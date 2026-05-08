Miley, Livramento, Schar: Newcastle injury latest for FPL Gameweek 36

Newcastle United confirmed earlier this week that Lewis Miley (leg) will miss the rest of the season with a fractured fibula.

READ MORE: Press conferences for Double Gameweek 36

He joins Emil Krafth (knee) on the Magpies’ long-term injury list.

And Eddie Howe may have to do without two more options in his backline, Tino Livramento (thigh) and Fabian Schar (ankle/foot), for the final three Gameweeks.

“Tino is doing well. He is really improving and he’s back running again, he’s on the grass. I don’t think he will be back this season. I think we could possibly push maybe him for the Fulham game but I think that would silly, really, on his behalf. I think let’s him recover and get a good summer behind him.” – Eddie Howe on Tino Livramento

“Not 100% sure [he’ll play again this season]. His situation was slightly unique. He was very, very close to returning to full fitness and then got this infection. Now, he is building up his strength and resilience again. He is looking a lot more positive in his body at the moment. Whether or not is going to be fit enough to take to the pitch again between now and the end of the season, let’s wait and see.” – Eddie Howe on Fabian Schar

Away from injuries, there was more praise from Howe for £5.4m FPL forward Will Osula, scorer of three goals in four matches.