour, 49 mins ago

        What a player Saka would be if his body was composed of bones rather than glass

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      • Skout
        • 6 Years
        1 hour, 15 mins ago

        Got exact funds for below, thoughts?
        Palmer > Saka
        Pedro > Gyok
        VanHecke > Munoz
        3FT / 2.1 itb

        Verb
        Gabriel O’Reilly VanHecke
        Bruno Palmer Semenyo Tavernier
        Haaland Pedro Welbeck

        Darlow Rayan Hill Struijk

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        1. Dank Squid
          • 7 Years
          1 hour, 5 mins ago

          Gyökeres often blanks in away games, 2/3 away

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      • Dank Squid
        • 7 Years
        58 mins ago

        DZ...slow. Saka, thx for the top 10ks, failed you this time but others still believe

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      • FC Hakkebøf
        • 9 Years
        2 mins ago

        Contemplated all week if I should do Palmer to Saka, but was to worried about his minutes. Might have effictively ruined my chances of winning my ML unless Palmer and Pedro run riot monday. Nobody to blame but my self as I did the same as all the content creators who wildcarded in gw32 did.

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