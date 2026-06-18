Suspensions

Fantasy FIFA World Cup 2026: Who is close to a ban?

18 June 2026 0 comments
Skonto Rigga Skonto Rigga
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If you’ve read our previous article about yellow card accumulation at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, you’ll know that any player picking up two bookings in the group stage will be banned for the next game.

So, which players are walking the suspension tightrope after Round 1?

PLAYERS ON ONE YELLOW CARD AFTER ROUND 1

PlayerCountry
Marcel SabitzerAustria
Maxim De CuyperBelgium
Timothy CastagneBelgium
Ermedin DemirovicBosnia and Herzegovina
Jovo LukicBosnia and Herzegovina
Nikola KaticBosnia and Herzegovina
CasemiroBrazil
Roger IbañezBrazil
Sidny CabralCabo Verde
Alistair JohnstonCanada
Luc De FougerollesCanada
Johan MojicaColombia
Franck KessieCote d’Ivoire
Guéla DouéCote d’Ivoire
Seko FofanaCote d’Ivoire
Chancel MbembaDR Congo
Jackson PorozoEcuador
Ahmed FatouhEgypt
Marwan AttiaEgypt
Caleb YirenkyiGhana
Jean-Ricner BellegardeHaiti
Ehsan HajisafiIran
Zaid TahseenIraq
Lee Gi-HyukKorea Republic
Brian GutiérrezMexico
Crysencio SummervilleNetherlands
Memphis DepayNetherlands
Micky van de VenNetherlands
Carlos HarveyPanama
César BlackmanPanama
Álex ArceParaguay
Diego GómezParaguay
Juan José CáceresParaguay
Júnior AlonsoParaguay
Miguel AlmirónParaguay
Bernardo SilvaPortugal
Nélson SemedoPortugal
Tomás AraújoPortugal
Jassem GaberQatar
Mahmoud AbunadaQatar
Abdulelah Al AmriSaudi Arabia
Aaron HickeyScotland
Findlay CurtisScotland
Kenny McLeanScotland
Nkosinathi SibisiSouth Africa
Teboho MokoenaSouth Africa
PedriSpain
Denis ZakariaSwitzerland
Rani KhediraTunisia
Yunus AkgünTurkiye
Tyler AdamsUSA
Abdukodir KhusanovUzbekistan

SERVING A BAN AFTER A RED CARD IN ROUND 1

PlayerCountrySuspended in…
César MontesMexicoRound 2
Sphephelo SitholeSouth AfricaRound 2
Themba ZwaneSouth AfricaRounds 2 + 3
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