Fantasy FIFA World Cup 2026 team reveal: Max Captain active!

The countdown to the 2026 FIFA World Cup ramps up a notch now with the official Fantasy game going live.

In this article, international fantasy whizz @MeijersDavid – 2nd in Fantasy Bundesliga last season and a top 100 finisher in the last two UCL Fantasy campaigns – will share his current first draft team for FIFA World Cup Fantasy 2026.

He discusses some of the key players catching his eye, the nations he’s targeting early on and the initial strategy he’s considering for the group stage.

Of course, this is only an early draft, and plenty could still change before the deadline with friendlies, injuries and confirmed line-ups all still to come. But for now, this is where his thinking currently stands ahead of the tournament start.

EARLY THOUGHTS ON BOOSTER/CHIP STRATEGY

Before we dive into the first draft, it’s worth outlining my current chip strategy for the group stage.

For Round 1, I plan to use the Maximum Captain chip rather than saving it for the latter stages of the tournament, where huge hauls tend to become much rarer. It also removes the pressure of sticking with an early captain return when there’s still potential for a much bigger score later in the round.

Then, in Round 2, I’ll activate the 12th Man chip. The current plan is to include two of Lamine Yamal (€10.0m), Vinícius Júnior (€10.0m) and Ousmane Dembélé (€10.0m) in my squad, while using the chip to bring in the third. Having V. Júnior as the 12th Man would also give me triple Brazil attack for that very appealing fixture against Haiti.

For Round 3, I’m planning to use the Wildcard. Rotation could become a major factor by that point, and several of the players currently in my draft will face tougher fixtures. The Wildcard gives me the flexibility to react quickly, reshuffle the squad and target some strong one-week punts heading into the knockout stages.

With that strategy in mind, let’s get into the squad.

WORLD CUP FANTASY DRAFT