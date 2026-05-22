Timber, Merino + rotation: Arsenal injury latest for FPL Gameweek 38

Mikel Merino (foot) could return to full training on Friday, and Jurrien Timber (ankle) may follow suit. Although Mikel Arteta did say that the Dutchman was behind his Arsenal teammate in his recovery.

READ MORE: Press conferences for Gameweek 38

“I think Mikel is going to start to train with the group tomorrow. Today he has done a little bit, it was just a light session, obviously. “Jurrien, let’s hope he can do the same in the next few days but he’s still a little bit further behind Mikel at the moment.” – Mikel Arteta

Ben White is out for the season after suffering a “significant” knee injury in the win over West Ham United.

There were no other injuries reported in Arteta’s presser.

Bukayo Saka, David Raya and William Saliba were all absent from team training on Thursday but reports suggest they were doing individual work. Meanwhile, Max Dowman was also missing – because he is sitting his GCSE exams!

With the title secured, Arteta was asked about his side’s Gameweek 38 preparations and, more importantly, the upcoming UEFA Champions League final.

Alas, the Arsenal boss wasn’t much use when it came to helping us guess Sunday’s lineup.