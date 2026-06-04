Team Reveals

Fantasy FIFA World Cup 2026 team reveal: 12 Scouting Bonus picks!

4 June 2026 9 comments
Greyhead Greyhead
Share:

In this article, Greyhead – who came 33rd in the world in last summer’s FIFA Club World Cup Fantasy and has four top 10k FPL finishes – reveals his current team for Round 1 of Fantasy FIFA World Cup 2026.

He discusses some of the key players catching his eye and the initial Booster strategy being considered.

Before reading any further, you should know that I always play these summer tournaments aggressively. I see them as a holiday romance: one that you will remember fondly, but not one that you’d take home to see your family.

So, whilst I am hideously cautious when it comes to Fantasy Premier League (FPL), my approach is to actively pursue risks. Particularly with the strong lure of Scouting Bonus rewards, and there being no real guarantee that big names will start in some of the very lopsided group games, whether that be in Round 1, 2 or 3.

CHIP STRATEGY

FIFA World Cup Fantasy 2026: first draft + chip strategy 1

With that disclaimer out of the way, here is my current plan. I want Erling Haaland ($10.5m) to be my 12th Man in the first round, capitalising on Norway’s very tempting opener. I don’t think I want him after that.

The alternative is to wait until Round 2, but I suspect there’ll be some surprises in the Brazil, France and Spain line-ups, which would lead to disappointment. So, for now, all in on Erling.

To top off my chip plans, I will definitely be Wildcarding in Round 3 to allow myself a virtual Free Hit and then sort the rest of the chips out later.

I’m not a fan of the Maximum Captain tool because there are plenty of chances in the group games to get a good haul without using it.

 

1



The rest of this article below is completely free to read but requires a Fantasy Football Scout user account for access – you can get yours at no cost here

1

MORE TEAM REVEALS

9 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. z13
    • 1 Year
    1 hour, 23 mins ago

    Why is Merino on no one's radar, 0.6%? He scored 6 goals in qualifying? If he starts today's friendly I think he's a lock in my team. 6.2m as well.

    Open Controls
    1. TheBiffas
      • 5 Years
      4 mins ago

      Where does he play?

      Open Controls
      1. Funkyav
        • 16 Years
        2 mins ago

        from the bench at best id imagine

        Open Controls
  2. Winging it
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 20 mins ago

    I'm surprised at how low the ownership for Turkey players is, especially Guler and Yildiz. Really like their group stage fixtures.

    Open Controls
    1. Sir Michael Taker
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 12 mins ago

      I suspect its because they are in one of those harder to call groups, wouldn't shock you if any of the 4 won the group or finished bottom. I agree though I thought they were the best team in that group on pure ability (if they turned up) and should win it

      Open Controls
      1. JBG
        • 8 Years
        7 mins ago

        Have Yildiz in my team, but that last part you wrote in parentese is accurate for the Turkish national team, if they turn up. They have a bad habit of underestimating the so called bad teams ans then their own attitude and abilities get worse because of it sadly

        Open Controls
    2. TheBiffas
      • 5 Years
      2 mins ago

      I will have one of Yildiz / Calhanoglu / Guler, currently leaning Calhanoglu for the set pieces

      Open Controls
  3. mengl009
    • 3 Years
    38 mins ago

    The author mentions using the 12th Man chip on MD1 and following up with the Wildcard for MD3. My thought was only 1 of the 5 chips could be used?

    Open Controls
    1. Bobby Digital
      • 8 Years
      25 mins ago

      One booster per round

      Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.