Predicted line-ups + team news for Champions League Matchday 16

Our predicted line-ups for UEFA Champions League (UCL) Matchday 16 are here to help managers prepare for another big week of UCL Fantasy.
In this article, you’ll find a guessed starting XI for all four clubs involved.
Note: Predicted line-ups will be updated all the way up to the deadline!
- READ MORE: UCL Fantasy: Matchday 16 Scout Picks
- READ MORE: UCL Fantasy: Matchday 16 best captains
- READ MORE: UCL Fantasy: Matchday 16 best differentials
ARSENAL
NEWS
- Out: Merino (foot), Timber (groin)
- Now available: Havertz, Odegaard
ATLETICO MADRID
TEAM NEWS
- Out: Barrios (thigh), Giménez (muscular), González (thigh)
- Doubtful: Sørloth (hamstring)
UPDATE:
BAYERN
TEAM NEWS
- Out: Gnabry (adductor), Guerreiro (hamstring)
- Doubtful: Karl (hamstring)
PSG
TEAM NEWS
- Out: Chevalier (thigh), Hakimi (thigh)