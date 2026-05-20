FPL Gameweek 38 early Scout Picks: Arsenal + City uncertainty

For the final time this season, we look ahead to the upcoming Gameweek with our early Scout Picks.

The upcoming Scout Squad nominations, as well as the pre-match press conferences, will help shape our final picks.

However, this early draft, at the very least, offers an insight into the players and teams who will be under consideration.

There are, as ever, certain restrictions for our squad:

An £83.0m overall budget for our starting XI

An overall squad limit of £100.0m

No more than three players per team

GAMEWEEK 38 FIXTURES

Gameweek 38 fixtures, sorted by difficulty on our Season Ticker.

THE LIKELY LADS

It’s not a vintage set of Gameweek 38 fixtures, is it?

Even the so-called ‘favourable’ ones on our ticker are not straightforward.

At this early stage, probably the only ‘likely lad’ is Bruno Fernandes (£10.4m) – and even he won’t find it easy, up against a Brighton and Hove Albion defence that has conceded zero or one goals in 15 of their last 18 Premier League matches.

However, Fernandes is chasing down the Premier League’s orthodox assist record, and you can bet your bottom dollar that he’ll be left on the pitch for as long as it takes for him to smash it.

Bruno aside, there are literally dozens of names in some form of contention for the widest-open Scout Picks in a while!

IN CONTENTION

Burnley and Wolverhampton Wanderers rarely feature in the Scout Picks, but could they have a part to play in Gameweek 38?

They meet each other at Turf Moor, and will be doing everything they can to make sure they don’t finish bottom.

The Clarets have performed pretty well under Mike Jackson recently, with a point against Aston Villa, then a narrow loss at Arsenal.

Wingers Jaidon Anthony (£5.0m) and Loum Tchaouna (£4.8m) both carry a threat, while Zian Flemming (£5.3m) has reached double figures for goals.

Over the last six matches, Wolves are among the worst four teams for key passes conceded from the left flank, so the lively Tchaouna could stake a claim.

As for Wolves assets, Mateus Mane (£4.2m) is an option, with a goal, defensive contribution (DefCon) points and the maximum bonus in Gameweek 37. He’s now racked up seven shots and nine chances created across his last four appearances.

Higher in the table, Liverpool, Bournemouth, Brighton, Brentford, Sunderland and Chelsea are all still in the mix for Europe, so there should hopefully be no teamsheet surprises from these clubs.

In terms of Liverpool, they need to mathematically secure a top-five spot when they entertain Brentford. We could be tempted by Mohamed Salah (£14.0m) for his Anfield farewell, but his performances hardly inspire confidence. Will he even start after his rant about the team’s performances and results under Arne Slot?

Dominik Szoboszlai (£7.0m) is probably the stand-out Liverpool attacker, then. He has delivered either a goal, assist or DefCon points in 11 of his last 14 matches.

However, the Reds are in poor defensive form, conceding eight times across their last three games. Given that they often fail to track runners, could Dango Ouattara (£5.6m) or Igor Thiago (£7.3m) make our weekly selection?

Marcos Senesi (£5.2m), James Hill (£4.2m), Rayan (£5.4m), Jack Hinshelwood (£5.2m), Danny Welbeck (£6.4m), Enzo Le Fee (£4.8m), Brian Brobbey (£5.3m), Joao Pedro (£7.4m) and Kieran Dewsbury-Hall (£5.3m) are leading the charge from the other teams.

The match at Craven Cottage may be a dead rubber but Newcastle played some lovely football in Sunday’s win over West Ham United, and opponents Fulham are limping towards the close season.

Bruno Guimaraes (£6.9m) is consequently a midfield candidate. William Osula (£5.5m), fresh from six goals in as many starts, could also get a look-in. The Cottagers, meanwhile, have scored just two goals in six Gameweeks. Could DefCon machine Sven Botman (£4.9m) get a rare Scout Picks nomination?

Elsewhere, with Everton at the wrong end of the table for both goals conceded and expected goals conceded (xGC) in the last six matches, Tottenham Hotspur’s fixture may be better than it initially looks.

Above: The worst defences for expected goals conceded (xGC) in the last six matches

Two of Sunderland’s goals at the Hill Dickinson Stadium on Sunday came down Everton’s left, which should interest Pedro Porro (£5.2m), while Mathys Tel (£6.2m) and Richarlison (£6.4m) are options further forward.

Konstantinos Mavropanos (£4.5m), Crysencio Summerville (£5.4m), Jarrod Bowen (£7.7m) and Taty Castellanos (£5.5m) are names to consider at West Ham.

Finally, what do we do with Manchester City and Arsenal assets now that the title is decided?

You could argue the case for Erling Haaland (£14.7m) and co, as Pep Guardiola may want to sign off his tenure in style with a win at the Etihad.

Aston Villa may also be hungover come next Sunday, as they have a European final to contest beforehand. Friday’s win over Liverpool secured Champions League qualification for the Villans, too, leaving plenty of uncertainty about what Unai Emery’s line-up will be.

As for the Gunners, will Mikel Arteta give rests to, or manage the minutes of, the likes of Gabriel Magalhaes (£7.3m) and Bukayo Saka (£10.0m) ahead of the Champions League final? One to ponder after we’ve heard Mikel Arteta’s pre-match presser. If Arteta gives an indication he’ll send out a strong team, they’ll be in the Scout Picks mix.

THE LONGER SHOTS

While we’ve talked up Newcastle, if Raul Jimenez (£6.0m) still isn’t fit enough to start, Fulham’s Antonee Robinson (£4.9m) could be on penalties and carries assist potential from open play.

Given the Hammers’ struggles, particularly at the back, maybe we’re overlooking Dominic Calvert-Lewin (£5.8m), too? West Ham have to win on Sunday, which could leave space open at the rear for Leeds.

Nordi Mukiele (£4.6m) and Marc Cucurella (£6.1m) are possibly defenders to consider at the Stadium of Light in what could be an edgy match on Wearside.

Morgan Gibbs-White (£7.5m) is another ‘longer shot’ at home to Bournemouth.

GAMEWEEK 38 EARLY SCOUT PICKS