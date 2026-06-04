Fantasy FIFA World Cup 2026 team reveal: 12 Scouting Bonus picks!

In this article, Greyhead – who came 33rd in the world in last summer’s FIFA Club World Cup Fantasy and has four top 10k FPL finishes – reveals his current team for Round 1 of Fantasy FIFA World Cup 2026.

He discusses some of the key players catching his eye and the initial Booster strategy being considered.

Before reading any further, you should know that I always play these summer tournaments aggressively. I see them as a holiday romance: one that you will remember fondly, but not one that you’d take home to see your family.

So, whilst I am hideously cautious when it comes to Fantasy Premier League (FPL), my approach is to actively pursue risks. Particularly with the strong lure of Scouting Bonus rewards, and there being no real guarantee that big names will start in some of the very lopsided group games, whether that be in Round 1, 2 or 3.

CHIP STRATEGY

With that disclaimer out of the way, here is my current plan. I want Erling Haaland ($10.5m) to be my 12th Man in the first round, capitalising on Norway’s very tempting opener. I don’t think I want him after that.

The alternative is to wait until Round 2, but I suspect there’ll be some surprises in the Brazil, France and Spain line-ups, which would lead to disappointment. So, for now, all in on Erling.

To top off my chip plans, I will definitely be Wildcarding in Round 3 to allow myself a virtual Free Hit and then sort the rest of the chips out later.

I’m not a fan of the Maximum Captain tool because there are plenty of chances in the group games to get a good haul without using it.





The rest of this article below is completely free to read but requires a Fantasy Football Scout user account for access – you can get yours at no cost here

MORE TEAM REVEALS