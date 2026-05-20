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FPL Gameweek 38 early Scout Picks: Arsenal + City uncertainty

20 May 2026 41 comments
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For the final time this season, we look ahead to the upcoming Gameweek with our early Scout Picks.

The upcoming Scout Squad nominations, as well as the pre-match press conferences, will help shape our final picks.

However, this early draft, at the very least, offers an insight into the players and teams who will be under consideration.

There are, as ever, certain restrictions for our squad:

  • An £83.0m overall budget for our starting XI
  • An overall squad limit of £100.0m
  • No more than three players per team

GAMEWEEK 38 FIXTURES

Gameweek 38 fixtures, sorted by difficulty on our Season Ticker.

THE LIKELY LADS

FPL notes: Romero's ban length, Cunha up top + Bruno's stats

It’s not a vintage set of Gameweek 38 fixtures, is it?

Even the so-called ‘favourable’ ones on our ticker are not straightforward.

At this early stage, probably the only ‘likely lad’ is Bruno Fernandes (£10.4m) – and even he won’t find it easy, up against a Brighton and Hove Albion defence that has conceded zero or one goals in 15 of their last 18 Premier League matches.

However, Fernandes is chasing down the Premier League’s orthodox assist record, and you can bet your bottom dollar that he’ll be left on the pitch for as long as it takes for him to smash it.

Bruno aside, there are literally dozens of names in some form of contention for the widest-open Scout Picks in a while!

IN CONTENTION

FPL notes: Why Dubravka was benched + can Burnley sign off with a win?

Burnley and Wolverhampton Wanderers rarely feature in the Scout Picks, but could they have a part to play in Gameweek 38?

They meet each other at Turf Moor, and will be doing everything they can to make sure they don’t finish bottom.

The Clarets have performed pretty well under Mike Jackson recently, with a point against Aston Villa, then a narrow loss at Arsenal.

Wingers Jaidon Anthony (£5.0m) and Loum Tchaouna (£4.8m) both carry a threat, while Zian Flemming (£5.3m) has reached double figures for goals.

Over the last six matches, Wolves are among the worst four teams for key passes conceded from the left flank, so the lively Tchaouna could stake a claim.

As for Wolves assets, Mateus Mane (£4.2m) is an option, with a goal, defensive contribution (DefCon) points and the maximum bonus in Gameweek 37. He’s now racked up seven shots and nine chances created across his last four appearances.

Higher in the table, Liverpool, Bournemouth, Brighton, Brentford, Sunderland and Chelsea are all still in the mix for Europe, so there should hopefully be no teamsheet surprises from these clubs.

In terms of Liverpool, they need to mathematically secure a top-five spot when they entertain Brentford. We could be tempted by Mohamed Salah (£14.0m) for his Anfield farewell, but his performances hardly inspire confidence. Will he even start after his rant about the team’s performances and results under Arne Slot?

Dominik Szoboszlai (£7.0m) is probably the stand-out Liverpool attacker, then. He has delivered either a goal, assist or DefCon points in 11 of his last 14 matches.

However, the Reds are in poor defensive form, conceding eight times across their last three games. Given that they often fail to track runners, could Dango Ouattara (£5.6m) or Igor Thiago (£7.3m) make our weekly selection?

Marcos Senesi (£5.2m), James Hill (£4.2m), Rayan (£5.4m), Jack Hinshelwood (£5.2m), Danny Welbeck (£6.4m), Enzo Le Fee (£4.8m), Brian Brobbey (£5.3m), Joao Pedro (£7.4m) and Kieran Dewsbury-Hall (£5.3m) are leading the charge from the other teams.

The match at Craven Cottage may be a dead rubber but Newcastle played some lovely football in Sunday’s win over West Ham United, and opponents Fulham are limping towards the close season.

Bruno Guimaraes (£6.9m) is consequently a midfield candidate. William Osula (£5.5m), fresh from six goals in as many starts, could also get a look-in. The Cottagers, meanwhile, have scored just two goals in six Gameweeks. Could DefCon machine Sven Botman (£4.9m) get a rare Scout Picks nomination?

Elsewhere, with Everton at the wrong end of the table for both goals conceded and expected goals conceded (xGC) in the last six matches, Tottenham Hotspur’s fixture may be better than it initially looks.

Above: The worst defences for expected goals conceded (xGC) in the last six matches

Two of Sunderland’s goals at the Hill Dickinson Stadium on Sunday came down Everton’s left, which should interest Pedro Porro (£5.2m), while Mathys Tel (£6.2m) and Richarlison (£6.4m) are options further forward.

Konstantinos Mavropanos (£4.5m), Crysencio Summerville (£5.4m), Jarrod Bowen (£7.7m) and Taty Castellanos (£5.5m) are names to consider at West Ham.

Finally, what do we do with Manchester City and Arsenal assets now that the title is decided?

