FPL Gameweek 36: Best chances of goals + assists

Looking for the players with the best chances of attacking returns in Gameweek 36? We’ve broken down the latest Rate My Team (RMT) projections to reveal which players are most likely to score or assist this week.

ATTACKING RETURN PROJECTIONS: TOP 20 PLAYERS

Note: Data comes from our RMT projections

SUMMARY

You can immediately see that two sides completely dominate the top 10 projections this week. One of those teams is, of course, Manchester City, who host both Brentford and Crystal Palace during their Double Gameweek.

The only player projected to exceed 2.0 goals and assists combined is Erling Haaland (£14.7m). Even those captaining him may be hoping he stays relatively quiet this week, especially with many still holding onto their Triple Captain chip and preparing to unleash it. That could take his ‘effective ownership’ past 200%.

Manchester City attackers make up the top four overall projections. Their midfield options continue to dominate discussions within the FPL community, with Rayan Cherki (£6.6m), Jérémy Doku (£6.4m), and Antoine Semenyo (£8.1m) all ranking highly. Semenyo, however, is beginning to frustrate owners after failing to produce a return in each of his previous five outings.

Brighton also feature heavily in the projections this week. The Seagulls welcome an already relegated Wolverhampton Wanderers side as they continue their push for European football. With motivation high and the fixture looking favourable on paper, Brighton will be aiming to take full advantage.

Danny Welbeck (£6.4m) ranks higher than any of his Brighton teammates after producing back-to-back league returns heading into the clash. He joins Kaoru Mitoma (£6.1m), Yankuba Minteh (£5.5m), and Pascal Groß (£5.5m) inside the top 10 projections for Gameweek 36.

Several other key names also feature prominently this week, including Bruno Fernandes (£10.4m), who faces Sunderland, Morgan Rogers (£7.5m), ahead of Aston Villa’s clash with Burnley, and the misfiring Cole Palmer (£10.4m), who takes on Liverpool.