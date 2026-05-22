Gana, Grealish, Branthwaite: Everton injury latest for FPL Gameweek 38

Idrissa Gana Gueye has a “50-50” chance of being involved in Everton’s trip to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

READ MORE: Press conferences for Gameweek 38

The midfielder has been sidelined since the end of April with a “slight” injury.

“[Gana] has been on the grass. I would say there’s probably a 50-50 chance that he could be involved. We’ll know a bit more once we’ve trained and seen him over the next couple of days. He’s not trained with the team, at the moment, so that would be where we’re at with him.” – David Moyes

Speaking at Friday’s press conference, David Moyes confirmed that Jarrad Branthwaite (hamstring) and Jack Grealish (foot) remain sidelined.

“Jarrad is making good progress, which you would expect, and moving on. Jarrad has got a programme certainly through the summer. “We’ve looked after Jack all the time since his injury and Jack’s injury is coming on. He had quite a bad break in his foot, which has been pinned and it’s looking in good order now. The surgeon has been speaking very well about it and thinks it’s healing greatly. Normally, a player would go back to their parent club and be looked after from there but we’ll continue doing our best for Jack.” – David Moyes

Moyes could help his old club, West Ham United, by beating Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday, and it sounds like he’ll not be sending out the reserves or youth products.