You could argue the case for Erling Haaland (£14.7m) and co, as Pep Guardiola may want to sign off his tenure in style with a win at the Etihad.

Aston Villa may also be hungover come next Sunday, as they have a European final to contest beforehand. Friday’s win over Liverpool secured Champions League qualification for the Villans, too, leaving plenty of uncertainty about what Unai Emery’s line-up will be.

As for the Gunners, will Mikel Arteta give rests to, or manage the minutes of, the likes of Gabriel Magalhaes (£7.3m) and Bukayo Saka (£10.0m) ahead of the Champions League final? One to ponder after we’ve heard Mikel Arteta’s pre-match presser. If Arteta gives an indication he’ll send out a strong team, they’ll be in the Scout Picks mix.

THE LONGER SHOTS

FPL notes: Palace + Stach injuries, Glasner on Gameweek 38 2

While we’ve talked up Newcastle, if Raul Jimenez (£6.0m) still isn’t fit enough to start, Fulham’s Antonee Robinson (£4.9m) could be on penalties and carries assist potential from open play.

Given the Hammers’ struggles, particularly at the back, maybe we’re overlooking Dominic Calvert-Lewin (£5.8m), too? West Ham have to win on Sunday, which could leave space open at the rear for Leeds.

Nordi Mukiele (£4.6m) and Marc Cucurella (£6.1m) are possibly defenders to consider at the Stadium of Light in what could be an edgy match on Wearside.

Morgan Gibbs-White (£7.5m) is another ‘longer shot’ at home to Bournemouth.

GAMEWEEK 38 EARLY SCOUT PICKS

41 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. Ha.
    • 10 Years
    2 hours, 22 mins ago

    1FT.

    Pedro >

    1. Richarlison
    2. Flemming

    Captain?

    A. Kroupi (I have won my H2H league and so nothing to really play for...)
    B. Haaland

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    1. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 21 mins ago

      2

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  2. AC/DC AFC
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    2 hours, 9 mins ago

    Could do with a Free Hit ...

    Anyone saved theirs?

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    1. Ha.
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 29 mins ago

      I think there's going to be so much rotation and so many random goals this week that even FHers will struggle to pick the right players

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      1. AC/DC AFC
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        2 mins ago

        Yeah

        I loosely play another version of the game on 365, which is normally an after thought

        At first it was the opposite moves to what I did in my actual FPL team

        However, I haven't bothered to use the wildcard as it hasn't been needed and the UX is a bit fiddly.

        At least I can dump all my Arsenal and Man City players from that squad.

        That said, there's genuine reasons that many of the main picks might start their final league matches.

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    2. Pompel
      • 12 Years
      50 mins ago

      Would be a good idea - at least give us 2 extra FT's for final gw

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  3. jon.williams
    • 6 Years
    2 hours, 7 mins ago

    At 116k and want to beat my previous best OR of 96k. 1FT, happy to take a -4. Currently thinking:
    Welbeck -> DCL
    Gyok -> Richarlison (bit of a Hail Mary)
    Terrible ideas?

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    1. Ha.
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 28 mins ago

      Keep Welbz

      Gyok to Richarlison or Flemming

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    2. Eze Come, Eze Go
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 23 mins ago

      I fancy Richarlison or Bowen

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    3. Studs Up
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 8 mins ago

      Osula is the weapon of choice

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    4. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      44 mins ago

      Don't take the hit if you don't want to hurt rank

      Unless you know a player is out with no bench cover etc

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  4. Eze Come, Eze Go
    • 1 Year
    2 hours, 2 mins ago

    Morning all! G2G other than the one free transfer options below?

    1. Thiago > Bowen
    2. Thiago > Richarlison
    3. Any other options?

    Raya
    O’Reilly - Gabriel - Hill
    Semenyo - Fernandes - Grob - Saka (C)
    Haaland - DCL - Thiago*

    Dubravka - KDH - Van Hecke - Hill

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    1. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 14 mins ago

      I'd probably keep Thiago and sell Saka or Gabriel in your position

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  5. Golden Oldies
    • 16 Years
    2 hours, 2 mins ago

    Sunderland and Chelsea both need to win.. don't see that game being "edgy".. can see it being open and good for attackers

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    1. Digital-Real
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 39 mins ago

      The game which is going under the radar is Ful vs New. There's goals in that match.

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    2. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 25 mins ago

      I think it will be 1-0 to Sunderland

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  6. Nickyboy
    • 15 Years
    2 hours, 1 min ago

    Currently have 6 Arsenal + Palace players, what to do? Just start the Arsenal players and hope they play? Try to remove at least a couple of them (maybe the Palace players) out? I have 2 FT

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    1. Ha.
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 21 mins ago

      12 players from two teams?

