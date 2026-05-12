Who is suspended in FPL Gameweek 37?

In the Suspension Tightrope, we round up the players serving a ban or returning from the naughty step in Gameweek 37 of the Fantasy Premier League (FPL).

YELLOW CARD ACCUMULATION – NO LONGER A CONCERN

The table above is from the Football Association website and details the cut-off points for the various yellow card thresholds.

Players racking up 5/10 Premier League yellow cards are no longer in danger.

Anyone amassing 15 cautions by the end of 2025/26 would have picked up a three-game ban.

However, no player can now reach the 15 mark by the end of the campaign.

In short, yellow card accumulation is no longer a worry for any Premier League player.

WHICH PLAYERS WILL SERVE SUSPENSIONS IN FPL GAMEWEEK 37?

Joachim Andersen (£4.5m) and Ryan Christie (£4.9m) both saw red for serious foul play in Bournemouth’s win over Fulham in Gameweek 36. They’ll both now serve three-match suspensions. That doesn’t just mean an end to their seasons, but it’ll also rule them out of Gameweek 1 of 2026/27.

Dan Ballard (£4.7m) received a red card for violent conduct in Gameweek 35. He too won’t feature again this campaign.

Mykhailo Mudryk (£4.9m) is the only other player on the suspension list. He hasn’t featured since November 2024 and is in the process of appealing a four-year suspension for doping.

No one returns from a ban in Gameweek 37.