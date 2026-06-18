Fantasy FIFA World Cup 2026: Who is close to a ban?

If you’ve read our previous article about yellow card accumulation at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, you’ll know that any player picking up two bookings in the group stage will be banned for the next game.
So, which players are walking the suspension tightrope after Round 1?
- READ MORE: Fantasy FIFA World Cup 2026 – Round 2 guide: Best players, tips, team reveals + more
- READ MORE: Introducing our ultimate World Cup 2026 Fantasy toolkit!
- READ MORE: Fantasy FIFA World Cup 2026: Round 2 final Scout Picks
PLAYERS ON ONE YELLOW CARD AFTER ROUND 1
|Player
|Country
|Marcel Sabitzer
|Austria
|Maxim De Cuyper
|Belgium
|Timothy Castagne
|Belgium
|Ermedin Demirovic
|Bosnia and Herzegovina
|Jovo Lukic
|Bosnia and Herzegovina
|Nikola Katic
|Bosnia and Herzegovina
|Casemiro
|Brazil
|Roger Ibañez
|Brazil
|Sidny Cabral
|Cabo Verde
|Alistair Johnston
|Canada
|Luc De Fougerolles
|Canada
|Johan Mojica
|Colombia
|Franck Kessie
|Cote d’Ivoire
|Guéla Doué
|Cote d’Ivoire
|Seko Fofana
|Cote d’Ivoire
|Chancel Mbemba
|DR Congo
|Jackson Porozo
|Ecuador
|Ahmed Fatouh
|Egypt
|Marwan Attia
|Egypt
|Caleb Yirenkyi
|Ghana
|Jean-Ricner Bellegarde
|Haiti
|Ehsan Hajisafi
|Iran
|Zaid Tahseen
|Iraq
|Lee Gi-Hyuk
|Korea Republic
|Brian Gutiérrez
|Mexico
|Crysencio Summerville
|Netherlands
|Memphis Depay
|Netherlands
|Micky van de Ven
|Netherlands
|Carlos Harvey
|Panama
|César Blackman
|Panama
|Álex Arce
|Paraguay
|Diego Gómez
|Paraguay
|Juan José Cáceres
|Paraguay
|Júnior Alonso
|Paraguay
|Miguel Almirón
|Paraguay
|Bernardo Silva
|Portugal
|Nélson Semedo
|Portugal
|Tomás Araújo
|Portugal
|Jassem Gaber
|Qatar
|Mahmoud Abunada
|Qatar
|Abdulelah Al Amri
|Saudi Arabia
|Aaron Hickey
|Scotland
|Findlay Curtis
|Scotland
|Kenny McLean
|Scotland
|Nkosinathi Sibisi
|South Africa
|Teboho Mokoena
|South Africa
|Pedri
|Spain
|Denis Zakaria
|Switzerland
|Rani Khedira
|Tunisia
|Yunus Akgün
|Turkiye
|Tyler Adams
|USA
|Abdukodir Khusanov
|Uzbekistan
SERVING A BAN AFTER A RED CARD IN ROUND 1
|Player
|Country
|Suspended in…
|César Montes
|Mexico
|Round 2
|Sphephelo Sithole
|South Africa
|Round 2
|Themba Zwane
|South Africa
|Rounds 2 + 3