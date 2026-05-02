Arsenal v Fulham team news: Eze + Saka start, Odegaard out

Attention switches to the Premier League title race in the evening kick-off, as Arsenal attempt to go six points clear of Manchester City.

Fulham provide the Gunners’ opposition in the 5.30pm BST match.

TEAM NEWS

Mikel Arteta has made five changes from the midweek draw in Madrid.

The fit-again Bukayo Saka and Eberechi Eze return to the starting XI this evening, while Leandro Trossard is also brought back in.

Noni Madueke and Gabriel Martinelli have to make do with substitute duty but Martin Odegaard is absent entirely. Arteta had raised doubts about the Norwegian’s availability on Friday.

Riccardo Calafiori replaces Piero Hincapie at left-back, too.

In a slightly surprising call, Myles Lewis-Skelly comes into midfield as Martin Zubimendi drops to the bench.

As for Fulham, Marco Silva makes two changes to his side. Both are enforced.

Harrison Reed and Antonee Robinson come into the line-up, with Sander Berge and Ryan Sessegnon unavailable through illness and injury.

LINE-UPS

Arsenal XI: Raya, White, Saliba, Gabriel, Calafiori, Rice, Lewis-Skelly, Eze, Trossard, Saka, Gyokeres

Subs: Arrizabalaga, Mosquera, Hincapie, Jesus, Martinelli, Norgaard, Madueke, Zubimendi, Dowman.

Fulham XI: Leno, Castagne, Andersen, Bassey, Robinson, Reed, Lukic, Smith Rowe, Wilson, Chukwueze, Jimenez.

Subs: Lecomte, Tete, Muniz, Cairney, Bobb, Cuenca, Kusi-Asare, King, Diop.

LIVE GAMEWEEK PAGE!

New to Fantasy Football Scout this season is the Live Gameweek page, which you can see on the side menu.

Here you can follow the scores, watch the defensive contribution (DefCon) points roll in, see who the leading players are for xG and more as the games play out, as seen below: