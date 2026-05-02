FPL notes: Stach superb, Okafor again + “shell-shocked” Burnley

Leeds United secured another crucial three points on Friday, courtesy of goals from Anton Stach (£4.8m), Noah Okafor (£5.6m) and Dominic Calvert-Lewin (£5.7m).

Here are our Scout Notes from Elland Road.

STACH HAULS

Stach showed his quality once more on Friday, with a superb all-round performance at Elland Road.

The German, who occupied the ‘right No 10’ role in Daniel Farke’s 3-4-2-1 (see the image below), netted the opener with a low strike into the bottom corner from 25 yards out.

The expected goals (xG) value of his strike was merely 0.02.

In his first start after a three-match absence due to injury, Stach racked up four additional shots (five in total) and three chances created.

“He plays outstanding and is one of our key players. [He is best] wherever I need him and want him! He is outstanding in the duels. Can also play higher up. Not a problem to put him in the higher role.” – Daniel Farke on Anton Stach

Notably, Stach is now joint-second for chances created this season, only behind Bruno Fernandes (£10.4m), even though he has made just 26 starts.

Above: Leeds’ average position map v Burnley, featuring Anton Stach (No 18)

FARKE ON OKAFOR + CALVERT-LEWIN

Playing with real purpose after the opener, Leeds extended their lead after the break.

Okafor, who was an injury doubt before the match, continued his purple patch with his sixth goal in seven league games, finishing perfectly from Jayden Bogle’s (£4.5m) clipped delivery.

“His fitness level and work load has improved immensely, his work against the ball. He is a player with big potential and talent, which was always obvious to see throughout his career.” – Daniel Farke on Noah Okafor

Shortly after, Calvert-Lewin poked home a rebound to make it three, having previously been heavily involved in the build-up to Okafor’s strike.

He’s now scored in back-to-back home matches.

“… I always liked his workload against the ball. His pressing ability to win headers, be physical and hold up the ball. Fantastic. The inspiration of the second goal with the backheel kick, he also deserves the goal, sometimes you have to fight for it. It’s like a bottle of ketchup, all comes out at the same time, I hope it does for the upcoming games.” – Daniel Farke on Dominic Calvert-Lewin

Leeds were worthy winners but saw their clean sheet wiped out in the 71st minute, when Loum Tchaouna (£4.8m) smashed it beyond Karl Darlow (£3.9m).

Bogle and Jaka Bijol (£3.9m) at least provided assists, yet it was a quiet night on the defensive contributions (DefCon) front, with no Leeds defender exceeding eight and Pascal Struijk (£4.3m) ending with exactly zero.

Elsewhere, with Gabriel Gudmundsson (£3.8m) sidelined due to injury, Joe Rodon (£3.9m) came back into the team, prompting James Justin (£3.9m) to shift to left wing-back.

The other alterations saw Lucas Perri (£4.4m) and Brenden Aaronson (£5.3m) drop out for Darlow and Stach.

WHO WILL JOIN WOLVES AND BURNLEY?

Image from BBC Sport

Leeds now have 43 points, a tally no side has ever been relegated with in a 38-match Premier League season.

Of course, they aren’t mathematically safe yet, but they’re now up to 14th in the table and nine points in front of Tottenham Hotspur, who face Aston Villa on Sunday.

Simply put, they are very nearly there.

The final relegation spot is now likely to be between Nottingham Forest, West Ham United and Spurs.

Daniel Farke’s men travel to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in Gameweek 36.

JACKSON’S LOSING START

This match marked Burnley’s first since the departure of Scott Parker, with interim coach Mike Jackson leading the team.

He named an unchanged XI from Gameweek 33, while also keeping the same tactical approach (5-4-1).

Consequently, not much changed in terms of the performance, with Burnley vulnerable defensively, especially in the first half.

Further forward, they failed to create a single big chance, with their nine shots generating only 0.53 xG.

“We looked a bit shell-shocked and jittery in the first 25 minutes, but then grew into it. “We need to keep working now. The goal has to be to finish strongly and win a game of football to give our supporters something. The supporters deserve more from our home performances – and it’s up to us to get them with us on Sunday against Villa.” – Mike Jackson

Burnley have now won just one of their last 26 Premier League matches, with Aston Villa up next in Gameweek 36.