Fantasy FIFA World Cup 2026: Who is close to a ban?

If you’ve read our previous article about yellow card accumulation at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, you’ll know that any player picking up two bookings in the group stage will be banned for the next game.

So, which players are walking the suspension tightrope after Round 1?

PLAYERS ON ONE YELLOW CARD AFTER ROUND 1

Player Country Marcel Sabitzer Austria Maxim De Cuyper Belgium Timothy Castagne Belgium Ermedin Demirovic Bosnia and Herzegovina Jovo Lukic Bosnia and Herzegovina Nikola Katic Bosnia and Herzegovina Casemiro Brazil Roger Ibañez Brazil Sidny Cabral Cabo Verde Alistair Johnston Canada Luc De Fougerolles Canada Johan Mojica Colombia Franck Kessie Cote d’Ivoire Guéla Doué Cote d’Ivoire Seko Fofana Cote d’Ivoire Chancel Mbemba DR Congo Jackson Porozo Ecuador Ahmed Fatouh Egypt Marwan Attia Egypt Caleb Yirenkyi Ghana Jean-Ricner Bellegarde Haiti Ehsan Hajisafi Iran Zaid Tahseen Iraq Lee Gi-Hyuk Korea Republic Brian Gutiérrez Mexico Crysencio Summerville Netherlands Memphis Depay Netherlands Micky van de Ven Netherlands Carlos Harvey Panama César Blackman Panama Álex Arce Paraguay Diego Gómez Paraguay Juan José Cáceres Paraguay Júnior Alonso Paraguay Miguel Almirón Paraguay Bernardo Silva Portugal Nélson Semedo Portugal Tomás Araújo Portugal Jassem Gaber Qatar Mahmoud Abunada Qatar Abdulelah Al Amri Saudi Arabia Aaron Hickey Scotland Findlay Curtis Scotland Kenny McLean Scotland Nkosinathi Sibisi South Africa Teboho Mokoena South Africa Pedri Spain Denis Zakaria Switzerland Rani Khedira Tunisia Yunus Akgün Turkiye Tyler Adams USA Abdukodir Khusanov Uzbekistan

SERVING A BAN AFTER A RED CARD IN ROUND 1