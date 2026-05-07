Pro Pundits - Lateriser

‘Beach’ teams, cups + Arsenal: Who will prosper in Gameweeks 36-38?

7 May 2026 38 comments
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In his latest article, three-time top 200 finisher Lateriser talks about the possible Fantasy Premier League (FPL) impact of teams either having a cup final or being ‘on the beach.’

FPL 2025/26 first draft team reveals: Triple Forest, Everton + Chelsea Gameweek 31 players

We’re in the final stretch of 2025/26, and when it comes to this stage of a season, decisions are largely ‘vibes-dependent’. Quite a few FPL managers have accumulated many transfers, which I reckon is as much of an opportunity as it is a threat.

Such is the flux of our Fixture Ticker, buying Arsenal attackers to replace perfectly decent ones who’ll soon face obliging teams (Chelsea against Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur, for example) might easily cause pain.

BEACH = MORE GOALS

FPL Gameweek 36 early Scout Picks: Five ‘doublers’ included

Going into this stretch, I just want to give a couple of reminders. The final day of a Premier League season is famously known for a higher-than-usual number of goals. So, except for defenders from Arsenal, Manchester City and Crystal Palace, I’d focus on using all transfers for attackers.

Also, the deeper we go, the more ‘loosey-goosey’ it gets. Gameweek 35 brought an above-average goal total, and I expect that trend to continue until the end. That’s because more and more ‘beach teams’ will emerge once things start getting decided.

This often means bigger scores and, in some cases, players’ expected minutes could get a little dodgy. After all, a World Cup quickly follows. If such participants don’t have much to play for, I wonder if they’ll stop risking themselves picking up an injury.

While it’s completely sensible, usually, to chase players with multiple routes to points, like Declan Rice‘s (£7.2m) corners and defensive contribution (DefCon) rewards, I believe that this phase of open-ended games makes it better to chase braces.

ARSENAL’S RUN-IN

It’s also worth seeing how other competitions’ finals could impact the performance of certain teams. Let’s begin with Arsenal.

The Gunners are experiencing an excellent week. Not only is star man Bukayo Saka (£9.9m) back and immediately looking excellent, centre-forward Viktor Gyokeres (£8.9m) has found some form – the ‘Rashford Syndrome’ is well and truly alive, as he’s rumoured to be back with his girlfriend.

League title rivals Man City slipped up on Monday and, 24 hours later, Arsenal had reached the Champions League final.

Lateriser 33

For FPL, the good news is that it’s all still competitive, while there’s a solid amount of rest between remaining matches. The Champions League final takes place six days after Gameweek 38.

As an aside, Saka has four goals and two assists from his latest three against Sunday’s opponents, West Ham United.

PALACE, VILLA + FOREST

Now, a bit about the other cup competitions. Should they overcome Shakhtar Donetsk tonight, Crystal Palace’s Conference League final will be three days after Gameweek 38. We could therefore see mass rotation or the continuation of managed minutes against Arsenal.

Whoever wins the Europa League’s Aston Villa v Nottingham Forest tie will have their final between Gameweeks 37 and 38.

Depending on how much these two have left to play for, this could boost their closing opponents.

THE FA CUP’S EFFECT

The draw for the first round of the 2019/20 FFS Cup

Last but not least, the FA Cup final, taking place on the Saturday of Gameweek 37.

A few days later, Chelsea host Spurs, as Man City travel to Bournemouth. Depending on Gameweek 36’s results, we could see both teams prioritise the Wembley clash.

FINAL THOUGHTS

FPL notes: Bruno haul, Sesko again + Lacroix ban 2

From all of the above, obviously Arsenal’s fixtures are very appealing, but I think Manchester United are another interesting proposition. Champions League qualification is locked in and they could meet Forest just before a Europa League final.

Plus, let’s face it, their new priority is to help Bruno Fernandes (£10.4m) secure a Premier League assists record.

This might be good for Matheus Cunha (£8.1m), Bryan Mbeumo (£8.4m) and Benjamin Sesko (£7.3m). That said, the Slovenian striker had to be subbed off at half-time against Liverpool.

As for myself, I’m not having the best season, so I will be trying a Hail Mary or two before the end. My Triple Captain chip is active for Gameweek 36, and I’m contemplating not using it on Erling Haaland (£14.6m), in the hope of nicking some differential points.

If you want to go deeper into some other punts, you can view our latest episode of The FPL Wire below:

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38 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. FPL Virgin
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 37 mins ago

    Excellent new article on the best Palace defender for the double from a hot, sexy, new and upcoming FPL content creator. Give it a read:

    https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/2026/05/07/updated-who-is-the-best-crystal-palace-defender-for-double-gameweek-36

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    1. Gazwaz80
      • 6 Years
      just now

      Well done Virg.
      "Perseverance is not a long race; it is many short races one after the other."

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  2. sirmorbach
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 33 mins ago

    Hi all. WCd last week, plan was to BB this week. Team as follows.

    Raya / Verbruggen
    Gabriel / Muñoz / O'Reilly / Hill / Justin
    Bruno Fernandes / Rogers / Eze / Cherki / MGW
    Haaland / Welbeck / Thiago

    Eze to Saka, MGW to Hinshelwood/Stach worth a hit? Something else?

