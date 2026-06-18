World Cup Fantasy 2026

Fantasy FIFA World Cup 2026 Round 2: FPLReaction’s team reveal

18 June 2026 37 comments
FPLReactions FPLReactions
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The 2026 World Cup continues, which means it’s time to lock in our Round 2 squads. With fixtures, Scouting Bonus ownership, chip strategy and expected line-ups all playing a major role, there are plenty of different ways to approach the second round.

In this article, serial UCL Fantasy top 1k finisher Louis (aka FPLReaction) breaks down his current squad, the players he’s targeting, his planned chip strategy and some of the key decisions he has to make ahead of the deadline.

ROUND 1 REVIEW

team Fantasy World Cup

Round 1 was extremely underwhelming for me. I picked up 79 points, and most of my 50/50 decisions before the tournament went the wrong way.

For example, I chose not to use the 12th Man chip on Erling Haaland ($10.5m). That would have allowed me to keep and captain Lionel Messi ($10.0m). I also picked James Rodríguez ($6.5m) over his teammate Luis Díaz ($8.1m). In goal, I went with Camilo Vargas ($4.3m) over Angus Gunn ($3.6m), which also left me with a double Colombian defence. Then there was Marcel Sabitzer ($6.8m), who produced a poor performance.

Even my budget defenders failed to deliver. Joel Ordóñez ($3.9m), Julian Ryerson ($4.2m) and Nico Elvedi ($4.3m) all blanked. My midfield picks did not offer much either. The best I got from them was a couple of assists.

In fact, forwards dominated Round 1, and I think that trend could continue. Maybe holding onto the 12th Man chip in the opening round was not a disaster after all. It was probably a good thing I avoided the Maximum Captain booster too, as my biggest score came from Erling Haaland, who I captained anyway.

Most of my decisions held me back this week. Even so, I’m confident I can bounce back in the next round.

CHIP STRATEGY UPDATE

I came very close to using a chip in Round 1. In hindsight, I do regret not keeping Lionel Messi ($10.0m) and activating the 12th Man chip. However, we still don’t know if using the booster in Round 2 will prove to be the better decision.

As things stand, I still plan to activate the 12th Man chip this round. Beyond that, I’m happy with my strategy of using the Wildcard in Round 3. That should help me deal with rotation, target a few differentials and refresh my squad before the knockout rounds. I also expect to save my remaining boosters until after the group stage.

At this stage, I don’t really see that plan changing. I had plenty of doubts before the tournament started. After the opening round, though, I feel much more comfortable with my overall chip strategy.

TEAM REVEAL

37 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. BobbyDoesNotLook
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    38 mins ago

    Who is on pens for Ecuador?

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    1. Jafooli
      • 14 Years
      22 mins ago

      Sash!

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      1. BobbyDoesNotLook
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        2 mins ago

        He is on something else I would guess. A decent player no doubt.

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        1. Jafooli
          • 14 Years
          just now

          https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=9cQlVww0zKo&ra=m

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    2. The Mentaculus
      • 4 Years
      22 mins ago

      Valencia according to article here

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    3. RockemSakaRobots
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      20 mins ago

      Enner Valencia when he's on the pitch. Usually Jordy Caicedo or Paez after that, but but neither of them played at all the last match so a bit of a question mark for who second choice is at the moment.

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    4. Paul Psychic Octopus
      • 15 Years
      just now

      Valencia.
      But he's old so unlikely to last 90 minutes.

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  2. Jafooli
    • 14 Years
    33 mins ago

    Just done Ronaldo (useless) & McGinn (got his goal for the tournament) to Mbappe & Nakamura - decent enough?

    Will save WC until next round with more time to plan and more info

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    1. PartyTime
      • 4 Years
      18 mins ago

      Yes but I think I will have Yeboah as my enabler instead.

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  3. Jafooli
    • 14 Years
    33 mins ago

    Worth making Kane 12th man this Round? How do you activate?

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    1. PartyTime
      • 4 Years
      17 mins ago

      Yes. You just click on the chip twice and activate it.

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      1. Jafooli
        • 14 Years
        12 mins ago

        Great and many thanks - where do you find the chips?

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        1. PartyTime
          • 4 Years
          9 mins ago

          Team page. Left side of the page close to the goalie

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          1. Jafooli
            • 14 Years
            1 min ago

            Ah, got it, many thanks PT…

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  4. cescpistols1
    • 10 Years
    24 mins ago

    In a league where you also get one point for every tackle/interception, would you start McKennie (AUS), Gravenberch (SWE) or Casemiro (HAI)?

