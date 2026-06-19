Mexico v South Korea team news: Quinones, Jimenez and Heung-min Son all start

Both Mexico and South Korea won their opening round matches to sit first and second in Group A.

And they will stay there whatever the outcome today, following the Czech Republic’s draw with South Africa earlier on.

Mexico are undefeated in their last four meetings with South Korea, including a 2-1 win at the 2018 World Cup in Russia, where they also met at the group stage.

Kick-off in the Estadio Guadalajara is at 02:00 BST.

TEAM NEWS

Owned by just 0.6 per cent of World Cup Fantasy managers, Hwang In-Beom ($5.8m) produced a 13-point haul last time out. He starts again for Korea, while former Spurs player Heung-min Son ($7.4m) gets a chance to make amends after failing to score with any of his six attempts in the win over the Czech Republic.

Julian Quinones ($5.6m) and Raul Jimenez (£7.0m) starred for the co-hosts in their round 1 victory, returning 10 points each, and are included in the starting XI once more.

Quinones continued his recent good form with a game-high five shots against the South Africans; in his three starts heading into the World Cup he’d totalled 11 shots.

LINE-UPS

Mexico XI: Raúl Rangel, Jorge Sánchez, Edson Álvarez, Johan Vásquez, Jesús Gallardo, Luis Romo, Érik Lira, Brian Gutiérrez, Roberto Alvarado, Raúl Jiménez, Julián Quiñones

Subs: C. Acevedo, F. Ochoa, A. Fidalgo, A. Vega, S. Gimenez, A. Gonzalez, I. Reyes, O. Pineda, O. Vargas, G. Mora, M. Chavez, C. Huerta, G. Martinez, L. Chavez

South Korea XI: Seung-gyu Kim, Han-beom Lee, Min-jae Kim, Gi-hyuk Lee, Young-woo Seol, In-beom Hwang, Seung-ho Paik, Moon-hwan Kim, Kang-in Lee, Jae-sung Lee, Heung-min Son

Subs: B. Song, H. Jo, T. Kim, G. Cho, H. Hwang, T. Lee, W. Cho, J. Park, J. Bae, H. Oh, H. Yang, J. Castrop, J. Kim, J. Eom, D. Lee