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  3. Meta12345
    • 1 Year
    1 hour, 32 mins ago

    Chalobah and mbeumo to oreilly and semenyo captain semenyo OR bruno and watkins to gross and haaland captain haaland?

    Raya
    Gabriel andersen richards
    Fernandes rice mbeumo rogers wilson
    Watkins

    Kelleher virgil thiago pedro

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    1. Meta12345
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 7 mins ago

      I missed chalobah is on bench and virgil plays

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    2. tuturututu
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 2 mins ago

      How in the world you've got no City assets?

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  4. marpy016
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 14 Years
    1 hour, 18 mins ago

    Bowen to Wellbeck for free (playing BB) this week?

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  5. NZREDS
    • 12 Years
    58 mins ago

    3FT

    A)
    Semenyo -> Cherki
    Palmer -> Saka
    Pedro -> Gyokeres
    Will start Hill / Senesi

    B)

    Palmer -> Saka
    Pedro -> Gyokeres
    Senesi -> Lacroix
    Will bench Hill

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  6. Moon Dog
      56 mins ago

      If Villa win this imma need a Liverpool mid for GW37.

      Villa's B team is shite.

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    • NZREDS
      • 12 Years
      56 mins ago

      Further to above - the big question for many this week will be whether to swap Semenyo to Cherki. Any thoughts on this? Too sideways?

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      1. Baps Hunter
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        1 min ago

        I did it. 4 games to go and that's enough time when you look at xGI difference they have.

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    • Nomar
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 16 Years
      30 mins ago

      If this Villa team played last Sunday Spurs would be going down.

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    • Moon Dog
        21 mins ago

        So...

        Gakpo, Szobo, or Wirtz? 😆

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        1. Dynamic Duos
          • 12 Years
          13 mins ago

          Ready for the Brentford determined lose blood bath?

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          1. Moon Dog
              9 mins ago

              I have no idea what that sentence means, but the Europa League Final is just 3 days after the Villa v Liverpool game so Villa will almost certainly play a B team. So I want a Liverpool attacker.

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              1. Dynamic Duos
                • 12 Years
                7 mins ago

                There is way where its best for Brentford to lose to finish 6th and not 5th

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                1. Dynamic Duos
                  • 12 Years
                  6 mins ago

                  If Villa win the cup

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                2. Moon Dog
                    5 mins ago

                    Oh really? That's wild.

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                    1. Dynamic Duos
                      • 12 Years
                      4 mins ago

                      I know right

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                    2. Dynamic Duos
                      • 12 Years
                      2 mins ago

                      So many variables like but that could be the situation, Crazy!

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                    3. Dynamic Duos
                      • 12 Years
                      just now

                      https://www.google.com/amp/s/www.empireofthekop.com/2026/05/04/liverpool-final-day-could-see-brentford-lose-on-purpose/amp/

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            • Baps Hunter
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 8 Years
              8 mins ago

              I am debating between Gakpo and Hinshelwood.

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              1. Baps Hunter
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 8 Years
                just now

                I could get them both for a hit and bench Thiago 😉 Hinshelwood has had extremely good xGi during last two, but he has been wasteful. No double digit returns yet. Blanked vs Burnley. However that 1.03 xG was vs Che. So Liv attack has to be priority.

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          2. The Knights Template
            • 12 Years
            21 mins ago

            Hearing good things about Canvot.

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            1. Hughes Your Daddy
              • 13 Years
              11 mins ago

              Yep, I mentioned him a few weeks back that he was the one - quality player/signing and price point for DCs.

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              1. The Knights Template
                • 12 Years
                just now

                I recall recommending him to all back in GW1!

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          3. Moon Dog
              16 mins ago

              Incredible atmosphere at Villa Park. Can barely hear the commentators!

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            • Udogie-style
              • 2 Years
              13 mins ago

              Who to bench from MGW, Okafor and J. Pedro?

              Cheers.

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            • Hughes Your Daddy
              • 13 Years
              7 mins ago

              Selhurst Park rocking tonight, what an atmosphere - wish I could of been there. Wow Villa 2-0 up, didn't see that.

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              1. Sir Michael Taker
                • 11 Years
                just now

                3-0 now

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                1. Sir Michael Taker
                  • 11 Years
                  just now

                  4-0

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            • Moon Dog
                2 mins ago

                McGinn MVP. Villa's best player.

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                1. Dynamic Duos
                  • 12 Years
                  1 min ago

                  This aged well

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              • Wolfman180
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 12 Years
                1 min ago

                Was considering selling Watkins but now Im not sure. Owners what are we saying?

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                1. Dynamic Duos
                  • 12 Years
                  just now

                  I would does he even start in the league again?

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              • Gazwaz80
                • 6 Years
                1 min ago

                Wow!!

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              • Sir Michael Taker
                • 11 Years
                just now

                Villa will destroy Freiburg by the way. Watch quite a bit of Bundesliga and they are a solid mid table side, would be bottom 6 in England at best

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              • Wolfman180
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 12 Years
                just now

                wow 4-0. I need this v Burnley

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