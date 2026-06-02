The countdown to the 2026 FIFA World Cup ramps up a notch now with the official Fantasy game going live.

In this article, international fantasy whizz @FPLAguero_ – the recent AFCON Fantasy winner – will share his current first draft team for FIFA World Cup Fantasy 2026.

He discusses some of the key players catching his eye, the nations he’s targeting early on and the initial strategy he’s considering for the group stage.

EARLY THOUGHTS ON BOOSTER/CHIP STRATEGY

At the moment, the plan is to activate the 12th Man chip in Round 2, most likely on a France or Brazil attacker, before using the Wildcard in Round 3. That approach allows me to play aggressively across the opening two rounds and fully target short-term upside rather than worrying too much about long-term squad structure.

With the Wildcard still available in Round 3, I’m comfortable taking a few calculated risks and prioritising elite fixtures early on.

It also helps cover potential rotation in the final group-stage matches. Historically, we’ve seen qualified teams rest key players once progression is secured, so having the ability to completely reset the squad at that point feels extremely valuable. Two full Rounds to attack fixtures aggressively before shifting focus towards the knockout rounds feels ideal.

WORLD CUP FANTASY DRAFT