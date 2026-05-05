Predicted line-ups + team news for Champions League Matchday 16

Our predicted line-ups for UEFA Champions League (UCL) Matchday 16 are here to help managers prepare for another big week of UCL Fantasy.

In this article, you’ll find a guessed starting XI for all four clubs involved.

Note: Predicted line-ups will be updated all the way up to the deadline!

ARSENAL

NEWS

Out : Merino (foot), Timber (groin)

: Merino (foot), Timber (groin) Now available: Havertz, Odegaard

ATLETICO MADRID

TEAM NEWS

Out : Barrios (thigh), Giménez (muscular), González (thigh)

: Barrios (thigh), Giménez (muscular), González (thigh) Doubtful: Sørloth (hamstring)

UPDATE:

BAYERN

TEAM NEWS

Out : Gnabry (adductor), Guerreiro (hamstring)

: Gnabry (adductor), Guerreiro (hamstring) Doubtful: Karl (hamstring)

PSG

TEAM NEWS