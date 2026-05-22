Timber, Merino + rotation: Arsenal injury latest for FPL Gameweek 38

Mikel Merino (foot) could return to full training on Friday, and Jurrien Timber (ankle) may follow suit. Although Mikel Arteta did say that the Dutchman was behind his Arsenal teammate in his recovery.
- READ MORE: Press conferences for Gameweek 38
“I think Mikel is going to start to train with the group tomorrow. Today he has done a little bit, it was just a light session, obviously.
“Jurrien, let’s hope he can do the same in the next few days but he’s still a little bit further behind Mikel at the moment.” – Mikel Arteta
Ben White is out for the season after suffering a “significant” knee injury in the win over West Ham United.
There were no other injuries reported in Arteta’s presser.
Bukayo Saka, David Raya and William Saliba were all absent from team training on Thursday but reports suggest they were doing individual work. Meanwhile, Max Dowman was also missing – because he is sitting his GCSE exams!
With the title secured, Arteta was asked about his side’s Gameweek 38 preparations and, more importantly, the upcoming UEFA Champions League final.
Alas, the Arsenal boss wasn’t much use when it came to helping us guess Sunday’s lineup.
“We had 48 hours to enjoy the success of winning the league. Now, tomorrow and Saturday, we’re going to prepare really well because we need to now lift again our habits and the standards that we normally do things to be in the best possible way to compete on Sunday.
“We’ll have a little window then again to celebrate, to lift the trophy in the manner that deserves it, to connect with the people that we have constantly around us, but then we have six days to write a new history in this football club.” – Mikel Arteta