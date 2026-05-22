FPL Gameweek 38: Best chances of goals + assists

Looking for the players with the best chances of attacking returns in Gameweek 38? We’ve broken down the latest Rate My Team (RMT) projections to reveal which players are most likely to score or assist this week.

ATTACKING RETURN PROJECTIONS: TOP 20 PLAYERS

Note: Data comes from our RMT projections

SUMMARY

Erling Haaland (£14.7m) tops the projected points rankings heading into the final Gameweek. Manchester City may have little left to play for, but Haaland will not miss out on the chance to further improve his numbers. The Norwegian has already produced 27 goals and eight assists this season, ahead of the clash with an Aston Villa side in party mode.

Among the other leading projections are Chelsea’s Cole Palmer (£10.4m), Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah (£14.0m), and West Ham United talisman Jarrod Bowen (£7.7m). Penalty-taking responsibilities bolster their projected numbers.

West Ham need a win to keep their survival hopes alive, so Bowen will once again carry huge attacking responsibility. The concern is his recent form; he hasn’t scored since Gameweek 24.

Burnley players also make a rare appearance among the top projected assets this week. Despite already suffering relegation, they face bottom-side Wolverhampton Wanderers at home after a dreadful campaign from Wolves.

Both Zian Flemming (£5.4m) and Jaidon Anthony (£5.0m) have already reached double figures for goal contributions this season. Because of that, neither would be a surprise scorer in the final round.

Several popular FPL assets also project well this week. Bruno Fernandes (£10.4m) heads into Manchester United’s meeting with Brighton and Hove Albion after producing more than 30 attacking returns this season.

There is slightly more uncertainty around Bukayo Saka (£10.0m), though. Arsenal have a Champions League final approaching, so rotation or reduced minutes remain a real possibility.