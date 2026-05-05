Champions League

Predicted line-ups + team news for Champions League Matchday 16

5 May 2026 0 comments
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Our predicted line-ups for UEFA Champions League (UCL) Matchday 16 are here to help managers prepare for another big week of UCL Fantasy.

In this article, you’ll find a guessed starting XI for all four clubs involved.

Note: Predicted line-ups will be updated all the way up to the deadline!

ARSENAL

NEWS

  • Out: Merino (foot), Timber (groin)
  • Now available: Havertz, Odegaard

ATLETICO MADRID

TEAM NEWS

  • Out: Barrios (thigh), Giménez (muscular), González (thigh)
  • Doubtful: Sørloth (hamstring)

UPDATE:

BAYERN

TEAM NEWS

  • Out: Gnabry (adductor), Guerreiro (hamstring)
  • Doubtful: Karl (hamstring)

PSG

TEAM NEWS

  • Out: Chevalier (thigh), Hakimi (thigh)
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