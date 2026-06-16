World Cup Fantasy notes: Araujo goal, Nunez early sub + Valverde poor

Saudi Arabia and Uruguay faced off in Miami as Group H got underway, with both nations aiming to start their World Cup campaign on a positive note.
Uruguay arrived as favourites on paper, but Saudi Arabia had already shown in previous tournaments that they are capable of causing problems against higher-ranked opposition. An entertaining contest followed.
Here are our Scout Notes from the game, featuring match stats from our World Cup Toolkit page.
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SAUDI ARABIA 1-1 URUGUAY
- Goals: Al-Amri | M.Araujo
- Assists: Kanno | Viñas
- Shots on target bonus: Viñas
- Top points scorers: Al-Amri (10), M.Araujo (10), Viñas (8), Kanno (8), Al-Owais (7)
TEAM STATS
PLAYER STATS
SCOUT NOTES
- Whilst the scoreline suggests this was a tight contest, the underlying numbers tell a different story. Uruguay dominated possession, produced 20 more attempts on goal and won 10 more corners than Saudi Arabia. However, they only created one more big chance, highlighting their struggle to turn territorial dominance into clear-cut opportunities.
- That said, the first half remained relatively even. Both sides generated similar xG (expected goals) totals and registered the same number of attempts on goal.
- Uruguay started brightly and applied plenty of early pressure. However, most of their efforts travelled straight at goalkeeper Mohammed Al-Owais ($3.5m), allowing him to build confidence with a string of routine saves.
- Saudi Arabia then created the best chance of the opening 40 minutes. Musab Al Juwayr ($4.1m) delivered a dangerous corner which found Abdulelah Al Amri ($3.7m) inside the box. The defender forced an outstanding save from veteran goalkeeper Fernando Muslera ($4.1m), who got the nod ahead of Sergio Rochet ($4.1m).
- Saudi Arabia made the most of their next set-piece opportunity. Another delivery from Al Juwayr found Hassan Al Tambakti ($4.5m), whose header forced another save. This time the rebound fell kindly for Al Amri, who reacted quickest and tapped home to give Saudi Arabia a surprise lead.
- Uruguay struggled to trouble their opponents throughout the first half, and that prompted immediate changes at the break. One of those substitutions saw Darwin Núñez ($7.5m) withdrawn after a disappointing display.
- The adjustments improved Uruguay considerably. They generated 1.15 xG after the break, limited Saudi Arabia to just 0.06 xG, created two big chances and racked up an enormous 22 shots.
- Uruguay finally started to threaten seriously around the hour mark. Manuel Ugarte ($5.9m) unleashed a powerful long-range effort which crashed against the post after Al-Owais managed to get a fingertip to the ball.
- The equaliser soon followed. Defender Mathías Olivera ($4.3m) whipped an excellent cross into the penalty area which found Federico Viñas ($5.9m). Like several teammates before him, Viñas directed his effort straight at the goalkeeper. Fortunately for Uruguay, the rebound dropped perfectly for Maxi Araújo ($6.4m), who guided a left-footed half-volley through the narrow gap between Al-Owais and his near post.
- Uruguay sensed a winner and continued to pile forward. Brian Rodríguez ($6.2m) burst towards the box before dragging an effort narrowly wide. Shortly after, a short corner routine gave Federico Valverde ($7.5m) a sight of goal from outside the area. The strike looked destined for the net, but Al-Owais once again produced a superb save.
- Uruguay peppered the Saudi Arabia goal throughout the closing stages but could not find a second breakthrough. Al-Owais delivered a fantastic performance between the posts, while key players such as Núñez and Valverde struggled to make the impact many expected. That could become a concern moving forward.
- Saudi Arabia, meanwhile, will be delighted with the point. They created very little after taking the lead, but they defended resolutely and earned their reward. Confidence will be crucial going into Round 2, especially with Spain waiting next.