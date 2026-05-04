UCL Fantasy: Matchday 16 best differentials

The UEFA Champions League (UCL) continues with the semi-final second-legs, and Matchday 16 provides another opportunity for UCL Fantasy managers to gain rank.

In this article, @FPLReaction picks out the best low-owned options for Matchday 16. These are players and routes who offer genuine upside and could deliver the edge you need heading into the second-legs.

ARSENAL v ATLETICO

It may feel like there are very few ways to gain rank this week, but there are still several routes you can take to move differently from the crowd.

Arsenal vs Atletico stands out as the key fixture for managers looking to take a more aggressive approach. Gaining from an Arsenal clean sheet is difficult – but not impossible. Most managers will lean towards a triple or even quadruple defensive setup, so going all-in with a full defensive stack, including the goalkeeper and all four defenders, could be a viable differential play.

Getting access to the line-ups before the deadline could be crucial here. Although Arsenal are at home, they’ve struggled to convert chances in recent matches. With that in mind, it’s also worth considering backing two or more defenders from the Spanish side.

Arsenal’s latest Premier League performance was encouraging from an attacking perspective. Viktor Gyökeres (€9.0m) and Bukayo Saka (€9.5m) have both seen their appeal rise after strong showings, but Eberechi Eze (€7.5m) looks set to fly under the radar. While Eze hasn’t been consistent this campaign, he’s already delivered returns against sides like Bayern, Leverkusen, and Atletico – highlighting his potential in big games.

The Gunners have been solid defensively throughout the season, so outside of Julián Álvarez (€9.4m), most managers will likely avoid investing in the Atletico attack. That opens the door to more differential options like Antoine Griezmann (€8.6m) – who picked up Player of the Match in the first leg – and Ademola Lookman (€7.0m), who recently found the net against Barcelona.

BAYERN V PSG

Finding differentials – and alternative routes – is much tougher when looking to invest further in the Bayern vs PSG clash.

After the 5-4 goal-fest in the first leg, it’s safe to say most managers won’t be targeting defensive assets here. Instead of loading up on two or three defenders and risking going against popular Arsenal defensive stacks, a more balanced approach could be to select a singular defender from this fixture.

There aren’t many low-owned options from PSG, so attention shifts to Bayern. Players like Jonathan Tah (€5.4m), Josip Stanišić (€4.6m), and Alphonso Davies (€5.2m) stand out. That said, Davies carries additional risk after his half-time substitution in the first leg, which raises concerns about his minutes.

Investing in attack feels far safer, especially given how clinical both sides have been going forward. Jamal Musiala (€8.9m) remains one of the most direct routes into the Bayern attack with under 10% ownership. His latest outing may have put some managers off, but a return of two goals and four assists across a recent five-match stretch highlights just how explosive he can be.

Both Joshua Kimmich (€6.3m) and Aleksandar Pavlović (€5.0m) also offer strong alternative routes. Kimmich brings set-piece responsibility and consistent creativity, while Pavlović heads into the second leg off the back of returns in each of his last two Champions League appearances.

Finding differentials from PSG proves more challenging, mainly due to the high ownership of their key attackers. One option worth considering is João Neves (€6.1m). The central midfielder scored in the previous round, and although he operates deeper, he has already shown he can still contribute in attacking moments.