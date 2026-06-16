World Cup Fantasy notes: Araujo goal, Nunez early sub + Valverde poor

Saudi Arabia and Uruguay faced off in Miami as Group H got underway, with both nations aiming to start their World Cup campaign on a positive note.

Uruguay arrived as favourites on paper, but Saudi Arabia had already shown in previous tournaments that they are capable of causing problems against higher-ranked opposition. An entertaining contest followed.

Here are our Scout Notes from the game, featuring match stats from our World Cup Toolkit page.

SAUDI ARABIA 1-1 URUGUAY

Goals: Al-Amri | M.Araujo

Al-Amri | M.Araujo Assists: Kanno | Viñas

Kanno | Viñas Shots on target bonus: Viñas

Viñas Top points scorers: Al-Amri (10), M.Araujo (10), Viñas (8), Kanno (8), Al-Owais (7)

TEAM STATS

PLAYER STATS

SCOUT NOTES