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  5. Dragon Arcana
    • 14 Years
    24 mins ago

    Rate my WC team please:

    Shobeir | Livakovic
    Gvardiol | Marquinhos | Van Hecke | Mazraouri | Meunier
    Yamal | Vinicius | Salah | Olise | Saibari
    Mbappe | Ueda | Olwan

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    1. PartyTime
      • 4 Years
      17 mins ago

      5.8/10

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    2. Camzy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 16 Years
      10 mins ago

      Take your scouting bonuses where you can and save money on your defenders.

      Gvardiol > Vuskovic
      Marquinhos > Douglas Santos
      Mazraoui > Riad
      Meunier > Ngoy

      That saves you an enormous amount of money that allows you to get close to upgrading Olwan to Messi.
      All that's left is to sell one of Vini or Salah (probably Salah if it's over 2 games) to someone like Doku and you're in business.

      I like Ueda though. Nice pick on a WC imo.

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      1. Dragon Arcana
        • 14 Years
        just now

        Thanks but I don’t trust any of those players to start so went for safety

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  6. Marjie
    • 7 Years
    17 mins ago

    Worth removing Widmer for -3? Already have defenders from Mexico, Germany, Japan and Norway. 5.3 itb.
    1. Not worth -3
    2. Yeah, take a punt on whom?

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    1. BobbyDoesNotLook
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      7 mins ago

      I have him as well. 50-50 if I'll get Ordonez.

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    2. The Mentaculus
      • 4 Years
      5 mins ago

      Think I would, with CS 1pt more than FPL and the scouting bonus, so you can still be +6 net for the CS

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      1. Paul Psychic Octopus
        • 15 Years
        just now

        Agree. Additional transfers cost only -3 compared to -4 in FPL.
        So you only need to score more than 2 points to justify extra transfers if you want to get rid of regrets from Round 1.

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    3. BobbyDoesNotLook
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      3 mins ago

      Still wondering why he is in the md2 Scout predicted line up.

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  7. PartyTime
    • 4 Years
    13 mins ago

    Who scores more points?
    1. Oyarzabal vs Saudi
    2. Havertz vs Cote d'ivoire

    Thanks

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    1. BobbyDoesNotLook
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      5 mins ago

      1

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    2. Paul Psychic Octopus
      • 15 Years
      just now

      1.

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  8. BobbyDoesNotLook
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    10 mins ago

    Anyone else had gotten the following error (for the past couple of weeks) for every post? After I come back to the article I can see my post so it succeeds eventually but weird bug anyway. I haven't changed a phone etc.

    "We experienced problems saving your comment. We apologise for the inconvenience and suggest you try again soon."

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  9. Pep Roulette
    • 8 Years
    8 mins ago

    Best defender for the next 2 games for 5.7?

    A. Dest
    B. Theo
    C. Cucurella
    D. Meunier
    E. Someone else

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    1. gart888
      • 11 Years
      5 mins ago

      So hard to guess which of these are going to play in MD3. I'd be tempted to go Coufal, he'll probably have to play MD3, and the saved money could surely be useful.

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      1. Paul Psychic Octopus
        • 15 Years
        just now

        That's a decent shout.

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    2. Camzy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 16 Years
      5 mins ago

      Cucurella probably.

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    3. Paul Psychic Octopus
      • 15 Years
      3 mins ago

      Probably Cucurella.

      For the next 2 rounds you have to anticipate rotation in Round 3.
      Digne could easily come in for Hernandez.
      Meunier - could well be dropped, Belgiums FBs were poor last game
      Dest - no.

      Spain dropping points against Cape Verde means they may need to win their final game to top the group.

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  10. gart888
    • 11 Years
    6 mins ago

    A) Musiala + Bruno (1 FT available)
    B) Musiala + Olise (0 FT available)
    C) Doue + Vini (-3 point hit)

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    1. Paul Psychic Octopus
      • 15 Years
      just now

      The only move of those 6 that I like is Olise.

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  11. BobbyDoesNotLook
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    4 mins ago

    A) Keep Ndoye (bih) + get Yeboyah (cuw)
    B) keep Wirtz (civ) + get Valencia (cuw) or Plata

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  12. daniscouts
      1 min ago

      Round 1 team:
      GK: Vargas, Cakir
      DEF: L.Hernandez, Elvedi, Hincapie, Kimmich, Joao Cancelo
      MID: Guler, Sabitzer, Olise, L.Diaz, B.Fernandes
      FWD: Oyarzabal, Havertz, Haaland

      Potential round 2 team with WC:
      GK: Shobeir, Fofana
      DEF: Doan / Cucurella, Ordonez, Hany, Hakimi, De Fougerolles / Coufal
      MID: Guler, Olise, L.Diaz, Vini JR, Saibari
      FWD: Kane, Mbappe, Gakpo

      Thoughts? Am I being too reactive?

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