      Mate that's cheating

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    2. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      46 mins ago

      Take out the Palace players

      Arteta will probably want the points still and may start them then rotate into the second half

      Saying that

      It's only 10 days till the final so rest may be on the cards

      PSG lost their last game 3 days ago so are in training mode

      Does a competitive match help Arsenal? Probably not

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  7. The Hunt
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 16 Years
    1 hour, 58 mins ago

    No Mavro? 😯

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  8. ShaunGoater123
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    1 hour, 52 mins ago

    Opinions on whether Salah will start this weekend? Always planned on getting him in for one last week, but now thinking he might only come off the bench for 20 mins maybe so not sure its worth the -4 i would need to get there.

    Thoughts?

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    1. Ha.
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 14 mins ago

      Wouldn't get sentimental about it

      He's washed

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    2. Nickyboy
      • 15 Years
      1 hour, 13 mins ago

      I'm not sure I would go there, particularly after Salah's comments

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    3. I have no Wirtz
        13 mins ago

        Depends what is at stake for you now that the season is coming to a close.

        You will not get any net points from Salah, but might get a warm feeling of ending the Heavy Metal era with your head up high. Salah is not winning anything in the future.

        But neither Slot will win ever again an honour in English football. He just isn’t any good.

        It’s truly a question of nostalgia, so what’s left for you points wise to fight for?

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    4. estheblessed
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 40 mins ago

      Im trying to catch an opponent who is 20 points above me!

      How is this looking? I think Captain choice is crucial:

      Roefs
      Saliba, O'Reilly, Gabriel
      MGW, Bruno, Gross, Semenyo
      Watkins, Haaland, Bowen

      Kelleher, Dango, Thiaw, Keane

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      1. photek
        • 13 Years
        1 hour, 26 mins ago

        I'm in a similar boat and have the same 3 City players, worried about Pep rotation now and don't know who to captain

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        1. estheblessed
          • 11 Years
          1 hour, 19 mins ago

          Its impossible to decide isnt it!? Im just glad I have Bowen and MGW as I think they will do well or at least play 90 mins!

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      2. AC/DC AFC
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        1 hour, 19 mins ago

        I doubt you'll make 20 points without a chip in a single Gw

        Unless there's loads of rotation and you get it right

        How many FTs do you have?

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        1. estheblessed
          • 11 Years
          1 hour, 12 mins ago

          Just 1!

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    5. cescpistols1
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 32 mins ago

      Choose one option for a GW38 punt:

      A. Lacroix -> Pedro Porro & play Hill (nfo)
      B. Lacroix + Gordon -> Danso + Wirtz (-4)
      C. J.Pedro + Gordon -> Bowen + Bruno G (-4)

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      1. Ha.
        • 10 Years
        54 mins ago

        A

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    6. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 28 mins ago

      Who is better? Less pressure on Burnley than West Ham.

      1. Bowen
      2. Anthony
      3. DCL
      4. A N Other

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      1. estheblessed
        • 11 Years
        1 hour, 9 mins ago

        West Ham have to go for it ... I would go with Bowen although he has been very poor (as have WH).

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    7. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 16 mins ago

      Good morning all!! Have 0.6 in the kitty and 1 free transfer… have no idea what to do now with triple city and triple arsenal… any advice as to where to use my 1 free transfer??

      Raya
      Gabriel O’Reilly Kadioglu
      Saka Bruno Cunha Semenyo
      Haaland Thiago Welbeck
      Subs Darlow Wilson Munoz Heaven

      Cheers everyone!!

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      1. Conners
        • 7 Years
        3 mins ago

        Semenyo to Szoboszlai?

        I don't see much point in owning a highly-owned, rotation risk player in the final GW - that's going to be my move.

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        1. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          just now

          Great call mate!! I agree!! Do you think Saka starts??

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    8. RamaJama
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      1 hour, 16 mins ago

      What should be the priority for my last transfer this season?

      Darlow
      Saka Bruno Cherki MGW Trossard
      Haaland Pedro

      Sub: Verbruggen Welbeck

      The ones I’m chasing 10 points hasn’t MGW, Trossard, Pedro and Darlow

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    9. Bavarian
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 6 mins ago

      Thiago or JP >> Bowen?

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      1. RamaJama
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 13 Years
        just now

        Jp

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    10. jeffa79
      • 12 Years
      39 mins ago

      Bench 2 from:

      A) Hill
      B) Tarkowski
      C) Diop
      D) Diouf
      E) De Cuyper

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    11. myteamissheeeeeeeet
      • 16 Years
      8 mins ago

      Any help very much appreciated please as I’m neck & neck in a few of my mini leagues.
      1 FT with 0.4 in the bank and haven’t got a clue who is even going to start!

      Darlow
      Gabriel NOR Van Hecke
      Saka Bruno Semenyo KDH
      Haaland DCL Gykores

      Verb Justin Hill Gomez.

      Am I looking to get Saka & Gykores out?

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