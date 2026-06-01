World Cup Fantasy 2026

Fantasy FIFA World Cup 2026 team reveal: Max Captain active!

1 June 2026 5 comments
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The countdown to the 2026 FIFA World Cup ramps up a notch now with the official Fantasy game going live.

In this article, international fantasy whizz @MeijersDavid – 2nd in Fantasy Bundesliga last season and a top 100 finisher in the last two UCL Fantasy campaigns – will share his current first draft team for FIFA World Cup Fantasy 2026.

He discusses some of the key players catching his eye, the nations he’s targeting early on and the initial strategy he’s considering for the group stage.

Of course, this is only an early draft, and plenty could still change before the deadline with friendlies, injuries and confirmed line-ups all still to come. But for now, this is where his thinking currently stands ahead of the tournament start.

EARLY THOUGHTS ON BOOSTER/CHIP STRATEGY

Before we dive into the first draft, it’s worth outlining my current chip strategy for the group stage.

For Round 1, I plan to use the Maximum Captain chip rather than saving it for the latter stages of the tournament, where huge hauls tend to become much rarer. It also removes the pressure of sticking with an early captain return when there’s still potential for a much bigger score later in the round.

Then, in Round 2, I’ll activate the 12th Man chip. The current plan is to include two of Lamine Yamal (€10.0m), Vinícius Júnior (€10.0m) and Ousmane Dembélé (€10.0m) in my squad, while using the chip to bring in the third. Having V. Júnior as the 12th Man would also give me triple Brazil attack for that very appealing fixture against Haiti.

For Round 3, I’m planning to use the Wildcard. Rotation could become a major factor by that point, and several of the players currently in my draft will face tougher fixtures. The Wildcard gives me the flexibility to react quickly, reshuffle the squad and target some strong one-week punts heading into the knockout stages.

With that strategy in mind, let’s get into the squad.

WORLD CUP FANTASY DRAFT

 

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5 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. JBG
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 4 mins ago

    Anyone else annoyed/put off by some of the kickoff times??

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    1. SpaceCadet
      • 12 Years
      1 hour ago

      Yes

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    2. Holmes
      • 12 Years
      34 mins ago

      Not really, it has been same story for last few WCs. Rarely get to watch more than one match per day.

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    3. x.jim.x
      • 11 Years
      11 mins ago

      Yes, I don't think we've ever had 13 hours difference between match times before. Got lucky with England's schedule, all things considered, but it doesn't really feel like a World Cup unless you're watching every game.

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    4. Nightcrawler
      • 7 Years
      3 mins ago

      I'll hardly watch a game this WC. Close to 12 hour time zone difference. Might give the fantasy game a go to keep some interest in the WC otherwise it might as well be a Copa America for me.

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